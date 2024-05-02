Arizona Defensive Back Transfer DJ Warnell Jr. Commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana added a veteran presence to its secondary on Wednesday, landing Arizona transfer DJ Warnell Jr.
Warnell is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back who spent two seasons at Arizona and two seasons at UCLA. He joins coach Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers with one year of eligibility and experience playing safety, cornerback and special teams.
As a senior at Arizona in 2023, he played in 13 games and made 15 total tackles and three sacks. He received a 64.7 defense grade by Pro Football Focus (PFF), which ranked 14th among Arizona defenders. His 75.8 tackle grade tied for seventh on the team, his 61.2 coverage grade ranked 15th, his 71.2 pass rush grade tied for fourth, and his 63.5 run defense grade was 18th.
Warnell played 11 games during the 2022 season and recorded 26 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.
Prior to his Arizona career, Warnell began his college career at UCLA. In 2021, he played 10 games as a backup safety and on special teams, recording nine tackles, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. Warnell saw the field six times as a true freshman in 2020 and made two total tackles.
He originally committed to UCLA as a three-star recruit, ranked No. 1,041 overall and No. 88 among cornerbacks in the class of 2020 out of Dickinson High School in Texas.
Warnell represents Indiana's 24th incoming transfer heading into the 2024 season. For the full list, CLICK HERE.