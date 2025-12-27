SI

How Big Ten Has Fared in 2025 College Football Bowl Games: Record and Full Schedule

The Big Ten sent 12 of its 18 programs to the postseason in 2025.

Tom Dierberger

Ohio State and Indiana both earned first-round byes in the 2025 College Football Playoff.
/ Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As one of the Power 4 conferences in college football, the Big Ten is well represented across the 2025 postseason.

Of the Big Ten’s 18 programs, three claimed spots in the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket and an additional nine teams won at least six games to become bowl eligible. Just six teams missed out on the postseason entirely: Rutgers (5–7), Wisconsin (4–8), Maryland (4–8), Michigan State (4–8), UCLA (3–9) and Purdue (2–10).

Big Ten newcomer Washington kicked off the entire bowl schedule Dec. 13 with a 38–10 blowout win over Boise State at SoFi Stadium. And since then, the Big Ten hasn’t looked back. Oregon cruised to a 51–34 victory over James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff, and Northwestern and Minnesota earned wins Dec. 26 in the GameAbove Sports Bowl and Rate Bowl.

Let’s take a closer look at how these Big Ten teams are performing in the postseason:

Big Ten record in 2025 bowl games

Through Friday, Dec. 26, the Big Ten’s record in bowl games this season is 4–0. Last year, the Big Ten went 11–6 in bowl games and boasted the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, who won four games in the College Football Playoff en route to the title.

2025 Big Ten bowl games: Results and full schedule

Final scores

  • L.A. Bowl (Dec. 13): Washington 38, Boise State 10 (W, 1–0)
  • CFP first round (Dec. 20): No. 5 Oregon 51, No. 24 James Madison 34 (W, 2–0)
  • GameAbove Sports Bowl (Dec. 26): Northwestern 34, Central Michigan 7 (W, 3–0)
  • Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): Minnesota 20, New Mexico 17 (OT) (W, 4–0)

Upcoming bowl games

Saturday, Dec. 27

  • Pinstripe Bowl: Penn State vs. Clemson — 12 p.m. ET; ABC

Tuesday, Dec. 30

  • Music City Bowl: Illinois vs. Tennessee — 5:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
  • Alamo Bowl: No. 16 USC vs. TCU — 9 p.m. ET; ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 31

  • ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 23 Iowa vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt — 12 p.m. ET; ESPN
  • Citrus Bowl: No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 13 Texas — 3 p.m. ET; ABC
  • Las Vegas Bowl: Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah — 3:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
  • Cotton Bowl (CFP quarterfinal): No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami — 7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 1

  • Orange Bowl (CFP quarterfinal): No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech — 12 p.m. ET; ESPN
  • Rose Bowl (CFP quarterfinal): No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama — 4 p.m. ET; ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 8

  • Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): TBD vs. TBD — 7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Friday, Jan. 9

  • Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): TBD vs. TBD — 7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Monday, Jan. 19

  • National championship: TBD vs. TBD — 7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

How Big Ten has fared in bowl games over the last 10 years

The Big Ten has posted a winning record in bowl games for the last nine years, dating back to a 3–7 finish in 2016.

YEAR

RECORD

WIN %

2016

3-7

.300

2017

7-1

.875

2018

5-4

.556

2019

4-5

.444

2020

3-2

.600

2021

6-4

.600

2022

5-4

.556

2023

6-4

.600

2024

11–6

.647

2025

4–0

1.000

Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

