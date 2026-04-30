Grading Every Indiana Basketball Transfer Addition This Offseason
In this story:
After Year 1 in Bloomington, a roster overhaul appeared to be the only route Darian DeVries and his staff could take if Indiana wanted to best position itself to get back into the NCAA Tournament.
With every Hoosier owning remaining eligibility electing to hit the portal (save for Trent Sisley), massive roster turnover quickly became the reality.
And based on the transfer class DeVries has coaxed to Indiana, it’s safe to say the Hoosiers should benefit heavily from the overhaul heading into the 2026-27 season.
But which additions were the best? We grade each incoming transfer below:
Grading every incoming 2026 Indiana transfer
Jaeden Mustaf
The Georgia Tech transfer gives Indiana a unique weapon on the perimeter: an uber-athletic slasher with the tools to develop into a standout defender. Still, Mustaf’s lack of shooting (hit 0.7 threes per game a year ago) may affect spacing in a less-than desirable way.
Grade: B
Darren Harris
The only problem with Darren Harris: he isn’t a proven product. The former Duke wing is the lone player joining the Hoosiers without any starts under his belt. That said, he is a deadeye marksman from deep and should be a sure thing defensively (albeit not a stud).
Grade: B
Markus Burton
Guard play wins championships. And Markus Burton isn’t just any guard – he’s a full-fledged star. He can score, facilitate and defend – and he does all three at a very high level.
Grade: A+
Samet Yigitoglu
The SMU transfer provides the Hoosiers with a post threat, a sneaky-good playmaker and a glass-cleaner. Defensively, he is sound, but not exactly nimble on his feet.
Grade: B+
Aiden Sherrell
Aiden Sherrell, similar to Yigitoglu, will be a game-changer on the boards. Defensively, he’ll also be a shot-blocking menace. But how he fares on the perimeter on both ends will be key for Indiana.
Sherrell’s long-distance shooting on offense and his ability to keep athletic forwards in front if pulled away from the hoop on defense can be the difference between a good and great season for the Hoosiers.
Grade: A+
Bryce Lindsay
Harris can really shoot it, and Burton is an honorable threat from deep, but Bryce Lindsay, a Villanova transfer, is in his own stratosphere.
He can shoot from anywhere on the floor and is startlingly efficient considering the shots he takes (career 37.7 percent from deep). The spacing he’ll create will add a new dimension to Indiana’s offense, but his defense must take a stride forward.
Grade: A-
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations