Which Current, Past Hoosiers Share Jersey Numbers?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana basketball has officially announced jersey numbers for the 2024-25 season, and some of those numbers haven’t been worn on a Hoosier uniform in decades.
Freshman Bryson Tucker will wear No. 8, and the last time a Hoosier wore that number was Bill Garrett from 1947-51. In fact, only 15 players in program history have worn No. 8. Even rarer in Indiana history is No. 9, which will be worn by Stanford transfer Kanaan Carlyle. Bob Masters last wore No. 9 from 1950-52, and only 10 players in program history have worn that number.
There’s a reason those numbers haven’t been worn so long. Before the 1957-58 season, the NCAA banned jersey numbers 6, 7, 8 and 9. Prior to the 2023-24 season, however, the NCAA changed the rule to allow those numbers. But no Hoosiers took the opportunity to wear them until now.
Coach Mike Woodson’s roster underwent significant changes this offseason. He added transfers Myles Rice (Washington State), Kanaan Carlyle (Stanford), Oumar Ballo (Arizona), Luke Goode (Illinois) and Langdon Hatton), plus freshman Bryson Tucker, to replace Xavier Johnson, Anthony Walker, Kel’el Ware, CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks and Payton Sparks.
Here’s a look at the 2024-25 roster, with corresponding jersey numbers.
0 Jakai Newton
1 Myles Rice
2 Gabe Cupps
3 Anthony Leal
5 Malik Reneau
8 Bryson Tucker
9 Kanaan Carlyle
10 Luke Goode
11 Oumar Ballo
12 Langdon Hatton
21 Mackenzie Mgbako
32 Trey Galloway
Indiana has never retired basketball numbers, so several current Hoosiers will rock the same number as past legends, a unique wrinkle compared to other programs. Here are some notable Hoosiers throughout history who have worn the same numbers as the current roster.
0 – Max Bielfeldt (2015-16), Xavier Johnson (2021-24), Romeo Langford (2018-19), Will Sheehey (2010-14)
1 – James Blackmon Jr. (2014-17), Al Durham (2017-21), Jalen Hood-Schifino (2022-23), Jordan Hulls (2009-13), Jared Jeffries (2000-02), Rob Phinisee (2018-22), Noah Vonleh (2013-14), Kel'el Ware (2023-24)
2 – Armaan Franklin (2019-21), A.J. Moye (2000-04), Josh Newkirk (2015-18), Matt Roth (2008-12), Christian Watford (2009-13), Nick Zeisloft (2014-16)
3 – OG Anunoby (2015-17), Tom Coverdale (1999-03), Maurice Creek (2009-13), Jay Edwards (1987-89), Charlie Miller (1994-98), Daniel Moore (2008-12), Justin Smith (2017-20), D.J. White (2004-08)
5 – Ernie Andres (1937-39), Marco Killingsworth (2005-06), Neil Reed (1994-97), Troy Williams (2013-16),
8 – William Garrett (1947-51), Stuart Chesnut (1947-48), Al Herman (1946-47), Bill Shepherd (1945-46), Dave Etchison (1944-45), Don Earnhart (1943-44), Bill Frey (1939-42), Richard McGaughey (1938-39), Marv Huffman (1938-40), Raymond Guard (1936-37), Joseph Platt (1935-38), Arnold Suddith (1931-32), Claron Veller (1929-31), Maurice Starr (1926-28), Elton Harrison (1924-25)
9 – Bob Masters (1950-52), Bill Tosheff (1949-51), Jack Herron (1943-46), Bob Cowan (1942-43), Chet Francis (1938-41), Jack Stevenson) (1937-38), Bob Etnire (1934-37), Joseph Zeller (1929-32), Carl Scheid (1926-29), Robert Sinks (1923-24)
10 – Tony Freeman (1986-87), Rob Phinisee (2018-22), Mark Robinson (1988-90), Roderick Wilmont (2003-07)
11 – Dan Dakich (1981-85), Yogi Ferrell (2012-16), Dane Fife (1998-02), Devonte Green (2016-20), Todd Jadlow (1985-89), Isiah Thomas (1979-81)
12 – Steve Alford (1983-87), Phil Buck (1948-51), Verdell Jones III (2008-12), Miller Kopp (2021-2023)
21 – Quinn Buckner (1972-76), Bobby Leonard (1952-54), Winston Morgan (1981-86), Chris Reynolds (1989-93)
32 – Eric Anderson (1988-92), Steve Downing (1970-73), Derek Elston (2009-13), Steve Eyl (1984-88), Kyle Hornsby (1998-03), Landon Turner (1978-82)