Comparing Indiana's Darian DeVries To Other First-Year Coaches

Any time Indiana misses the NCAA Tournament, it's going to be viewed as a disappointing season.

There's been a lot of that lately, as the Hoosiers have reached the NCAA Tournament just twice in their last 10 tries –– both coming under Mike Woodson in 2022 and 2023. The rest of the decade includes two misses by Woodson, four misses by Archie Miller, one miss in Tom Crean's final season and a miss in Darian DeVries' first try.

Despite Indiana's poor recent history, the fan base annually maintains high expectations in hopes of returning to the national prominence it had during the Bob Knight era. The athletic department's financial commitment reflects an effort to get there. So after an 18-14 first season under DeVries, a large portion fan base is discouraged, though others are willing to give him time to build a program before drawing any major conclusions.

Now that the Hoosiers' season is officially over –– with Indiana missing the NCAA Tournament and announcing it will decline any other postseason invitations –– it's a good time to reflect on DeVries' first season. One way to do that is by comparing him to other first-year coaches. For the sake of brevity, we'll limit this list to DeVries and the other 14 first-year coaches from the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and Big East.

The goal of this is not to say DeVries is destined for great success or epic failure at Indiana because he did better or worse than other coaches, rather to give a big-picture perspective on first-year coaches in college basketball. Each coach is subject to different circumstances, and successful coaches all have different timelines and paths.

We'll break this down into five categories: coaching backgrounds, recruiting, first-year records, postseason participation and metrics.

Indiana Hoosiers coach Darian DeVries against the Northwestern Wildcats at the United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

First-year coaching backgrounds

Coach Career record Last season Previous head coaching jobs NCAA Tournament History Regular season conference championships Ben McCollum, Iowa 52-16 (.765) 31-4 at Drake Drake (2024-25), Division II Northwestern Missouri State (2009-24) 2025 Round of 32; four Division II national championships 2025 Missouri Valley, 12 MIAA Jai Lucas, Miami (FL) 25-8 (.758) Duke assistant None None None Sean Miller, Texas 505-210 (.706) 22-12 at Xavier Xavier (twice), Arizona Four Elite Eight, Four Sweet 16, 14 appearances Five Pac-10, Three Atlantic 10 Darian DeVries, Indiana 187-82 (.695) 19-13 at West Virginia West Virginia (2024-25), Drake (2018-24) Three Round of 64 appearances 2019 Missouri Valley Will Wade, NC State 266-118 (.693) 28-7 at McNeese McNeese (2023-25), LSU (2017-22), VCU (2015-17), Chattanooga (2013-15) One Sweet 16, Three Round of 32, Three Round of 64 2016 Atlantic 10, 2019 SEC, 2024-25 Southland Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M 120-63 (.656) 22-11 at Samford Samford (2020-25) 2024 Round of 64 Two Southern Conference Ryan Odom, Virginia 230-122 (.653) 28-7 at VCU VCU (2023-25), Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2016-21), Charlotte (2014-15) One Round of 32, Two Round of 64 2021 American East, 2025 Atlantic 10 Ross Hodge, West Virginia 64-38 (.627) 27-9 at North Texas North Texas (2023-25) None None Buzz Williams, Maryland 385-249 (.607) 23-11 at Texas A&M Texas A&M (2019-25), Virginia Tech (2014-19), Marquette (2008-14), New Orleans (2006-07) One Elite Eight, Three Sweet 16, 11 total appearances 2013 Big East Kevin Willard, Villanova 359-257 (.583) 27-9 at Maryland Maryland (2022-25), Seton Hall (2010-22), Iona (2007-10) One Sweet 16, Two Round of 32, Four Round of 64 2020 Big East Richard Pitino, Xavier 262-204 (.562) 27-8 at New Mexico New Mexico (2021-25), Minnesota (2013-21), FIU (2012-13) Two Round of 32, Two Round of 64 2025 Mountain West Niko Medved, Minnesota 237-190 (.555) 26-10 at Colorado State Colorado State (2018-25), Drake (2017-18), Furman (2013-17) Two Round of 32, One Round of 64 2017 Southern Conference Luke Loucks, Florida State 18-15 (.545) Sacramento Kings assistant None None None Steven Pearl, Auburn 17-16 (.515) Auburn assistant None None None Alex Jensen, Utah 10-22 (.313) Dallas Mavericks assistant D-League Canton Charge (2013-15) None None

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Ben McCollum against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

First-year recruiting and roster building

(rankings per 247Sports Composite)

