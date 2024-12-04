What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana Defeated Sam Houston 97-71
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Mike Woodson had his postgame press conference with the media after Indiana earned a relatively easy 97-71 victory over Sam Houston on Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
It was a relatively brief press conference. Woodson spoke for just over five minutes to the media.
Here's everything Woodson had to say:
On bench consistency, a season-high scoring effort from the reserves, and what consistency he seeks from the bench ...
Woodson: I thought it was a total team effort on everybody's part. Helps when your bench come off and play the way they did. (Luke) Goode was fantastic tonight, but everybody off the bench played well.
You know, I'm pleased with our play on both ends of the floor. The one thing I, when I look at the box score, giving up 46 points in a half, that's a bit too much for any team.
We really got to focus in on trying to limit teams between 35, 34, 35 points a half. You do that, you put yourself in position to win a lot of games.
On what sparked playing Anthony Leal 25 minutes on Tuesday ...
Woodson: I decided to play him tonight.
(Why?)
Woodson: Because I decided to play him tonight, yeah.
On consistency at the free throw line ...
Woodson: Again, you think back over the last two years, that's really been a problem for us. You know, we've given three, four, five games away over the last few years each season because of missed free throws.
That was one of the things going out into the portal this summer to try to find guys that you feel good about, when they step to the line, they make their free throws.
(Oumar) Ballo has been better this year, so very pleased about that as well.
On Luke Goode and how valuable he is when his shooting is on-point ...
Woodson: Again, it opens up everything that you do from an offensive standpoint. You can take 30 threes and only make two or three. That doesn't do you any good.
We been shooting the three ball pretty well. Goode is a big part of it. That was one of the reasons we went out to recruit him. Tonight it showed big time for us. We benefited from it, him making the five threes that he made.
On lineup combination that featured Luke Goode, Anthony Leal and Bryson Tucker with either Trey Galloway and Myles Rice and Oumar Ballo or Malik Reneau ...
Woodson: Just the energy they gave early coming off the bench. I mean, they were into it and did a lot of good things, especially on the defensive end to get us a nice little cushion going into halftime.
I thought they had a lot to do with it.
Was anything different done to get Luke Goode shots ...
Woodson: No, I ran a few plays for him where he was able to come off, but a lot we were pushing the pace. He got a few in transition. Couple -- one or two he got on kickouts from the post. Couple times I ran plays for him where he came off and made shots.
Kind of how we did in Providence in the Bahamas. Was the same thing. Been trying to get them running and get more screen action to get shots. Goode was good again tonight doing it.
What has Goode meant to the Hoosiers off the floor ...
Woodson: He's meant a lot. He was so happy when we recruited him to bring him back home. Once he got here, he's been everything that we thought he would be.
He struggled early, but it's a long season. I mean, tonight we benefited from Goode making shots, I mean, what we expect him to do when he comes into the game.
On what made Anthony Leal so impactful ...
Woodson: Again, we're shorthanded. Gabe (Cupps) is not with us. Kanaan (Carlyle) is not with us. So we went deep into the bench. Anthony has always been there when we needed him. I thought tonight he stepped up and played a solid game for us.
On whether there was any urgency to get Myles Rice's offense going ...
Woodson: I mean, Myles is still trying to figure out the surrounding pieces, you know what I mean? He's a good pick and roll guy that can get downhill as you saw today. He's capable of making shots.
He struggled in the Bahamas. You know, to see him come back tonight and play the way he did, I'm proud as hell of him. We just got to keep him headed in the right direction.
