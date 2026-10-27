What Darian DeVries Said About Indiana's Preseason, Bryce Lindsay And More On His Weekly Radio Show

Indiana basketball coach Darian DeVries made his first appearance of the season on Inside Indiana Basketball Monday night, looking back on the Hoosiers' three exhibition games and ahead to next week's regular season opener.



DeVries discussed what he's learned about his team, the emergence of Bryce Lindsay and an injury to Markus Burton, among other topics.



Here are five takeaways from Monday's show.

DeVries pleased with progress, but concerns remain

Indiana went undefeated in its three exhibitions, but DeVries knows his team still has plenty to clean up before the games begin to count.



"The exhibition games were a lot better than what we saw at Peru," DeVries said, referencing Indiana's summer trip to South America. "It has allowed us to learn a lot about our team."



Turnovers remain a particular concern.

"We turned it over too much," DeVries said. "We got to get that cleaned up sooner rather than later."



Transition defense is another area where DeVries acknowledged the Hoosiers are behind schedule.



"We are not great at it," DeVries said. "We are not there yet."

Indiana's size and rebounding, however, have been encouraging. DeVries praised the physicality his team has embraced throughout the preseason, with the Hoosiers consistently controlling the glass.



"Our size has brought a new component for us," DeVries said.

Bryce Lindsay will play significant minutes

If there was one player who strengthened his case for a major role during the preseason, it was Bryce Lindsay.



He was once again impressive in Sunday's exhibition against Western Kentucky, scoring 18 points and helping Indiana overcome a second-half deficit.



"I thought he just really took the game over," DeVries said. "It was fun to watch him in that mode."

DeVries called Lindsay a special offensive player, but emphasized that his contributions extend beyond scoring.



"He is also a really good passer," DeVries noted. "[He] has a great feel for the game."

Perhaps most notably, DeVries said Lindsay will play starter-level minutes this season, regardless of whether he's actually in the starting lineup.



Given Indiana's offensive inconsistencies throughout the preseason, Lindsay has made himself difficult to keep off the floor.

Markus Burton dealing with finger injury

Indiana received an encouraging update on Markus Burton after the guard injured his finger during Sunday's exhibition against Western Kentucky.



DeVries said Burton's finger was "pointing in the wrong direction" at one point, but wasn't sure if it was a full dislocation.

Despite the concern, DeVries doesn't expect the injury to become a long-term issue.



Burton was able to return in Sunday's game after having his finger taped, another encouraging sign for Indiana ahead of its season opener next week.

DeVries intentionally let Indiana work through adversity Sunday

Indiana's narrow exhibition victory over Western Kentucky provided something DeVries couldn't replicate on the practice floor: an opportunity to see how his team responded when things weren't going their way.

DeVries revealed that he and his coaching staff intentionally took a step back during Sunday's game, allowing the players to work through difficult stretches without as much intervention from the sideline.



The goal was to see how his team handled the adversity and whether they could make adjustments on their own.

It's an approach that makes sense in an exhibition setting, especially with a team still developing chemistry with several new faces. DeVries also credited Western Kentucky for challenging Indiana with different looks and situations the Hoosiers hadn't regularly encountered yet.

Sam Alexis providing more than production

DeVries singled out Sam Alexis as one of Indiana's strongest performers heading into the regular season, praising both his play and his presence within the program.



Alexis has helped give Indiana the size and physicality DeVries prioritized when constructing this year's roster. But his impact hasn't been limited to the court.

DeVries highlighted Alexis' leadership since returning to the program and also praised Prince-Alexander Moody for the energy he brings every day. The two have emerged as important personalities within a roster still learning how to play together.



For a team with plenty of new pieces, that leadership could prove just as valuable as what Alexis provides in the frontcourt.