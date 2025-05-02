Big Ten Daily (May 1): Michigan State Moves On From AD Alan Haller
Michigan State University has decided to move on from athletic director Alan Haller.
"I'm grateful for Alan's leadership since I joined the university and appreciate the success our programs have seen under his leadership," Michigan State president Kevin M. Guskiewicz said in a statement. "He is deeply committed to this university and has led with honesty and integrity."
In the meantime, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo and deputy athletic director Jennifer Smith will serve as co-interim athletic directors. Haller's final day at Michigan State will be May 11.
With just over a week left in his current post, Haller release a lengthy statement before he officially exits.
"To the Spartan community,
"I have been deeply humbled by the outpouring of support I've received over the past 24 hours—from family, friends, colleagues, students, alumni, and donors. Your messages and calls have meant more than I can express.
"Throughout my career, I have consistently spoken up when I believed something was not right—always guided by a commitment to protect students and uphold the best interests of the University. At times, those decisions have not aligned with individuals in positions of significant influence.
"Although I am deeply saddened to be leaving the University, I am proud of my record and the lasting impact of my work. As I continue to process this decision, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Spartan community for their unwavering support.
"Serving as Vice President and Director of Athletics at Michigan State University has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For 32 years, I have been a Spartan—first as a student-athlete in track and football, then as a Police Officer, and later in various leadership roles within Spartan Athletics.
"To the student-athletes: THANK YOU for allowing me the privilege of serving as your athletic director. It has been an incredible journey—and yes, it has been FUN! Supporting your success has never been just a job; it was my responsibility and my joy to help create an environment where you could thrive and become the best version of yourselves.
"I am deeply grateful to my colleagues who stood alongside me. Together, we navigated some of the most difficult challenges in our history and celebrated some of our most meaningful victories. Leading Spartan Athletics through both has been a highlight of my professional life.
"My parents taught me that our actions should always be motivated by love. Serving this University and this community has been, for me, an act of love.
"I remain a proud Spartan. Goodbye Michigan State.
"Always and forever — Go Green!"
Gophers Offer Scholarship To 13-Year-Old Minnesota Basketball Phenom
Ashlee Wilson won't graduate until 2030, but scholarship offers from Iowa and now Minnesota are already on the table.
The 5-10 guard averaged 13.8 points per game for her high school varsity team, Hill-Murray, this past season. The only player on the team to average more, was her older sister, Mya Wilson, who is regarded as the No. 1 in-state player in the class of 2027. Both sisters now hold offers from their hometown Gophers.
As a current 7th grader, Wilson still has a full year of middle school left before she's technically even at Hill-Murray, but that isn't going to keep programs from offering the versatile phenom.
Related Big Ten Stories
- College Sports Changes Are Too Much, Too Soon For Many Indiana Fans: In the last half-decade, the college athletics landscape has undergone a radical makeover. Many of the consumers of college sports are alienated by the changes. CLICK HERE
- Ex-Purdue Defensive Back Staying in Big Ten, Commits to Iowa: Former Purdue defensive back Ty Hudkins is transferring to Iowa, he announced this week. He spent one season with the Boilers, playing in 12 games. CLICK HERE