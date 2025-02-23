What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's 73-58 Win Over No. 13 Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind - Mike Woodson earned his fourth career victory over Purdue on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana rallied for a 73-58 win over the 13th-ranked Boilermakers, using a huge second half rally to do so.
Here is everything Woodson had to say to the media in his postgame press conference.
On Indiana's second half comeback ...
Mike Woodson: It's a great second half. I mean, I didn't play very many people off the bench. I kind of rolled the seniors. We've been in a lot of close games over the last month and a half, and I just haven't been able to get over the hump. Tonight they refused to lose.
I thought the second half, we did everything from a defensive standpoint that we worked on these days that we had to practice. It was a nice carry over. We couldn't make a shot the first half. I thought we got some decent looks. We just couldn't make them, and they made shots.
I thought the second half, our defense really picked it up and we were able to get stops and we started to make shots.
On shuffling the starting lineup and sticking with Trey Galloway, Luke Goode, Anthony Leal and Myles Rice ...
Woodson: In the long run, you know, we can't play those guys those many minutes. The rest of the way, still going to need guys to contribute off the bench. So you know, I'm not throwing in the towel on any of our players. I mean, I'm a big believer in guys, that's what you do when you get in the game and you make the most of it. Put us in the best position possible to win.
You know, it was seniors that carried us tonight and I refuse to change up anything much throughout the course of the second half. You know, they will be back in there and Mac will get an opportunity to possibly be back in there, as well.
On the team rallying around Woodson on the court after the game ...
Woodson: This is my fourth year here. Gallo and Malik, who have been around me the longest, and they know truly what I'm about. The new guys have had a tough, probably, time figuring me out, and we've still got a lot of basketball still left to try to figure each other out.
You know, but it was special, I mean, any time your players rally around you, because I do love them, and I'm sure they love me, as well.
On Anthony Leal's defense ...
Woodson: You know, he's been huge. I mean, you expect that. Anthony has been around me awhile, and he's gone through a lot with me. We didn't play him a whole lot because I just didn't play him. But he never quit working, and that's a testament to him in terms of how he approaches the game and now he's getting an opportunity to play and he's making the most of it. You expect that from seniors. I mean, I wouldn't expect anything less.
So it's a good showing tonight, how we played in the second half. So I'm happy as hell.
On Myles Rice's defense on Braden Smith ...
Woodson: I thought Myles' defense tonight was the best he's played since he's been here. You know, we had a few bodies, you know, guarding Smith. You can't just play that young man with one guy. He's really that good.
You know, Gallo had him some. Anthony had him some. But I thought Myles did a tremendous job in guarding him because he's a tough guard. I mean, when things break down, the ball gets back up into his hand and he's able to make plays with the basketball. I thought we did a good job with him tonight.
On guarding Purdue's guards ...
Woodson: Yeah, their main two guys, along with Loyer, does not take anything away from the supporting cast. You know, they beat us up at West Lafayette. It was those three that got us. And you know, I just felt if we could cut one, maybe two, you know, put ourselves in a better position in the ballgame, we were fortunate enough to cut both of them, which a lot of teams don't do that.
On the play of Indiana natives Trey Galloway, Luke Goode and Anthony Leal ...
Woodson: It was tremendous. Like I said earlier, you know, they are seniors. This is their last go. They won't get another shot at Purdue unless it's in tournament play. Since we've been here, I believe the series now is 4-4. So that's something to smile about. Matt Painter is a hell of a coach, and he's had some nice players around his program that's helped him win a lot of games.
So this was a big win for our program.
On what it means for Woodson to beat Purdue, knowing it is likely his last game to coach against them ...
Woodson: It's always special when you beat Purdue. You know, we had battles when I played here for Coach (Bob) Knight. You know what I mean, I've had a history and a lot of experience dealing with Purdue over the years. The games are always tough, you know what I mean, regardless of how much talent each team has. Who has the most talent in those particular games are always pretty tough, and we always battled the first half and they were the better team the first half and the second half --
On sitting in Bob Knight's thrown chair ...
Wood: You guys don’t realize that is ‘the chair.’ I've had it a while. A lot of people say they have the chair, but a guy by the name of Scott Greer, tennis coach here, many years ago,” Woodson explained. “He was the only one thinking out of the box that night when Knight threw that chair. That morning he got up and he came to Assembly Hall and he got the chair and he got (one-time track and field coach) Sam Bell and (one-time soccer coach Jerry) Yeagley, (one-time swimming coach) Doc Counsilman and Coach Knight to all sign off on it and took pictures with it. A good friend of mine. His wife was Scott Greer's daughter and he passed away about a year ago. And there sat the little red chair with all the documentation, I happened to get my hands on it -- that's why it was special to have it here tonight. I wasn't going to throw the chair but I did want to sit in it.
On Malik Reneau's consistency ...
Woodson: We have to keep him on the floor here and there. You get it, he had four fouls, I believe, coming down the stretch, but we were able to mix him and then give him some rest and get him back in there.
But Malik's been a solid player for us. Today, that's pretty special -- playing college basketball. Gentleman help but think if he continues to work and stay healthy, you know, he'll continue to do some wonderful things in college basketball.
