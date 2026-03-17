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Comparing Indiana's Darian DeVries To Other First-Year Coaches

Here's a closer look at how Darian DeVries and other high-major, first-year head coaches fared at their new programs in 2025-26.
Jack Ankony|
Indiana Hoosiers coach Darian DeVries yells to his team against the Siena Saints at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana Hoosiers coach Darian DeVries yells to his team against the Siena Saints at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

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Indiana Hoosiers

Any time Indiana misses the NCAA Tournament, it's going to be viewed as a disappointing season.

There's been a lot of that lately, as the Hoosiers have reached the NCAA Tournament just twice in their last 10 tries –– both coming under Mike Woodson in 2022 and 2023. The rest of the decade includes two misses by Woodson, four misses by Archie Miller, one miss in Tom Crean's final season and a miss in Darian DeVries' first try.

Despite Indiana's poor recent history, the fan base annually maintains high expectations in hopes of returning to the national prominence it had during the Bob Knight era. The athletic department's financial commitment reflects an effort to get there. So after an 18-14 first season under DeVries, a large portion fan base is discouraged, though others are willing to give him time to build a program before drawing any major conclusions.

Now that the Hoosiers' season is officially over –– with Indiana missing the NCAA Tournament and announcing it will decline any other postseason invitations –– it's a good time to reflect on DeVries' first season. One way to do that is by comparing him to other first-year coaches. For the sake of brevity, we'll limit this list to DeVries and the other 14 first-year coaches from the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and Big East.

The goal of this is not to say DeVries is destined for great success or epic failure at Indiana because he did better or worse than other coaches, rather to give a big-picture perspective on first-year coaches in college basketball. Each coach is subject to different circumstances, and successful coaches all have different timelines and paths.

We'll break this down into five categories: coaching backgrounds, recruiting, first-year records, postseason participation and metrics.

Darian DeVries Indiana Basketball
Indiana Hoosiers coach Darian DeVries against the Northwestern Wildcats at the United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

First-year coaching backgrounds

Coach

Career record

Last season

Previous head coaching jobs

NCAA Tournament History

Regular season conference championships

Ben McCollum, Iowa

52-16 (.765)

31-4 at Drake

Drake (2024-25), Division II Northwestern Missouri State (2009-24)

2025 Round of 32; four Division II national championships

2025 Missouri Valley, 12 MIAA

Jai Lucas, Miami (FL)

25-8 (.758)

Duke assistant

None

None

None

Sean Miller, Texas

505-210 (.706)

22-12 at Xavier

Xavier (twice), Arizona

Four Elite Eight, Four Sweet 16, 14 appearances

Five Pac-10, Three Atlantic 10

Darian DeVries, Indiana

187-82 (.695)

19-13 at West Virginia

West Virginia (2024-25), Drake (2018-24)

Three Round of 64 appearances

2019 Missouri Valley

Will Wade, NC State

266-118 (.693)

28-7 at McNeese

McNeese (2023-25), LSU (2017-22), VCU (2015-17), Chattanooga (2013-15)

One Sweet 16, Three Round of 32, Three Round of 64

2016 Atlantic 10, 2019 SEC, 2024-25 Southland

Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M

120-63 (.656)

22-11 at Samford

Samford (2020-25)

2024 Round of 64

Two Southern Conference

Ryan Odom, Virginia

230-122 (.653)

28-7 at VCU

VCU (2023-25), Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2016-21), Charlotte (2014-15)

One Round of 32, Two Round of 64

2021 American East, 2025 Atlantic 10

Ross Hodge, West Virginia

64-38 (.627)

27-9 at North Texas

North Texas (2023-25)

None

None

Buzz Williams, Maryland

385-249 (.607)

23-11 at Texas A&M

Texas A&M (2019-25), Virginia Tech (2014-19), Marquette (2008-14), New Orleans (2006-07)

One Elite Eight, Three Sweet 16, 11 total appearances

2013 Big East

Kevin Willard, Villanova

359-257 (.583)

27-9 at Maryland

Maryland (2022-25), Seton Hall (2010-22), Iona (2007-10)

One Sweet 16, Two Round of 32, Four Round of 64

2020 Big East

Richard Pitino, Xavier

262-204 (.562)

27-8 at New Mexico

New Mexico (2021-25), Minnesota (2013-21), FIU (2012-13)

Two Round of 32, Two Round of 64

2025 Mountain West

Niko Medved, Minnesota

237-190 (.555)

26-10 at Colorado State

Colorado State (2018-25), Drake (2017-18), Furman (2013-17)

Two Round of 32, One Round of 64

2017 Southern Conference

Luke Loucks, Florida State

18-15 (.545)

Sacramento Kings assistant

None

None

None

Steven Pearl, Auburn

17-16 (.515)

Auburn assistant

None

None

None

Alex Jensen, Utah

10-22 (.313)

Dallas Mavericks assistant

D-League Canton Charge (2013-15)

None

None

Ben McCollum Iowa Basketball
Iowa Hawkeyes coach Ben McCollum against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

First-year recruiting and roster building

(rankings per 247Sports Composite)

