Paul Finebaum Rips Big Ten, Makes Bold Prediction About 2025 College Football Season
How do we know the college football season is inching closer? SEC Network host and longtime college football radio voice Paul Finebaum is throwing shade at the Big Ten again. This time, he's making a promise that most in Big Ten country would love to see come to fruition ... probably.
In an appearance on the Netflix Sports Club Podcast, Finebaum was asked if he believes this year's national champion will come from the SEC. He was quick to respond by saying, "Yes," but his analysis didn't stop there.
"If it's not, I'm leaving the country because I am so sick and tired of being harassed by Big Ten fans on our show," Finebaum said. "The Big Ten has literally done nothing. They won two national championships. Michigan won one two years ago — they won one-and-a-half before that in 70 years, and they act like they invented football.
"Alabama has won about 15 national championships in my lifetime ... I believe Texas is going to win (it all), I didn't mean to avoid your question. It's going to end all of this, and on Jan. 20, I'll be the happiest man in America because I won't have to listen to the Big Ten, or as my callers call them, the 'Little Ten.'"
To say the Big Ten "has literally done nothing" only to follow it up with the statement "they won two national championships," might be the most oxymoronic statement made in the history of college football analysis. But, hey, who are we to judge?
Texas was ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason poll, which was released on Monday. Penn State followed at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 3. We'll find out an awful lot about both the Longhorns and the Buckeyes in Week 1, as those two teams do battle in Columbus to open the 2025 season.
We may have an early indication as to whether or not Finebaum will be leaving the country before the calendar even turns to September.
Related stories on college football
ESPN BIG TEN FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS: There are a lot of unknowns surrounding Purdue football entering the 2025 season. Where does each team stand in ESPN's Big Ten power rankings right now? CLICK HERE
IU SAFETY SUING NCAA: Indiana football safety Louis Moore is suing the NCAA for extra eligibility, citing past precedent and $400,000 worth of potential earnings lost in NIL deals. CLICK HERE