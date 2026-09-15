5 Takeaways From Curt Cignetti's Week 3 Press Conference

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti held his weekly in-season press conference on Monday. He addressed the injuries to the secondary, the improvements his team made from week one to week two and the concerns his team faces as they head into week three. Here are five takeaways from his press conference.

1. The Defense Took Major Strides

Indiana's defense looked more like themselves in last Saturday's win over Howard. They collected 12 tackles for loss and five sacks to go along with a pick-six. Despite the quality of opponent, the improvements were evident.

"I thought the defense in general did. They got us on a naked bootleg and an RPO earlier in the game. But then once the game became a box game, we stuffed the run, harassed the quarterback. Had 12 TFLs and five sacks.

Deflected a pass, ran back for a touchdown. I think the defense in general, the D-line, the linebackers, and the DBs all took a major step forward." Cignetti said.



Indiana's defense did not play up to its standard in its week one opener against North Texas. They will get another opportunity to sharpen the axe on Saturday against Western Kentucky.

2. Struggling Hilltoppers Give Hoosiers Another Chance for Hoosiers to Tighten It Up

The Hoosiers and Hilltoppers have met a handful of times since 2008, and Western Kentucky has put a scare into Indiana on a few occasions. That may not be the case this season, as WKU is not their typical selves. They got blown out at Nevada and lost last week 70-20 at Georgia.

That does not mean there is no stake for the Hoosiers. Anytime things can be put on film it is an opportunity to get better, and that's what the Hoosiers have on Saturday. A fine tune-up before Big Ten play starts against Northwestern next Friday night.

"The goal is to continue to make 'em struggle defensively. Have given up some points. 280 yards rushing a game." Cignetti said. "It's always about preparation for the opponent. It's still this week more about us and tightening some things up, and in some ways we're learning still about what we can do best before we go to Big Ten play."

3. Trouble in the Tight End Room?

Indiana's Brock Schott (88) during spring football practice at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming into the season, the Hoosiers' tight end room was one of the bigger questions. Through two games, there is plenty of concern about how a very inexperienced group can develop into a strength. The only tight end with a catch is Brock Schott, but the concern that Cignetti has is more about the group's ability to block.

"Number one, tight ends got to be able to block. He's a big part of the run game. I think Barker has made some progress there. (Trevor) Gibbs is getting close to ready to play. Was doing well in camp. It's a position that's got to continue to develop." Cignetti said.

Filling the hole left by Riley Nowakowski and Holden Staes was sure to be a challenge, and it was puzzling when the Hoosiers turned to a group with just three games of experience. First-year tight end Trevor Gibbs is expected back soon, but he has missed a lot of time to make an instant impact in the blocking game.



Want to talk about IU Football? Head to the Free Hoosier Huddle Forums

4. Cleaning up the Negative Plays

While the Hoosiers did win 55-0 over Howard, they did not play a perfect game. Cignetti alluded to nine or 10 plays that need to be cleaned up before the Hoosiers enter conference play.



Two of those plays came from punt returner Tyler Morris who muffed two punts, including one that was recovered by Howard. It was IU's first lost fumble in over a calendar year.

"You can see on tape during the game what happened. We kind of misjudged the ball. One hit his shoulder; the other one was up high, too. Fair caught both of them. Got to catch the ball." Cignetti said.



A week after IU's special teams really helped propel the offense, the unit had a couple of hiccups.

5. Injuries Mounting Up

The Hoosiers played Saturday's game without starting cornerbacks Jamari Sharpe and AJ Harris, kicker Nico Radicic and first-year defensive lineman Blake Smythe. While concern may build on the outside, Cignetti says they are day-to-day.



"They're day-to-day, but we're optimistic on Jamari. See how he's doing. Blake Smythe, as well." Cignetti said.

Jaylen Bell and Ryland Gandy started in place of Sharpe and Harris last Saturday.



"I thought Jaylen Bell has been pretty consistent. Thought he played well against North Texas," Cignetti said. "Ryland had a couple of mistakes, but he's certainly improved and played a lot of football. I have a lot of confidence in both of them."