Big Ten Daily (April 23): Former Illinois Standout Now Highest Paid Safety In NFL History
Kerby Joseph Inks Record-Breaking Deal
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph, a third-year All-Pro who led the NFL in interceptions last season, became the highest-paid safety in league history on Wednesday.
Joseph quickly became a starter for the Detroit Lions after being drafted ahead of the 2022 season. He showed flashes of being pretty solid as a rookie and in year two, but absolutely exploded last year on arguably the best team to ever play in Detroit. He finished with 83 tackles and led the league with nine interceptions, including a pick-six, to earn All-Pro honors. In just three years of action, Joseph has piled up 17 interceptions and has become a major part of a close-knit and effective defense in Detroit. Per the Illinois site on the SI network, Joseph will make $3.621 million in base salary in 2025, the final year of his rookie contract, before the extension kicks in. His $21.5 million annual salary and $86 million total contract topped those of the NFL's previously highest-paid safety, Tampa Bay's Antoine Winfield Jr. ($84.1 million at just over $21 million annually).
Big Loss For Wisconsin As projected Starting OL Tears ACL
According to Wisconsin Badgers on SI, projected starting left offensive tackle Kevin Heywood was lost for the year with a tear of his ACL. The injury happened during spring practice head coach Luke Fickell confirmed.
“That was one that’s going to be really difficult and tough, but it’s also part of the game,” Fickell told The Associated Press. “We’ve been fortunate up front in that last two seasons to have those guys prepared and be able to last through the season. Now, we’re going to have to figure out how we’re going to manage some of that and move some other guys around and expect some other guys to step up.”
Fickell mentioned both Leyton Nelson and Emerson Mandell as guys who will need to step up in order to try and replace Heywood.
Related Big Ten Stories
- Judge Wilken: House Settlement Will Be Denied If Roster Limits Aren’t Phased In: U.S. District Court Judge Claudia Wilken ruled on Wednesday that the landmark House settlement will not be approved unless athletes have roster spots grandfathered in. CLICK HERE
- ESPN Ranks Purdue Basketball No. 1 After Transfer Portal Window Closes: After the transfer portal closed this week, ESPN re-ranked the top teams in college basketball. Purdue was tabbed as the No. 1 squad heading into 2025-26. CLICK HERE