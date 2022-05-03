Transfer Focus: Shivers, Henderson Look to Fill Void in Running Back Room

Shaun Shivers is used to being overlooked. At 5-foot-7, he's almost always been the shortest player on the team. Little league coaches used to doubt Shivers' ability, but when he was 10 years old, one coach in particular made Shivers who he is today.

"He really put that extra dog in me to run between the tackles," Shivers said.

Shivers owns a lifelong label as an underdog. He's the shortest player on Indiana's 2022 roster, but now he's looking to prove people wrong.

After seeing his playing time decrease over a four-year span at Auburn, Shivers decided it was time for a change. As soon as he entered his name in the transfer portal, Indiana, who lost its top four running backs from 2021, was one of the first schools to call him. Shivers, a four-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., felt that Indiana represented the best opportunity to make it to eventually play professionally.

Shivers was originally recruited to Indiana by Deland McCullough, who has since become the running backs coach at Notre Dame. Indiana hired Craig Johnson to coach running backs, and Shivers was attracted to the NFL coaching experience Johnson shares with with McCullough.

"[Johnson] knows the ways for us to do things as a running back and get us going," Shivers said. "He knows what it takes to get to the next level."

Shivers arrives in Bloomington with four years of SEC football experience. As a freshman at Auburn, he carried the ball 70 times for 371 yards, a 5.3-yards per carry average. Shivers rushed for over 275 yards in both his sophomore and junior seasons, but his playing time decreased as a senior, totaling just 14 carries.

Shivers' role changed to more of a passing-down back as a senior, finishing with 22 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown. But as he moves to his new home at Indiana, Shivers aims to be a featured running back.

"I feel like I run harder than most guys," Shivers said. "I run down hill, I get vertical, I can break tackles. I can do the same things as those guys so why not me? Why can’t I be the featured running back?”

Joining Shivers in the new-look Indiana backfield is Josh Henderson, a transfer from North Carolina with two years of remaining eligibility. Henderson was a three-star recruit from Pennington, N.J. and played three seasons as a Tar Heel. In total, He rushed 41 times for 209 yards across 23 games at North Carolina.

Henderson said he relied on his faith when looking for a new school, and it was a family decision when he chose Indiana.

"[Allen's] motivation and his faith drove me and my family to take this very seriously," Henderson said. "Faith is something that is very important to me and is very important to coach Allen, so that is something that I really enjoyed about meeting him.”

During spring practice, Henderson said he has been impressed with the physicality the offensive line has shown. He said there are leaders all over the offense on the field and in the weight room.

With a new coach and major personnel changes in the running back room, Henderson said it has been a transition for everyone involved.

"I think everyone is all bought in," Henderson said. "Can't wait to get it started and see how far we take this.