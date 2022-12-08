LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game Against Nebraska in Real Time
Indiana's first Big Ten home game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Welcome to our live blog straight from press row at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. We'll keep you updated on all the news, views and opinion in real time.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Welcome to our live blog straight from press row at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. We'll keep you updated on all the news, views and opinion in real time. Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is out for a second consecutive game with a back injury, and Anthony Leal will not play due to an ankle injury.
We'll post the most recent items at the top, so just keep refreshing for the latest news.
8:28 p.m. – Nebraska guard Sam Griesel will not play tonight due to illness, according to Lincoln Journal-Star's Amie Just. Griesel is Nebraska's second-leading scorer at 11.3 points per game.
