Tiawan Mullen Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen is a preseason candidate for the Bednarik Award, which is given to college football's Defensive Player of the Year. Mullen is entering his fourth season as a Hoosier, and it's his third consecutive year on the Bednarik Award watch list.

Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen was named to the Bednarik Award watch list for the third straight season on Monday.

This award is presented by the Maxwell Football Club, and it is given to the Defensive Player of the Year in college football. It is named after Chuck "Concrete Charlie" Bednarik, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania. 

Bednarik was an All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles, making him the last NFL player to play full-time on both offense and defense. He is honored in both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame. Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis took home the award last season before becoming a first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Indiana's defense took a big hit last season when Mullen suffered an ankle injury against Western Kentucky in week four. Mullen appeared in seven games in 2021, but he was limited to just four starts. 

Entering his senior season at full health, Mullen will look to return to his 2020 form when he was named a first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele. 

Mullen was Indiana's Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, totaling 38 tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions and one forced fumble. His 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss ranked first among Big Ten defensive backs in 2020, leading Indiana to a 6-2 record. 

In 2019, Mullen led the Big Ten and finished second nationally among freshmen with 13 pass breakups. This led to The Athletic and 247Sports naming Mullen a first team freshman All-America. He also took home Indiana's Defensive Player of the Week honors against Michigan State and Purdue. 

On July 26 at Big Ten Media Days, Mullen appeared eager to return to the field after dealing with injury throughout the 2021 season. He felt Indiana lost its identity as a defense last season, and he's excited to help Indiana return to its 2020 ways of creating turnovers when the Hoosiers led the Big Ten with 17 interceptions.

