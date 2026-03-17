Comparing Indiana's Darian DeVries To Other First-Year Coaches
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Any time Indiana misses the NCAA Tournament, it's going to be viewed as a disappointing season.
There's been a lot of that lately, as the Hoosiers have reached the NCAA Tournament just twice in their last 10 tries –– both coming under Mike Woodson in 2022 and 2023. The rest of the decade includes two misses by Woodson, four misses by Archie Miller, one miss in Tom Crean's final season and a miss in Darian DeVries' first try.
Despite Indiana's poor recent history, the fan base annually maintains high expectations in hopes of returning to the national prominence it had during the Bob Knight era. The athletic department's financial commitment reflects an effort to get there. So after an 18-14 first season under DeVries, a large portion fan base is discouraged, though others are willing to give him time to build a program before drawing any major conclusions.
Now that the Hoosiers' season is officially over –– with Indiana missing the NCAA Tournament and announcing it will decline any other postseason invitations –– it's a good time to reflect on DeVries' first season. One way to do that is by comparing him to other first-year coaches. For the sake of brevity, we'll limit this list to DeVries and the other 14 first-year coaches from the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and Big East.
The goal of this is not to say DeVries is destined for great success or epic failure at Indiana because he did better or worse than other coaches, rather to give a big-picture perspective on first-year coaches in college basketball. Each coach is subject to different circumstances, and successful coaches all have different timelines and paths.
We'll break this down into five categories: coaching backgrounds, recruiting, first-year records, postseason participation and metrics.
First-year coaching backgrounds
Coach
Career record
Last season
Previous head coaching jobs
NCAA Tournament History
Regular season conference championships
Ben McCollum, Iowa
52-16 (.765)
31-4 at Drake
Drake (2024-25), Division II Northwestern Missouri State (2009-24)
2025 Round of 32; four Division II national championships
2025 Missouri Valley, 12 MIAA
Jai Lucas, Miami (FL)
25-8 (.758)
Duke assistant
None
None
None
Sean Miller, Texas
505-210 (.706)
22-12 at Xavier
Xavier (twice), Arizona
Four Elite Eight, Four Sweet 16, 14 appearances
Five Pac-10, Three Atlantic 10
Darian DeVries, Indiana
187-82 (.695)
19-13 at West Virginia
West Virginia (2024-25), Drake (2018-24)
Three Round of 64 appearances
2019 Missouri Valley
Will Wade, NC State
266-118 (.693)
28-7 at McNeese
McNeese (2023-25), LSU (2017-22), VCU (2015-17), Chattanooga (2013-15)
One Sweet 16, Three Round of 32, Three Round of 64
2016 Atlantic 10, 2019 SEC, 2024-25 Southland
Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M
120-63 (.656)
22-11 at Samford
Samford (2020-25)
2024 Round of 64
Two Southern Conference
Ryan Odom, Virginia
230-122 (.653)
28-7 at VCU
VCU (2023-25), Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2016-21), Charlotte (2014-15)
One Round of 32, Two Round of 64
2021 American East, 2025 Atlantic 10
Ross Hodge, West Virginia
64-38 (.627)
27-9 at North Texas
North Texas (2023-25)
None
None
Buzz Williams, Maryland
385-249 (.607)
23-11 at Texas A&M
Texas A&M (2019-25), Virginia Tech (2014-19), Marquette (2008-14), New Orleans (2006-07)
One Elite Eight, Three Sweet 16, 11 total appearances
2013 Big East
Kevin Willard, Villanova
359-257 (.583)
27-9 at Maryland
Maryland (2022-25), Seton Hall (2010-22), Iona (2007-10)
One Sweet 16, Two Round of 32, Four Round of 64
2020 Big East
Richard Pitino, Xavier
262-204 (.562)
27-8 at New Mexico
New Mexico (2021-25), Minnesota (2013-21), FIU (2012-13)
Two Round of 32, Two Round of 64
2025 Mountain West
Niko Medved, Minnesota
237-190 (.555)
26-10 at Colorado State
Colorado State (2018-25), Drake (2017-18), Furman (2013-17)
