Ex-Purdue Defensive Back Staying in Big Ten, Commits to Iowa
Former Purdue defensive back Ty Hudkins is staying in the Big Ten. This week, the rising sophomore announced on social media that he has committed to play for Iowa. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Hudkins spent just one season in West Lafayette, committing to Purdue as a member of the 2024 class. He appeared in all 12 games for the Boilermakers last season, primarily on special teams. He logged on tackle for the year.
The former Boilermaker had also been considering Northwestern.
Hudkins is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan and was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. Although not a highly-rated recruit, the defensive back still received a dozen offers on the recruiting front, picking Purdue over offers from Northwestern, Minnesota, Utah State and others.
A 5-foot-11, 197-pound defensive back, Hudkins will take three years of eligibility with him to Iowa. He joins a Hawkeyes team that concluded the 2024 campaign with an 8-5 record.
Although Purdue went through a coaching change after the 2024 season ended, Hudkins stayed in West Lafayette through the spring practice schedule. He decided to enter the transfer portal during the spring window.
