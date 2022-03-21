What Indiana Women's Basketball Can Expect from Princeton in the NCAA Tournament Second Round

“I love Assembly Hall,” graduate student guard Ali Patberg said. “I grew up coming to games. Dreamed about playing here, and I'm just thankful that I had two more games than I normally wouldn’t have. I'm just trying to stay in the moment.”

Patberg doesn’t know when her last college game will be. But she knows she has at least five more if the Hoosiers can execute the game plan at a high level.

“This is a team, and again they're Princeton, yeah, probably you could consider them, they're really smart kids,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. “But I think that they really truly do have high basketball IQs as well. I think they just really allow you defensively to make a mistake, and as soon as you make a mistake, they make you pay because of their patience that they show.”

The Tigers blew through their conference posting a 14-0 record and are coming into Monday’s game on an 18-game winning streak. They’re averaging 68.8 points per game but aimed a little higher to defeat Columbia 77-59 in the Ivy League Tournament championship game.

“If they don't get the first option off their stuff, they're willing to be patient enough to maybe get the second or the third or the fourth,” Moren said. “So they're really going to test us defensively. We're going to have to really be solid in our guarding tomorrow night, and we're going to have to do a great job on Meyers.”

Moren added the Hoosiers will need to take care of the ball as the Tigers are known to force around 19 turnovers per game. They also need to look out for senior guard Ivy League Player of the Year Abby Meyers as she leads the Tigers averaging 18.2 points per game.