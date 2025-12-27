How Big Ten Has Fared in 2025 College Football Bowl Games: Record and Full Schedule
As one of the Power 4 conferences in college football, the Big Ten is well represented across the 2025 postseason.
Of the Big Ten’s 18 programs, three claimed spots in the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket and an additional nine teams won at least six games to become bowl eligible. Just six teams missed out on the postseason entirely: Rutgers (5–7), Wisconsin (4–8), Maryland (4–8), Michigan State (4–8), UCLA (3–9) and Purdue (2–10).
Big Ten newcomer Washington kicked off the entire bowl schedule Dec. 13 with a 38–10 blowout win over Boise State at SoFi Stadium. And since then, the Big Ten hasn’t looked back. Oregon cruised to a 51–34 victory over James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff, and Northwestern and Minnesota earned wins Dec. 26 in the GameAbove Sports Bowl and Rate Bowl.
Let’s take a closer look at how these Big Ten teams are performing in the postseason:
SEC bowl game record | ACC bowl game record | Big 12 bowl game record
Big Ten record in 2025 bowl games
Through Friday, Dec. 26, the Big Ten’s record in bowl games this season is 4–0. Last year, the Big Ten went 11–6 in bowl games and boasted the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, who won four games in the College Football Playoff en route to the title.
2025 Big Ten bowl games: Results and full schedule
Final scores
- L.A. Bowl (Dec. 13): Washington 38, Boise State 10 (W, 1–0)
- CFP first round (Dec. 20): No. 5 Oregon 51, No. 24 James Madison 34 (W, 2–0)
- GameAbove Sports Bowl (Dec. 26): Northwestern 34, Central Michigan 7 (W, 3–0)
- Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): Minnesota 20, New Mexico 17 (OT) (W, 4–0)
Upcoming bowl games
Saturday, Dec. 27
- Pinstripe Bowl: Penn State vs. Clemson — 12 p.m. ET; ABC
Tuesday, Dec. 30
- Music City Bowl: Illinois vs. Tennessee — 5:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
- Alamo Bowl: No. 16 USC vs. TCU — 9 p.m. ET; ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 31
- ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 23 Iowa vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt — 12 p.m. ET; ESPN
- Citrus Bowl: No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 13 Texas — 3 p.m. ET; ABC
- Las Vegas Bowl: Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah — 3:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
- Cotton Bowl (CFP quarterfinal): No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami — 7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Thursday, Jan. 1
- Orange Bowl (CFP quarterfinal): No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech — 12 p.m. ET; ESPN
- Rose Bowl (CFP quarterfinal): No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama — 4 p.m. ET; ESPN
Thursday, Jan. 8
- Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): TBD vs. TBD — 7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Friday, Jan. 9
- Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): TBD vs. TBD — 7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Monday, Jan. 19
- National championship: TBD vs. TBD — 7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
How Big Ten has fared in bowl games over the last 10 years
The Big Ten has posted a winning record in bowl games for the last nine years, dating back to a 3–7 finish in 2016.
YEAR
RECORD
WIN %
2016
3-7
.300
2017
7-1
.875
2018
5-4
.556
2019
4-5
.444
2020
3-2
.600
2021
6-4
.600
2022
5-4
.556
2023
6-4
.600
2024
11–6
.647
2025
4–0
1.000