Grading Every Indiana Basketball Transfer Addition This Offseason

After Year 1 in Bloomington, a roster overhaul appeared to be the only route Darian DeVries and his staff could take if Indiana wanted to best position itself to get back into the NCAA Tournament.



With every Hoosier owning remaining eligibility electing to hit the portal (save for Trent Sisley), massive roster turnover quickly became the reality.

And based on the transfer class DeVries has coaxed to Indiana, it’s safe to say the Hoosiers should benefit heavily from the overhaul heading into the 2026-27 season.



But which additions were the best? We grade each incoming transfer below:

Grading every incoming 2026 Indiana transfer

Mar 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) dribbles the ball down the court against the California Golden Bears during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Jaeden Mustaf

The Georgia Tech transfer gives Indiana a unique weapon on the perimeter: an uber-athletic slasher with the tools to develop into a standout defender. Still, Mustaf’s lack of shooting (hit 0.7 threes per game a year ago) may affect spacing in a less-than desirable way.



Grade: B

Darren Harris

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) celebrates after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The only problem with Darren Harris: he isn’t a proven product. The former Duke wing is the lone player joining the Hoosiers without any starts under his belt. That said, he is a deadeye marksman from deep and should be a sure thing defensively (albeit not a stud).



Grade: B

Markus Burton

Guard play wins championships. And Markus Burton isn’t just any guard – he’s a full-fledged star. He can score, facilitate and defend – and he does all three at a very high level.



Grade: A+

Samet Yigitoglu

Mar 18, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; SMU Mustangs center Samet Yigitoglu (24) reacts in the second half against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The SMU transfer provides the Hoosiers with a post threat, a sneaky-good playmaker and a glass-cleaner. Defensively, he is sound, but not exactly nimble on his feet.



Grade: B+

Aiden Sherrell

Aiden Sherrell, similar to Yigitoglu, will be a game-changer on the boards. Defensively, he’ll also be a shot-blocking menace. But how he fares on the perimeter on both ends will be key for Indiana.



Sherrell’s long-distance shooting on offense and his ability to keep athletic forwards in front if pulled away from the hoop on defense can be the difference between a good and great season for the Hoosiers.



Grade: A+

Bryce Lindsay

Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Bryce Lindsay (2) celebrates his three point shot against the Georgetown Hoyas during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Harris can really shoot it, and Burton is an honorable threat from deep, but Bryce Lindsay, a Villanova transfer, is in his own stratosphere.



He can shoot from anywhere on the floor and is startlingly efficient considering the shots he takes (career 37.7 percent from deep). The spacing he’ll create will add a new dimension to Indiana’s offense, but his defense must take a stride forward.



Grade: A-