Point Spread: Latest Line Trending in Indiana's Direction as Gametime Nears
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame is the higher seed and is favored against Indiana in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff game on Friday night, but the majority of the money coming in is on the Hoosiers.
The point spread opened at 7.5 points two weeks ago, and hovered close to that since the pairings were announced on Dec. 8. But as of 5 p.m. ET on Friday, the Hoosiers are now just 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under has shifted too. It's now down to 50.5 after starting at 52.5.
Indiana is 11-1 this season, and has exceeded expectations just about every week. They covered the spread eight straight weeks and a lot of people had winning tickets in Week 1, when the line went from 22.5 to 25.5 and the Hoosiers won by 24.
They did not cover in the home win over Michigan and the loss at Ohio State, but covered easily in the season finale, beating Purdue 66-0. The game at Ohio State was the only time Indiana was an underdog all season. This would be the second.
Indiana played four road games this year — at UCLA, Northwestern, Michigan State and Ohio State — and went 3-1 against the spread. The spread averaged 8.5 in the three wins, and the Hoosiers won those games by a combined 83 points.
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Week 1: Indiana did not cover a 25.5-point spread as favorites in its 31-7 win at home against Florida International. The game went under 52 points.
- Week 2: Indiana covered a 44.5-point spread as favorites in its 77-3 win at home against Western Illinois. The game went over 54.5 points.
- Week 3: Indiana covered a 4-point spread as favorites in its 42-13 win at UCLA. The game went over 46.5 points.
- Week 4: Indiana covered a 28.5-point spread as a favorite in its 52-14 win at home against Charlotte. The game went over 51 points.
- Week 5: Indiana covered a 7.5-point spread as a favorite in its 42-28 win at home against Maryland. The game went over 50.5 points.
- Week 6: Indiana covered a 13-point spread as a favorite in its 41-24 win at Northwestern. The game went over 40 points.
- Week 7: Bye
- Week 8: Indiana covered a 6.5-point spread as a favorite in its 56-7 win at home against Nebraska. The game went over 49 points.
- Week 9: Indiana covered a 5.5-point spread as a favorite in its 31-17 win at home against Washington. The game went under 54 points.
- Week 10: Indiana covered a 7.5-point spread as a favorite in its 47-10 win at Michigan State. The game went over 53.5 points.
- Week 11: Indiana did not cover a 14.5-point spread as a favorite in its 20-15 win at home against Michigan. The game went under 47.5 points.
- Week 12: Bye
- Week 13: Indiana did not cover a 10.5-point spread as underdogs in 38-15 loss at Ohio State. The game went over 52.5 points.
What Notre Dame has done so far this season
- Aug. 31 — No 7 Notre Dame beat No. 20 Texas A&M 23-13 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The total (36) was under the 46.5 over/under line. Record: 1-0 .
- Sept 7 — No. 5 Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois 16-14 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (did not cover). The total (30) was under the 46.5 over/under line. Record: 1-1.
- Sept 14 — No. 18 Notre Dame beat Purdue 66-7 on the road as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The total (73) was over the 48.5 over/under line. Record: 2-1.
- Sept 21 — No. 17 Notre Dame beat Miami of Ohio 28-3 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The total (31) was under the 43.5 over/under line. Record: 3-1.
- Sept 28 — No. 16 Notre Dame beat No. 15 Louisville 31-24 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The total (55) was over the 45.5 over/under line. Record: 4-1.
- Oct. 12 — No. 11 Notre Dame beat Stanford 49-7 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (covered). The total (56) was over the 45.5 over/under line. Record: 5-1.
- Oct. 19 — No. 12 Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 31-13 in Atlanta, Ga. as a 14.5-point favorite (covered). The total (44) was under the 49.5 over/under line. Record: 6-1.
- Oct. 26 — No. 12 Notre Dame beat No. 24 Navy 51-14 in East Rutherford, N.J., as a 14.5-point favorite (covered). The total (65) was over the 50.5 over/under line. Record: 7-1.
- Nov. 9 — No. 10 Notre Dame beat Florida State 52-3 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (covered). The total (55) was over the 45.5 over/under line. Record: 8-1.
- Nov. 16 — No. 8 Notre Dame beat Virginia 35-14 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (did not cover). The total (49) was under the 51.5 over/under line. Record: 9-1.
- Nov. 23 — No. 6 Notre Dame beat No. 19 Army 35-14 at home as a 14.5-point favorite (covered). The total (49) was over the 44.5 over/under line. Record: 10-1.
- Nov. 30 — No. 5 Notre Dame beat USC 49-35 on the road as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The total (84) was over the 52.5 over/under line. Record: 11-1.