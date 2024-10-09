Indiana Women’s Basketball To Make 13 National TV Appearances In 2024-25
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten Conference announced its women’s basketball broadcast schedule on Wednesday. Indiana will be prominently featured on national television broadcasts.
Indiana’s women’s basketball team will be televised nationally 13 times in the 2024-25 season.
Indiana’s first national TV appearance will be Nov. 17 when the Hoosiers host Stanford. This is the return game of a home-and-home series with the Cardinal. The game will take place at 2 p.m. ET on will be broadcast on FS1.
The rest of Indiana’s national broadcasts will take place during the Big Ten schedule.
The Hoosiers will make two over-the-air appearances. UCLA’s visit to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Jan. 4 will be carried nationally by Fox. That game will have a noon ET tipoff. The Bruins are expected to be a top 10 team in 2025.
USC’s visit to Assembly Hall on Jan. 19 will be carried by NBC. That game will tipoff at either noon or 2 p.m. Tipoff time for that game will be determined on Jan. 13, according to Indiana sports information. The Trojans are the Big Ten preseason favorite with super sophomore JuJu Watkins leading the way.
The Hoosiers will be featured on NBC’s Peacock streaming service five times. Indiana’s game at Iowa on Jan. 12 will air at 3 p.m. ET. The Illinois visit on Jan. 16 will air at 7 p.m. ET. Ohio State’s trip to Assembly Hall on Feb. 20 will take place at 7 p.m. ET. A home date with Maryland on Feb. 27 will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. Finally, Indiana’s game at Purdue on March 2 will tipoff at 2 p.m.
Big Ten Network will carry four games on its primary channel. Wisconsin’s trip to Indiana on Dec. 28 will be the first and it will tipoff at 2 p.m. ET. Home games against Rutgers (Feb. 6, 6 p.m. ET) and Purdue (Feb. 15, Noon ET) will be carried by BTN along with Indiana’s trip to Michigan State (Feb. 23, 2 p.m. ET).
Indiana’s other non-nationally televised will be carried by B1G+, except for their Battle 4 Atlantis games, which will be carried by streaming service FloHoops, though some games could be carried by ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Indiana is coming off of a 26-6 season and was picked fifth in the Big Ten preseason poll. The Hoosiers return three starters – Yarden Garzon, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish. In all, nine players who suited up for the Hoosiers in the 2024 season return for another year under coach Teri Moren’s watch.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- NEW HOOSIER STRIPLIN HAS VERSATILE GAME: Karoline Striplin, a transfer from Tennessee, is excited to show what she can do as a Hoosier. CLICK HERE.
- GARZON READY TO SHINE IN 2025: Indiana's Yarden Garzon is ready to take further steps in her basketball development. CLICK HERE.
- IU PICKED FIFTH IN BIG TEN POLL: Indiana's women's basketball team was picked to finish fifth in both of the Big Ten's official preseason polls. CLICK HERE.