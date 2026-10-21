Why Aiden Sherrell's Performance vs. North Carolina Was So Encouraging

The stat line for Indiana big man Aiden Sherrell in Indiana’s exhibition win against North Carolina was hardly glamorous. He went 3-for-8 from the field, 1-for-4 from deep and scored seven points in the exhibition win. Sherrell did add ten rebounds, though, along with two assists. Defensively, he registered one block and one steal.

Offensively, the Hoosiers didn’t go out of their way to get Sherrell the rock. And he didn’t look tremendously comfortable playing on the perimeter. Yet his performance on Sunday night actually bodes well for Indiana’s 2026-27 outlook. Here’s why:

Why Aiden Sherrell’s defensive performance was so impressive vs. North Carolina

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trent Sisley (11) high-fives Indiana Hoosiers forward Aiden Sherrell (22) against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost: defense. For this two-big lineup to work, Sherrell has to hold up against athletic fours and jumbo wings. It’s non-negotiable.



The Hoosiers have reaped the benefits of the Sherrell-Samet Yigitoglu frontcourt through two exhibition games – namely on the glass and in terms of rim protection – and, surprisingly, there haven’t been any drawbacks.

Yigitoglu has to guard opposing fives. That isn’t up for debate. That leaves Sherrell with the next biggest player. And the expectation was that Sherrell would struggle at times on the perimeter. He hasn’t.

Another exhibition W in the books. 📚 pic.twitter.com/CwmJ0zRTGG — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 18, 2026

Jarin Stevenson, a mobile, floor-spacing big who tends to prefer life outside the arc, was Sherrell’s assignment most of Sunday night. Stevenson went 1-for-7, had two turnovers and just three rebounds.

But what about when Sherrell was inevitably switched onto guards? Well, he shut Neo Avdalas down on one occasion. He kept another Tar Heels guard in front on another.

Sherrell has been known as a shot-blocker who roamed the paint and protected the rim. Now Darian DeVries and his staff are asking Sherrell to be much more on that end. To hold up in isolation situations against crafty wings or lightning-quick guards is not an easy task for a 7-foot, 250-pound big. Thus far, he’s answered the bell.

And by the looks of it – Sherrell moved his feet, utilized his length and stayed down every time – he will continue to do so into the regular season, which is truly a game-changer.

None of that even accounts for his rim protection or help-side defense (Sherrell, with minimal experience as an off-ball defender in ball-screen action, jumped a pass in that exact scenario on Sunday).

If Indiana doesn’t have to worry about Sherrell being on the wrong side of mismatches, it simply gets to sit back and enjoy the dividends that this new-look frontcourt will be paying.

Why Aiden Sherrell’s point total doesn’t tell the whole offensive story against North Carolina

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aiden Sherrell (22) rebounds the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seven points is not cutting it for Sherrell. Indiana needs more out of him. And he can certainly offer more. But, with Yigitoglu occupying the interior, Sherrell is getting acclimated to life on the perimeter.

He can slash. But, for now, that isn’t his strongest ability. Sherrell got blocked a few times and just seemed out of sorts going to the basket, which is fine. There will be an adjustment period for him.

But four attempted triples tells a story. And the eye test tells a truly convincing one. Sherrell didn’t hesitate. He shot the ball with confidence. His four attempted triples ranked third on the team on Sunday.

He only hit one, but that doesn’t matter. Indiana wants Sherrell to connect, of course. But it’s the threat of him shooting that is of the utmost importance.

Sherrell sinks the 3️⃣!



📺 Watch on B1G+. pic.twitter.com/PWnWsPsnDX — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 18, 2026

Jaeden Mustaf and Yigitoglu, two other starters, combined for zero attempted triples. We know Darren Harris is going to get them up (he took nine). And Markus Burton isn’t opposed (he took three). But two shooting threats in the starting lineup isn’t cutting it.

The Hoosiers need Sherrell to shoot the rock and strain defenses. Yigitoglu already anchors the interior. That puts at least one defender in the paint. If Sherrell doesn’t continue to be active from three, that number would climb to two (not to mention someone sagging off Mustaf).

That would put Indiana’s offense in an extremely tough spot. But based on Sherrell’s willingness to fire away (also took three against Butler), that won’t be a problem.