Coach # of Incoming Transfers, Class Ranking # of Incoming Freshmen, Class Ranking Notable returning players Ben McCollum, Iowa 8, 8th 3, 45th Cooper Koch (7.7 ppg) Jai Lucas, Miami (FL) 6, 21st 7, 16th None Sean Miller, Texas 5, 25th 3, 36th Tramon Mark (13.5 ppg), Jordan Pope (13.3 ppg), Chendall Weaver (5.7 ppg), Nic Codie (4.0 ppg) Darian DeVries, Indiana 10, 10th 1, 118th None Will Wade, NC State 8, 14th 3, 50th Paul McNeil (13.9 ppg) Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M 10, 20th 2, 62nd None Ryan Odom, Virginia 7, 28th 4, 26th None Ross Hodge, West Virginia 8, 35th 4, 51st None Buzz Williams, Maryland 9, 18th 3, 40th None Kevin Willard, Villanova 7, 64th 3, 43rd Tyler Perkins (13.7 ppg) Richard Pitino, Xavier 10, 38th None None Niko Medved, Minnesota 9, 50th 1, 150th Isaac Asuma (11.1 ppg) Luke Loucks, Florida State 7, 58th 3, 141st None Steven Pearl, Auburn 4, 9th 6, 14th Tahaad Pettiford (15.5 ppg) Alex Jensen, Utah 7, 55th 1, 101st Keanu Dawes (12.5 ppg)

Miami Hurricanes coach Jai Lucas against the Delaware State Hornets at Watsco Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Overall record, conference record, conference finish

Ryan Odom, Virginia –– 29-5, 15-3, 2nd ACC

–– 29-5, 15-3, 2nd ACC Jai Lucas, Miami (FL) –– 25-8, 13-5, 3rd ACC

–– 25-8, 13-5, 3rd ACC Kevin Willard, Villanova –– 24-8, 15-5, 3rd Big East

–– 24-8, 15-5, 3rd Big East Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M –– 21-11, 11-7, 4th SEC

–– 21-11, 11-7, 4th SEC Ben McCollum, Iowa –– 21-12, 10-10, 9th Big Ten

–– 21-12, 10-10, 9th Big Ten Will Wade, NC State –– 20-13, 10-8, 7th ACC

–– 20-13, 10-8, 7th ACC Ross Hodge, West Virginia –– 18-14, 9-9, 7th Big 12

–– 18-14, 9-9, 7th Big 12 Sean Miller, Texas –– 18-14, 9-9, 10th SEC

–– 18-14, 9-9, 10th SEC Darian DeVries, Indiana –– 18-14, 9-11, 10th Big Ten

–– 18-14, 9-11, 10th Big Ten Luke Loucks, Florida State –– 18-15, 10-8, 7th ACC

–– 18-15, 10-8, 7th ACC Steven Pearl, Auburn –– 17-16, 7-11, 11th SEC

–– 17-16, 7-11, 11th SEC Niko Medved, Minnesota –– 15-17, 8-12, 11th Big Ten

–– 15-17, 8-12, 11th Big Ten Richard Pitino, Xavier –– 15-18, 6-14, 10th Big East

–– 15-18, 6-14, 10th Big East Buzz Williams, Maryland –– 12-21, 4-16, 17th Big Ten

–– 12-21, 4-16, 17th Big Ten Alex Jensen, Utah –– 10-22, 2-16, 16th Big 12

Postseason participation

Ryan Odom, Virginia –– No. 3 seed NCAA Tournament

–– No. 3 seed NCAA Tournament Jai Lucas, Miami (FL) –– No. 7 seed NCAA Tournament

–– No. 7 seed NCAA Tournament Kevin Willard, Villanova –– No. 8 seed NCAA Tournament

–– No. 8 seed NCAA Tournament Ben McCollum, Iowa –– No. 9 seed NCAA Tournament

–– No. 9 seed NCAA Tournament Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M –– No. 10 seed NCAA Tournament

–– No. 10 seed NCAA Tournament Sean Miller, Texas –– No. 11 seed NCAA Tournament (First Four)

–– No. 11 seed NCAA Tournament (First Four) Will Wade, NC State –– No. 11 seed NCAA Tournament (First Four)

–– No. 11 seed NCAA Tournament (First Four) Steven Pearl, Auburn –– No. 1 seed NIT

–– No. 1 seed NIT Niko Medved, Minnesota –– College Basketball Crown

–– College Basketball Crown Ross Hodge, West Virginia –– College Basketball Crown

–– College Basketball Crown Darian DeVries, Indiana –– missed NCAA Tournament, declined other invites

–– missed NCAA Tournament, declined other invites Luke Loucks, Florida State –– missed NCAA Tournament, declined other invites

–– missed NCAA Tournament, declined other invites Buzz Williams, Maryland –– Did not qualify

–– Did not qualify Alex Jensen, Utah –– Did not qualify

–– Did not qualify Richard Pitino, Xavier –– Did not qualify

Virginia Cavaliers coach Ryan Odom against the Duke Blue Devils during the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Metrics

(Ordered by NET rankings, KenPom overall, offensive efficiency, defensive efficiency)