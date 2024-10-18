Nick Saban A Long-Time Believer in Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti
Indiana's 6-0 start in coach Curt Cignetti's first season has been a surprise to some, but former Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been impressed by Cignetti for years.
The Saban-Cignetti connection started when Saban was at West Virginia from 1978-79. Curt's father, Frank Cignetti Sr., was West Virginia's head coach at the time, and he hired Saban as the Mountaineers' defensive backs coach.
During Saban's run at Alabama from 2007-23, which included six national championships, he hired Curt as the Crimson Tide's wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator. Cignetti coached future NFL wide receiver Julio Jones and helped Alabama win the 2009 national championship.
Saban, who retired after the 2023 season, appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday and shared his thoughts on what Cignetti has accomplished at Indiana so far.
"Did you ever think he would have this success? And what's Cignetti like behind closed doors?" asked co-host Anthony Diguilio, also known as Tone Digz.
"I've always thought Curt had the right stuff," Saban said. "Because I actually coached for his dad. His dad was the coach when I was at West Virginia, and his dad was really well-organized, a very good recruiter."
"Curt came up in that environment, a coaches environment. He's very smart, bright. He was a receiver coach for us, but has a great offensive mind and is a really good quarterback coach."
"I think there's a lot of people who call plays that are offensive coordinators, but they're not really good quarterback coaches. And I think that's one thing [Steve] Sarkisian is, he's a really good quarterback coach, as well as a good play-caller. And I think Curt Cignetti is the same way, and that's why his quarterback is playing so well."
Cignetti landed quarterback Kurtis Rourke this offseason as a transfer from Ohio University. Through six games, Rourke has completed 118 of 160 passes (73.8%) for 1,752 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Rourke, who recently received Heisman Trophy consideration, has played a key role in Indiana's rapid turnaround from 3-9 last season to 6-0 this year. McAfee asked Saban about what has led to the Hoosiers' immediate success under Cignetti.
"In Indiana, we live there, that place was never gonna be a good football team, and then he comes in there so quickly. Why do you think Curt Cignetti's able to do that, and how many people are able to do that?" McAfee asked.
"Well, I think he hit the transfer portal, which helped them play better defense," Saban answered. "I think he hit the quarterback, which has certainly been – and they got some decent skill guys, which has helped them be able to throw the ball effectively."
"But I also think the proof is gonna be in the pudding this week, because I think Nebraska has a little bit better defense than what they've been playing against. So if they can actually do it agains this type, style of defense, I think they're for real as an offensive football team and as a total team."
Kickoff between Indiana and Nebraska is scheduled for Noon ET on FOX at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff pregame show begins at 10 a.m. outside the south end zone of Memorial Stadium, with special guest John Mellencamp.
