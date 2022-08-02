Indiana Football Depth Chart on First Day of Fall Camp

Indiana began fall camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, signaling that the 2022 college football season is right around the corner.

The Hoosiers have experienced significant roster turnover from the 2021 to 2022 season, creating competition for playing time at a variety of positions. There is potential for much of this to change before Indiana's season opener against Illinois on Sept. 2, but let's take a look at the Indiana's two-deep depth chart, according to the 2022 Indiana football media guide.

OFFENSE

LT

70 Luke Haggard 6-7 305 Sr.+

77 Joshua Sales Jr. 6-6 311 Fr.-R

LG

56 Mike Katic 6-4 310 Jr.-R

53 Vinny Fiacable 6-4 308 Fr.-R

C

50 Zach Carpenter 6-5 305 Jr.-R

62 Cameron Knight 6-3 295 So.-R

RG

73 Tim Weaver 6-6 313 Jr.-R

67 Kahlil Benson 6-6 313 So.-R

RT

76 Matthew Bedford 6-6 314 Sr.

51 Parker Hanna 6-5 302 Sr.+

WR

18 Javon Swinton 6-2 190 Jr.

–or–

1 Donaven McCulley 6-5 210 So.

–or–

10 Andison Coby 6-2 175 Jr.

WR

7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+

–or–

0 Emery Simmons 6-1 186 Sr.

TE

88 AJ Barner 6-6 252 Jr.

48 James Bomba 6-6 251 Fr.-R

–or–

84 Aaron Steinfeldt 6-5 246 Fr.-R

WR

6 Cam Camper 6-2 202 Jr.

19 Malachi Holt-Bennett 6-3 188 So.

–or–

4 David Baker 6-3 206 So.-R

QB

14 Jack Tuttle 6-4 212 Sr.-R

–or–

9 Connor Bazelak 6-3 224 Jr.-R

RB

2 Shaun Shivers 5-7 186 Sr.+

26 Josh Henderson 5-11 215 Sr.

–or–

12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.

DEFENSE

DE

6 James Head Jr. 6-5 258 Sr.+

41 Beau Robbins 6-5 272 Jr.-R

DT

47 JH Tevis 6-4 283 Sr.-R

–or–

91 LeDarrius Cox 6-4 320 Jr.-R

DT

94 Demarcus Elliott 6-3 315 Sr.+

–or–

50 Sio Nofoagatoto’a 6-3 315 Sr.

BULL

92 Alfred Bryant 6-2 250 Sr.-R+

10 Myles Jackson 6-2 255 So.-R

–or–

0 Dasan McCullough 6-5 230 Fr.

LB

44 Aaron Casey 6-2 225 Sr.-R

–or–

5 Bradley Jennings Jr. 6-1 221 Sr.-R+

LB

4 Cam Jones 6-3 228 Sr.+

8 Jared Casey 6-3 215 Jr.-R

–or–

43 Matt Hohlt 6-2 222 Fr.-R

HUSKY

21 Noah Pierre 5-11 176 Sr.-R

16 Jordan Grier 6-0 199 So.

–or–

25 Deland McCullough II 6-1 180 Jr.-R

CB

23 Jaylin Williams 6-0 185 Sr.+

9 Brylan Lanier 6-1 176 Fr.-R

–or–

2 James Monds III 5-11 181 Fr.

S

1 Devon Matthews 6-2 206 Sr.+

19 Josh Sanguinetti 6-1 190 Jr.-R

–or–

24 Bryson Bonds 6-1 207 Jr.

S

31 Bryant Fitzgerald 6-0 206 Sr.-R+

17 Jonathan Haynes 5-11 202 Gr.+

CB

3 Tiawan Mullen 5-10 181 Sr.

12 Lem Watley-Neely 6-0 180 So.-R

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R

80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R

KO

80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R

93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R

P

94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.

96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.

LS

95 Sean Wracher 6-4 207 Sr.

81 Kurtis Robinson 6-3 184 Fr.-R

H

94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.

96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.

KR

33 David Holloman 6-0 209 Fr.-R

2 Shaun Shivers 5-7 186 Sr.+

PR

7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+

12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.