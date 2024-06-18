2025 Linebacker Jamari Farmer Commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Curt Cignetti added another member to his 2025 recruiting class on Monday with a commitment from Jamari Farmer.
Farmer is a 5-foot-11, 218-pound linebacker from Mooresville High School in Mooresville, N.C. As a junior in 2023, he made 130 total tackles and 26 tackles for loss. He was named Greater Metro 4-A Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Iredell County Player of the Year.
Farmer is a three-star recruit ranked as the No. 149 linebacker and No. 32 in North Carolina, according to 247Sports, though he is not ranked nationally. He also had offers from Bryant, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, East Carolina, Elon, Georgia Southern, North Carolina A&T and Old Dominion.
With Farmer's commitment, Indiana's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 53 nationally.