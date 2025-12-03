All-Big Ten Team Shows Indiana's Drastic Talent Jump Under Curt Cignetti
Just two years ago, only three Hoosiers made the All-Big Ten football teams: linebacker Aaron Casey (first and second team), punter James Evans (third team) and return specialist Jaylin Lucas (third team). Three more received honorable mentions.
Fast forward two years, and there's been a drastic jump in talent from former head coach Tom Allen to second-year head coach Curt Cignetti's roster.
On Wednesday, the conference announced All-Big Ten selections for defense and special teams, and 12 Hoosiers were picked to the first three teams or received honorable mentions –– not to mention Cignetti won Big Ten Coach of the Year. And that's before even getting to the offense, which will be announced Thursday and is sure to have strong Indiana representation.
Here's a full breakdown of Indiana's All-Big Ten players on defense and special teams.
First team
- DL Tyrique Tucker (coaches, media)
- LB Aiden Fisher (coaches, media)
- DB Louis Moore (coaches)
- DB D’Angelo Ponds (coaches, media)
- LS Mark Langston (coaches, media)
- K Nico Radicic (media)
Tucker has been a consistent force in the middle, recording 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Fisher, a first-team All-American last season, is the heart and soul of Indiana's defense at linebacker, rankings second on the team with 72 tackles.
Moore and Ponds have been a dynamic duo in the secondary, combining for six interceptions and nine pass breakups. Radicic is a perfect 13-for-13 on field goals and 70-for-70 on extra points, with snaps coming from Langston.
Second team
- LB Rolijah Hardy (coaches, media)
- DB Amare Ferrell (media)
- DB Louis Moore (media)
- K Nico Radicic (coaches)
- RS Jonathan Brady (coaches)
Hardy is arguably underrated here, given that he leads Indiana with 76 tackles and seven sacks. Ferrell is tied for the team lead with Ponds with seven pass breakups, and he second to Moore with four interceptions. Brady averages 17.5 yards per punt return and returned one for a touchdown.
Third team
- LB Isaiah Jones (media)
- RS Jonathan Brady (media)
Jones is second among Hoosiers with 12 tackles for loss, and he ranks top four in tackles and sacks. He also has an interception, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
Honorable mention
- Amare Ferrell (coaches)
- Isaiah Jones (coaches)
- Mikail Kamara (coaches, media)
- Stephen Daley (coaches, media)
Kamara was a first-team All-Big Ten player and an All-American last season, but he wasn't quite as productive this year. He finished the regular season with just 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack after totaling 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 2024. Daley, a transfer from Kent State, picked up the slack with a Big Ten-most 18 tackles for loss –– perhaps deserving more than just an honorable mention.
