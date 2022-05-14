Alabama DB Brylan Lanier Transfers to Indiana

Indiana head coach Tom Allen added depth to the defensive back room on Friday, landing Brylan Lanier from Alabama. Lanier spent his first collegiate season in 2021 under Nick Saban as a preferred walk-on.

Lanier, a Tuscaloosa, Ala. native, was a three-star recruit out of Paul W. Bryant High School. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, he was the No. 1142 player and No. 99 cornerback in the class of 2021. Lanier originally committed to Georgia State, but quickly entered the transfer portal and returned home to Tuscaloosa.

Lanier did not see any game action for the Crimson Tide in 2021. In the 2022 Golden Flake A-Day football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 16, Lanier was one of seven players to earn the Bear Bryant Outstanding Non-Scholarship Award.

Lanier joins an Indiana defensive back room with high-level talent and experience at the top. Senior Tiawan Mullen is the leader of the group, and was a first-team All-American as a sophomore in 2020. Jaylin Williams, who has been an All-Big Ten selection the last two seasons, will likely play opposite Mullen at the cornerback position. Like Williams, safety Devon Matthews is back for his fifth season with the Hoosiers and was named Indiana’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Because of the players Indiana returns in the defensive backfield, Lanier has a difficult path to playing time in his first season at Indiana, but he'll bring depth to a position group that suffered a multitude of injuries in 2021.

