What Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway Said After Indiana's 81-65 Win Over Nebraska

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was a night to remember for two of Indiana's homegrown Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway.

Jackson-Davis joined Juwan Morgan and Steve Downing as the only players in program history to record triple doubles, and Galloway scored a career-high 20 points.

Here's the full transcript of Jackson-Davis and Galloway's postgame press conference with video attached

On passing out of double-teams...

JACKSON-DAVIS: In all honesty, it was just we were out there, and we were talking, and my teammates were talking to me and telling me I was playing like a true wizard, like the Wizard of Oz almost. Just overall they did a great job, and just getting the ball and especially Miller, Scoop, Trey, hitting big shots after big shots and then Race and Scoop cutting to the basket, overall just a great response from the Rutgers game. I thought we had a lot of movement that we didn't have in our last game. It was a way to respond, and yeah, that's that.

On Trayce Jackson-Davis' improvements...

GALLOWAY: Yeah, I think each year he's just gotten better and better, but the biggest thing is his unselfishness and his willingness to pass. That's a big part because he knows he can score, and obviously teams are trying to take that away now because he can score at such a high rate. I think him just being able to pass out of the double and make plays for others has been really special for us and our group. I think we've got to continue to make shots when he's getting double-teamed because they've got to leave us to go get him, so if we're open we've got to knock them down, and then they can't double, and he goes to work.

On his improved 3-point shooting...

GALLOWAY: I mean, it's good. Just like you said, steady repetition that I've been trying to focus on and game-like shots and just being ready to shoot it and knock it down when it comes out to me. I think just having that confidence and keep building that confidence and have my teammates pick me up when I'm not shooting as well, it's been great, so just keeping that up.

On his offseason training...

GALLOWAY: I mean, I did a lot of time just shooting because I was out with my groin injury, so I couldn't really move much. A lot of it was just stationery shooting and just repetition, the same thing over and over again and try and just shoot it the same way every time. I think just that alone really helped. Not changing much but just doing the things I needed to do to help my shot.

On playing without Jalen Hood-Schifino...

GALLOWAY: Yeah, obviously with Jalen out it changes a lot of things. He plays a lot of minutes, so we knew we were going to have to step up a little bit and play more minutes. I think all of the guards really did a great job of stepping in there and playing a high role. I think with those extended minutes, we've got to keep our intensity, the same focus the whole time at the defensive end.

On what the triple-double means for his legacy...

JACKSON-DAVIS: It just honestly just solidifies why I came back. I came back to do big things, not only individually but with the team, too, and we have high aspirations this year, and so just continue to just play my hardest every game and play for my teammates and the man above, and that's what I'm going to do. Just moments like that make it special to me, and just kind of is a reminder why I came back, especially when the times are getting tough, especially in practice and stuff like, when you're just down on yourself sometimes and think of that and then you get bright moments like this.

On strong performances from Bates and Galloway...

JACKSON-DAVIS: Trey and Tamar, we didn't have a good against game Rutgers, honestly. They obviously took that with a little chip on their shoulder coming into this game because that's not how we play basketball, and Coach Woodson was kind of telling us before the game we've got to get tougher, so I think they took that to heart, and they played with a chip on their shoulder this game and played with a lot of confidence, and that's what we need from them.