Two Round of 32, One Round of 64
2017 Southern Conference
Luke Loucks, Florida State
18-15 (.545)
Sacramento Kings assistant
None
None
None
Steven Pearl, Auburn
17-16 (.515)
Auburn assistant
None
None
None
Alex Jensen, Utah
10-22 (.313)
Dallas Mavericks assistant
D-League Canton Charge (2013-15)
None
None
First-year recruiting and roster building
(rankings per 247Sports Composite)
Coach
# of Incoming Transfers, Class Ranking
# of Incoming Freshmen, Class Ranking
Notable returning players
Ben McCollum, Iowa
8, 8th
3, 45th
Cooper Koch (7.7 ppg)
Jai Lucas, Miami (FL)
6, 21st
7, 16th
None
Sean Miller, Texas
5, 25th
3, 36th
Tramon Mark (13.5 ppg), Jordan Pope (13.3 ppg), Chendall Weaver (5.7 ppg), Nic Codie (4.0 ppg)
Darian DeVries, Indiana
10, 10th
1, 118th
None
Will Wade, NC State
8, 14th
3, 50th
Paul McNeil (13.9 ppg)
Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M
10, 20th
2, 62nd
None
Ryan Odom, Virginia
7, 28th
4, 26th
None
Ross Hodge, West Virginia
8, 35th
4, 51st
None
Buzz Williams, Maryland
9, 18th
3, 40th
None
Kevin Willard, Villanova
7, 64th
3, 43rd
Tyler Perkins (13.7 ppg)
Richard Pitino, Xavier
10, 38th
None
None
Niko Medved, Minnesota
9, 50th
1, 150th
Isaac Asuma (11.1 ppg)
Luke Loucks, Florida State
7, 58th
3, 141st
None
Steven Pearl, Auburn
4, 9th
6, 14th
Tahaad Pettiford (15.5 ppg)
Alex Jensen, Utah
7, 55th
1, 101st
Keanu Dawes (12.5 ppg)
Overall record, conference record, conference finish
- Ryan Odom, Virginia –– 29-5, 15-3, 2nd ACC
- Jai Lucas, Miami (FL) –– 25-8, 13-5, 3rd ACC
- Kevin Willard, Villanova –– 24-8, 15-5, 3rd Big East
- Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M –– 21-11, 11-7, 4th SEC
- Ben McCollum, Iowa –– 21-12, 10-10, 9th Big Ten
- Will Wade, NC State –– 20-13, 10-8, 7th ACC
- Ross Hodge, West Virginia –– 18-14, 9-9, 7th Big 12
- Sean Miller, Texas –– 18-14, 9-9, 10th SEC
- Darian DeVries, Indiana –– 18-14, 9-11, 10th Big Ten
- Luke Loucks, Florida State –– 18-15, 10-8, 7th ACC
- Steven Pearl, Auburn –– 17-16, 7-11, 11th SEC
- Niko Medved, Minnesota –– 15-17, 8-12, 11th Big Ten
- Richard Pitino, Xavier –– 15-18, 6-14, 10th Big East
- Buzz Williams, Maryland –– 12-21, 4-16, 17th Big Ten
- Alex Jensen, Utah –– 10-22, 2-16, 16th Big 12
Postseason participation
- Ryan Odom, Virginia –– No. 3 seed NCAA Tournament
- Jai Lucas, Miami (FL) –– No. 7 seed NCAA Tournament
- Kevin Willard, Villanova –– No. 8 seed NCAA Tournament
- Ben McCollum, Iowa –– No. 9 seed NCAA Tournament
- Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M –– No. 10 seed NCAA Tournament
- Sean Miller, Texas –– No. 11 seed NCAA Tournament (First Four)
- Will Wade, NC State –– No. 11 seed NCAA Tournament (First Four)
- Steven Pearl, Auburn –– No. 1 seed NIT
- Niko Medved, Minnesota –– College Basketball Crown
- Ross Hodge, West Virginia –– College Basketball Crown
- Darian DeVries, Indiana –– missed NCAA Tournament, declined other invites
- Luke Loucks, Florida State –– missed NCAA Tournament, declined other invites
- Buzz Williams, Maryland –– Did not qualify
- Alex Jensen, Utah –– Did not qualify
- Richard Pitino, Xavier –– Did not qualify
Metrics
(Ordered by NET rankings, KenPom overall, offensive efficiency, defensive efficiency)
Coach
NET ranking
KenPom Overall
Adjusted Offensive Efficiency
Adjusted Defensive Efficiency
Ryan Odom, Virginia
12
13
27
16
Ben McCollum, Iowa
27
25
31
30
Jai Lucas, Miami (FL)
32
31
33
38
Kevin Willard, Villanova
35
33
41
35
Will Wade, NC State
36
34
20
86
Steven Pearl, Auburn
38
38
15
107
Darian DeVries, Indiana
41
46
42
65
Sean Miller, Texas
42
37
13
112
Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M
44
39
49
41
Ross Hodge, West Virginia
59
59
154
17
Luke Loucks, Florida State
62
56
56
93
Niko Medved, Minnesota
81
77
88
72
Richard Pitino, Xavier
97
97
69
182
Alex Jensen, Utah
132
126
85
213
Buzz Williams, Maryland
138
120
133
127
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Jack Ankony has been covering IU basketball and football with “Indiana Hoosiers on SI” since 2022. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism.Follow ankony_jack