AP Top 25 Poll College Football: Indiana Stays Put During Bye Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's bye week led to no movement in the rankings.
The Hoosiers came in at No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, released Sunday afternoon, the same as its ranking last week. Indiana is the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten team, behind No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Penn State.
This is Indiana's second-highest ranking in AP poll history, behind the 1967 and 1945 Hoosiers, who were ranked as high as No. 4.
This sets up a top-five matchup between No. 5 Indiana and No. 2 Ohio State Saturday at noon ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. That game will be broadcast on FOX, with pregame shows College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff on site.
Indiana travels to Ohio State with a 10-0 overall record and a 7-0 mark in Big Ten play, good for a first-place tie with Oregon in the conference standings. That makes Indiana one of three undefeated teams in the nation, along with No. 1 Oregon and No. 18 Army.
In his first season coaching the Hoosiers, Curt Cignetti has achieved the first 10-win season in program history, and he'll look to lead Indiana to its first win over Ohio State since 1988.
There was plenty of movement in this week's poll after seven top-25 teams lost. Tulane made the biggest jump, going from No. 25 to No. 20 after its 35-0 win over Navy. BYU took the biggest fall, dropping from No. 6 to No. 14 after a 17-13 loss at home against Kansas, the Cougars' first loss of the season.
Tennessee lost 31-17 at Georgia, which led to the Volunteers falling four spots to No. 10. Kansas State lost 24-14 at home against Arizona State and fell out of the top 25 entirely after being ranked No. 16 last week. Louisville, LSU and Missouri dropped out of the rankings, too. Washington State lost 38-35 at New Mexico but hung onto the No. 25 spot this week.
Here's the full AP Top 25 Poll.
1. Oregon, 11-0 (1550)
2. Ohio State, 9-1 (1485)
3. Texas, 9-1 (1413)
4. Penn State, 9-1 (1319)
5. Indiana, 10-0 (1310)
6. Notre Dame, 9-1 (1191)
7. Alabama, 8-2 (1130)
8. Georgia, 8-2 (1113)
9. Ole Miss, 8-2 (1083)
10. Tennessee, 8-2 (953)
11. Miami (FL), 9-1 (945)
12. Boise State, 9-1 (880)
13. SMU, 9-1 (810)
14. BYU, 9-1 (785)
15. Texas A&M, 8-2 (687)
16. Colorado, 8-2 (583)
17. Clemson, 8-2 (559)
18. Army, 9-0 (555)
19. South Carolina, 7-3 (444)
20. Tulane, 9-2 (323)
21. Arizona State, 8-2 (322)
22. Iowa State, 8-2 (256)
23. UNLV, 8-2 (125)
24. Illinois, 7-3 (74)
25. Washington State, 8-2 (61)
Others receiving votes: Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas St. 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Vanderbilt 4, Colorado St. 2, Duke 2, James Madison 2, Georgia Tech 1.
Related stories on Indiana football
- CIGNETTI AGREES TO NEW CONTRACT: Curt Cignetti’s new contract includes an average annual compensation of $8 million and an extension through the 2032 season. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA CFP SCENARIOS: What is the road ahead for the Hoosiers and the College Football Playoff? CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA TO NO. 5 IN CFP RANKINGS: Indiana moved up three spots in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. CLICK HERE