Wide Receiver E.J. Williams Jr. No Longer With Indiana Football Program
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. is no longer with the Indiana football program, a source confirmed Monday to Hoosiers On SI.
Williams appeared in three games for Indiana this season against Charlotte, Northwestern and Nebraska. He made two receptions for 49 yards.
The 6-foot-4 wide receiver joined Indiana under former head coach Tom Allen prior to the 2023 season as a transfer from Clemson. In his first year with the Hoosiers, he appeared in eight games and made 23 receptions for 281 yards.
Williams spent three seasons on Clemson's roster under coach Dabo Swinney. His most productive season came as a true freshman in 2020, when he caught 24 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns across 12 games.
Injuries limited Williams during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, as he totaled 16 receptions for 136 yards over that two-year stretch.
The NCAA allows football student-athletes to compete in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt eligibility. Williams joins DJ Warnell, Donaven McCulley, Nahji Logan, Joshua Rudolph, Tyrik McDaniel, Ebon Person, Neil Campbell and Aaron Stewart as players that have left the Indiana program since fall camp.