Coach

# of Incoming Transfers, Class Ranking

# of Incoming Freshmen, Class Ranking

Notable returning players

Ben McCollum, Iowa

8, 8th

3, 45th

Cooper Koch (7.7 ppg)

Jai Lucas, Miami (FL)

6, 21st

7, 16th

None

Sean Miller, Texas

5, 25th

3, 36th

Tramon Mark (13.5 ppg), Jordan Pope (13.3 ppg), Chendall Weaver (5.7 ppg), Nic Codie (4.0 ppg)

Darian DeVries, Indiana

10, 10th

1, 118th

None

Will Wade, NC State

8, 14th

3, 50th

Paul McNeil (13.9 ppg)

Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M

10, 20th

2, 62nd

None

Ryan Odom, Virginia

7, 28th

4, 26th

None

Ross Hodge, West Virginia

8, 35th

4, 51st

None

Buzz Williams, Maryland

9, 18th

3, 40th

None

Kevin Willard, Villanova

7, 64th

3, 43rd

Tyler Perkins (13.7 ppg)

Richard Pitino, Xavier

10, 38th

None

None

Niko Medved, Minnesota

9, 50th

1, 150th

Isaac Asuma (11.1 ppg)

Luke Loucks, Florida State

7, 58th

3, 141st

None

Steven Pearl, Auburn

4, 9th

6, 14th

Tahaad Pettiford (15.5 ppg)

Alex Jensen, Utah

7, 55th

1, 101st

Keanu Dawes (12.5 ppg)

Jai Lucas Miami
Miami Hurricanes coach Jai Lucas against the Delaware State Hornets at Watsco Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Overall record, conference record, conference finish

  • Ryan Odom, Virginia –– 29-5, 15-3, 2nd ACC
  • Jai Lucas, Miami (FL) –– 25-8, 13-5, 3rd ACC
  • Kevin Willard, Villanova –– 24-8, 15-5, 3rd Big East
  • Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M –– 21-11, 11-7, 4th SEC
  • Ben McCollum, Iowa –– 21-12, 10-10, 9th Big Ten
  • Will Wade, NC State –– 20-13, 10-8, 7th ACC
  • Ross Hodge, West Virginia –– 18-14, 9-9, 7th Big 12
  • Sean Miller, Texas –– 18-14, 9-9, 10th SEC
  • Darian DeVries, Indiana –– 18-14, 9-11, 10th Big Ten
  • Luke Loucks, Florida State –– 18-15, 10-8, 7th ACC
  • Steven Pearl, Auburn –– 17-16, 7-11, 11th SEC
  • Niko Medved, Minnesota –– 15-17, 8-12, 11th Big Ten
  • Richard Pitino, Xavier –– 15-18, 6-14, 10th Big East
  • Buzz Williams, Maryland –– 12-21, 4-16, 17th Big Ten
  • Alex Jensen, Utah –– 10-22, 2-16, 16th Big 12

Postseason participation

  • Ryan Odom, Virginia –– No. 3 seed NCAA Tournament
  • Jai Lucas, Miami (FL) –– No. 7 seed NCAA Tournament
  • Kevin Willard, Villanova –– No. 8 seed NCAA Tournament
  • Ben McCollum, Iowa –– No. 9 seed NCAA Tournament
  • Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M –– No. 10 seed NCAA Tournament
  • Sean Miller, Texas –– No. 11 seed NCAA Tournament (First Four)
  • Will Wade, NC State –– No. 11 seed NCAA Tournament (First Four)
  • Steven Pearl, Auburn –– No. 1 seed NIT
  • Niko Medved, Minnesota –– College Basketball Crown
  • Ross Hodge, West Virginia –– College Basketball Crown
  • Darian DeVries, Indiana –– missed NCAA Tournament, declined other invites
  • Luke Loucks, Florida State –– missed NCAA Tournament, declined other invites
  • Buzz Williams, Maryland –– Did not qualify
  • Alex Jensen, Utah –– Did not qualify
  • Richard Pitino, Xavier –– Did not qualify
Ryan Odom Virginia
Virginia Cavaliers coach Ryan Odom against the Duke Blue Devils during the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Metrics

(Ordered by NET rankings, KenPom overall, offensive efficiency, defensive efficiency)

Coach

NET ranking

KenPom Overall

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency

Ryan Odom, Virginia

12

13

27

16

Ben McCollum, Iowa

27

25

31

30

Jai Lucas, Miami (FL)

32

31

33

38

Kevin Willard, Villanova

35

33

41

35

Will Wade, NC State

36

34

20

86

Steven Pearl, Auburn

38

38

15

107

Darian DeVries, Indiana

41

46

42

65

Sean Miller, Texas

42

37

13

112

Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M

44

39

49

41

Ross Hodge, West Virginia

59

59

154

17

Luke Loucks, Florida State

62

56

56

93

Niko Medved, Minnesota

81

77

88

72

Richard Pitino, Xavier

97

97

69

182

Alex Jensen, Utah

132

126

85

213

Buzz Williams, Maryland

138

120

133

127

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Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony has been covering IU basketball and football with “Indiana Hoosiers on SI” since 2022. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism.

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