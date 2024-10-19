What Indiana Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Woodson Said At Hoosier Hysteria
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson always wears his Indiana roots when he gets the chance to. Hoosier Hysteria is intended as a fun night to launch basketball season, so Woodson was dressed in an Indiana warm-up when he was introduced to the Hoosier Hysteria crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Before the men’s basketball team did their scrimmage, Woodson was interviewed on the floor by Apple TV sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker, a Bloomington native and Indiana graduate. Woodson did not speak to the media after the scrimmage.
Here’s what Woodson had to say:
Introductory remarks …
Woodson: Forty-five years ago, I left this arena winning a Big 10 title. And the fan base hasn't changed. After all these years, we got the best fans in college basketball.
On what he sees when he looks at his team …
Woodson: An opportunity to win the Big 10 title. Thanks to my coaching staff, my managers, the GA's, my strength coach and all the people that are involved in my day to day work. Front office people. We have been able to go out and put a team together this season. And I love our basketball team, I really do.
On why he thinks Indiana can win the Big Ten …
Woodson: Well, I just think we're a deeper basketball team than we've been in the past. I got to do my job in putting it all together. But I thought our summer play and now we're into our fall and upcoming season, guys are really working their butts off. And doing all the things I think has needed to be done to win at a high level. We got a lot of work on our hands. We’ve got to continue to work, but we're going to we're going to need your support. It's always going to be that way.
On Indiana’s transfers …
Woodson: I love everything about them, starting with the big fella (Oumar) Ballo. Everybody was trying to get him when he went into the portal, but when he stepped foot here on campus, he fell in love with what we were selling and decided to stay. But it's a list of guys, you know, Myles Rice, Kanaan Caryle, Luke Goode, big fella (Langdon) Hatton, Dallas James. I mean we got a whole new team.
On freshman Bryson Tucker …
Woodson: Our freshman Tucker. I have to mention this guy. He’s the only freshman we have on our on our roster, but he doesn't play like a freshman. You know, I'm not trying to add pressure to him. He has a long way to go as a basketball player, but boy, I love everything about him. He’s really been good so far.
On what the transfers liked about Indiana …
Woodson: Trying to win another Big 10 title and another national title. That’s the only thing I said.
On returning players …
Woodson: It's valuable. But all the guys that returned, the guys that decided to stay on board with our program, you have no idea how much that means to me and the fan base. That’s huge. Huge.
I made it I made it very clear last year was a tough season, very disappointing. I mean, expectations are always high and I expect it to be that way. I went through this program. Nobody wants to win, no more than I do. But I made it clear to these guys that we had to get better and this is no knock against the guys that returned, but we had to get better as a ball club. Only time will tell. We just we got a lot of work to do. It's going to be my job and my staff to push us in the right direction.
On winning another banner …
Woodson: I say this, you know, when I took this job, it's not about me.. It's about what Bob Knight built. I mean one day, these young guys might understand that we're able to do that. (Knight) put a lot of Big 10 titles, a lot of national titles in the rafters. That's the only thing that I preach about to these guys. There's nothing else left for me to do but win a Big 10 title and a national title. So it would mean the world to me, but it would mean more to the fans. That's what it's all about.
On what Bob Knight means to Woodson …
Woodson: Just the passion, you know, the passion for the game, the passion to make sure that these guys are doing all the right things, running off the court, and we always get it right. That's what I'm striving for these guys who wear the uniform. I want them to do the right things on and off the floor. Make them a better person once they leave here. That's what it's all about.
On football and both basketball programs being ranked at the same time for the first time …
Woodson: It's a beautiful thing. I'm telling you. We've been all going to our seats tomorrow to watch the football game. I think the coach Cignetti – he's doing a hell of a job. So let's go watch the team. I can't say enough for Teri Moren and her team. I mean, she's a hell of a coach and they do it the right way. We got to support all of our sports. We got soccer team and volleyball everybody does a good job.
On thanking administrators …
Woodson: President Pam Whitten, Scott Dolson, thank you for bringing me home. Mattie White (Deputy Director of Athletics), Lorian Price (Senior Associated Athletic Director For Academic Services). Who don't get enough say so. Lorian runs our academic department, which I think is still important to college sports, believe it or not. Thanks to Pam and Scott, hopefully we can make you proud. Thank you.
