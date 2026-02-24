Will Indiana's Embarrassing Losing Streak To Northwestern End Tuesday?

Tuesday's home game against Northwestern is crucial to Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes. At 17-10 overall and 8-8 in Big Ten play, Indiana is listed as a No. 11 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology.

It could also help first-year Indiana coach Darian DeVries earn some good will with the fan base, compared to his predecessor. DeVries has a chance to end Indiana's five-game losing streak to Northwestern, but if he doesn't, the Wildcats would achieve their longest win streak against Indiana in series history, which began in 1908.

That reflects one of the more frustrating aspects of the Mike Woodson coaching era, as the Hoosiers could never defeat a program it had historically dominated. From suspensions to blown leads, comebacks that fell short and huge individual performances, Indiana seemingly found new ways to lose to the Wildcats in each matchup since the 2021-22 season.

Even former Indiana coach Archie Miller –– who finished with zero NCAA Tournament bids to Woodson's two –– had a 4-2 record against Northwestern, which only has three NCAA Tournament appearances ever. Indiana has otherwise been very successful in a series it leads 119-58 all-time, including a 26-game win streak from 1988-2003 and a 56-3 stretch from 1970-2003.

Here's a look back at the last five losses.

Northwestern 59, Indiana 51 –– Feb. 8, 2022

Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) and Northwestern Wildcats guard Chase Audige (1) battle for a rebound at Welsh-Ryan Arena. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Woodson suspended starters Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson, as well as bench players Khristian Lander, Tamar Bates and Durr for a violation of team rules, which he later clarified was a result of missing curfew.

That left the Hoosiers with a short-handed, seven-man rotation led by veteran starters in Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp. Then-sophomores Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal and Jordan Geronimo were thrust into larger roles, as was walk-on Nate Childress, who played three minutes.

The result was an ugly offensive performance that saw Indiana shoot 20-for-54 from the field, 4-for-16 from 3-point range and 7-for-13 at the free throw line at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It was part of a five-game losing streak, though Indiana bounced back and snuck into the NCAA Tournament in the First Four round.

Northwestern 84, No. 15 Indiana 83 –– Jan. 8, 2023

Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) drives past Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two outstanding performances by Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis went to waste in Indiana's first loss at Assembly Hall that season, which came against an unranked team.

The Wildcats led by as many as 17 points in the first half, and they even led by 13 with 3:30 to play and by eight with 46 seconds. Trey Galloway's half-court buzzer beater made a one-point loss look far closer than it had been for most of the game.

Hood-Schifino finished with 33 points, the most by an Indiana freshman since Eric Gordon in 2007. And Trayce Jackson-Davis racked up 18 points, eight blocks and 24 rebounds, the most by a Hoosier since Steve Downing in 1971.

Along with a loss to Iowa earlier in the week, Indiana fell from No. 15 to unranked in the following AP Top 25 poll.

Northwestern 64, No. 14 Indiana 62 –– Feb. 15, 2023

Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) celebrates his game-winning shot against the Indiana Hoosiers at Welsh-Ryan Arena. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Inside an tense environment at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Boo Buie sealed Northwestern's victory with a floater in the final seconds. It was somewhat of a controversial ending, as many believe Buie pushed off on Trey Galloway or traveled prior to his game-winner.

But Indiana could really only blame itself for this loss, as it trailed by 19 points at halftime and shot 6-for-21 from the field in the first 20 minutes. Northwestern fans were especially angry at ex-Wildcat Miller Kopp, as they chanted "F*** you, Miller" throughout the game.

Despite the poor performance that night, Indiana bounced back with wins over Illinois, Purdue and Michigan down the stretch and received a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament –– its best since earning a No. 1 seed in 2013.

Northwestern 76, Indiana 72 Feb. 18, 2024

Northwestern Wildcats guard Ryan Langborg (5) drives against Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Woodson's teams were at times susceptible to big 3-point shooting nights, and in this game it was Northwestern's Ryan Langborg at Assembly Hall. The Princeton transfer finished with 26 points on 4-for-7 3-point shooting and made all eight free throw attempts to lead all scorers.

He helped Northwestern generate an eight-point advantage at halftime and lead for all but 1:33 of game clock. Nick Martinelli and Matthew Nicholson added double-doubles for the Wildcats.

Indiana didn't get much out of anyone besides Kel'el Ware (22 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks) and Mackenzie Mgbako (20 points), and finished a woeful 12-for-21 at the free throw line.

Indiana's season fell apart during this stretch, which included a four-game losing streak and a 4-10 run in Big Ten play, putting an NCAA Tournament bid out of question. The Hoosiers also debuted all-black "Fear of God" uniforms that day, which most fans seemed to dislike, further adding to the angst of that season.

Northwestern 79, Indiana 70 –– Jan. 22, 2025

Indiana Hoosiers forward Luke Goode (10) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) at Welsh-Ryan Arena. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Indiana appeared ready to end the losing streak as it led by seven points in the second half. But Northwestern went on a 13-0 run leading up to the five-minute mark and outscored Indiana 54-39 in the second half.

The Hoosiers had no answer defensively for Northwestern's core of Ty Berry, Brooks Barnhizer, Nick Martinelli and Jalen Leach, who accounted for 77 of the Wildcats' 79 points.

Indiana also wasted a strong shooting effort with nine 3-pointers –- tied for its third-most all season –– by handing Northwestern 21 points off 17 turnovers at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

What's next?

Tuesday's matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are 8.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 146.5 points, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook on Tuesday morning.

Northwestern enters the game 11-16 overall and 3-13 in Big Ten play. The Wildcats are led by Nick Martinelli, the Big Ten's leading scorer.

On the NCAA Tournament bubble, Tuesday is essentially a must-win game for Indiana with four regular season games left. The Hoosiers would likely feel good about an NCAA Tournament bid with a 3-1 finish, but at 2-2 over the next four games, they'd have work to do in the Big Ten Tournament and a nervous Selection Sunday.

