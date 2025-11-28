Indiana v. Purdue Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
No. 2 Indiana can punch its ticket to the Big Ten championship (and likely a spot in the college football playoffs) with one more win against Purdue on Friday. The Hoosiers are currently 28.5-point favorites against a Boilermakers team that's lost nine straight contests.
Fernando Mendoza has established himself as the clear-cut Heisman Trophy frontrunner. He leads the Big Ten with 30 passing touchdowns and will face the conference’s worst passing defense. The Boilermakers’ will need to make some major improvements on defense to avoid getting blown out against the nation’s second-highest scoring offense.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Indiana vs. Purdue Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Indiana: -28.5 (-110)
- Purdue: +28.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Indiana: -10000
- Purdue: +2400
Total: 54.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Indiana vs. Purdue How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Indiana: 11-0
- Purdue: 2-9
Indiana vs. Purdue Key Players to Watch
Indiana
Fernando Mendoza: Mendoza threw four touchdown passes for the third time this season against Wisconsin. Indiana’s quarterback takes care of the ball and has thrown just five picks. Mendoza has already faced the Big Ten’s second and third worst passing defenses (Wisconsin and Illinois) this season and tallied 566 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns with no interceptions in those contests. All signs point to him lighting Purdue up.
Purdue
Malachi Singleton: It appears like Purdue will utilize a two-quarterback system against Indiana. Ryan Browne started against Washington but completed just one of his six passes for 17 yards with one interception. Singleton went 16-of-28 passing with 150 passing yards and one passing touchdown. This game could very well be a blowout and Singleton has a chance to do most of the heavy lifting if things get out of hand early.
Indiana vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
Indiana is elite on offense and defense, but is just 6-5 against the spread this season. The Hoosiers failed to cover in either of their last two games but have generally done well as major favorites. They’re 4-2 against the spread when favored by more than 20 points this season. Indiana won by 45 against Maryland in the only road game it’s played as a team favored by more than 20 points.
Purdue has covered against some good teams despite its struggles, though. The Boilermakers have covered against ranked teams (No. 1 Ohio State and No. 15 Michigan) in two of their previous three games.
The Hoosiers lead the nation with 34 total passing touchdowns and will face the only Big Ten defense that’s given up more than 2,700 passing yards this season. Indiana can run the score up regardless of who is in this game and Purdue doesn’t have enough explosiveness on offense to challenge a defense that’s giving up 11.6 points per contest.
PICK: Indiana -28.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
