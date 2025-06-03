Best Indiana Football Players Of The 2020s So Far: No. 15 Ty Fryfogle
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – As Hoosiers On SI ranks the top 16 Indiana football players of the 2020s so far, an obvious pattern is developing.
There’s going to be a split between players who led Indiana to success under Tom Allen in 2020 and those who played for Curt Cignetti in 2024.
The No. 15 choice – wide receiver Ty Fryfogle – falls into the former category.
Fryfogle was one of the first players to commit to Indiana after Allen became the head coach in early 2017. Former Indiana assistant coach Grant Heard was instrumental in bringing the Mississippi native to Bloomington.
After playing sparingly in 2017, Fryfogle came into his own with a 29-catch, 381-yard season in 2018.
By 2020, Fryfogle was well-established as one of quarterback Michael Penix’s favorite targets.
Fryfolge, along with fellow wide receiver Whop Philyor and tight end Peyton Hendershot, made a formidable trio for opposing defensive backs.
Fryfogle had 37 catches for 721 yards and seven touchdown catches in 2020 as Indiana went 6-2 and made it to the Gator Bowl. Fryfogle had a breakout game in a 24-0 win at Michigan State on Nov. 14, 2020. He had 11 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns.
That was just a teaser for Indiana’s showdown at Ohio State the following week. Fryfogle could not be covered. He had seven catches for 218 yards and three touchdowns. All of his touchdowns came in the second half, and all were long connections. He had touchdown catches of 63, 33 and 56 yards as Indiana battled the Buckeyes tooth-and-nail in a 42-35 defeat at Ohio Stadium.
Fryfogle’s presence was one reason why Indiana was ranked 17th to start the 2021 season, but the Hoosiers had a disastrous 2-10 season.
Fryfogle had a solid season with 46 catches and 512 yards, but he only had one touchdown catch and his yards per catch dropped from 19.5 in 2020 to 11.1 in 2021.
In his pair of 2020s seasons, Fryfogle had 83 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdown catches. His primary career achievements came in the 2020s as well. He was a third-team All-American in 2020, first team All-Big Ten from the media and second team from the coaches in 2020. He was honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2021.
Fryfogle was not drafted. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, but he was cut late in the preseason in both seasons. In 2024, Fryfogle was signed by the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas, but he was cut in March 2025.
Previous football top 16 players of the 2020s
Related stories on Indiana football
- THE TOP 16 EXPLAINED: Todd Golden explains how he ranked the top 16 players of the 2020s. CLICK HERE.
- CIGNETTI PLEADS FOR REGULATION: The uncertain landscape as far as the rules of how college football will work going forward frustrates Curt Cignetti. CLICK HERE.
- IU-PURDUE MOVED TO FRIDAY: The Big Ten announced future football schedules on Thursday. Indiana will play two Friday games, including the Old Oaken Bucket Game. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT CIGNETTI SAID: Everything Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti said at Huber's on Wednesday. CLICK HERE.