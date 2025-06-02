Best 2020s Indiana Football Players So Far: No. 16 Mike Katic
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Think of where Indiana football was on this date in 2020 versus where it is now.
In June 2020, apart from the deep fears of the COVID-19 pandemic raging at the time, Indiana football was on the upswing. The Hoosiers were coming off of an 8-5 season, and the vibe was optimistic with Tom Allen leading the team to success it hadn’t enjoyed in a long time.
In June 2025, Indiana is coming off its most successful season ever after an 11-2 campaign and College Football Playoff appearance under first-year coach Curt Cignetti.
Of course, the peaks and valleys between those two dates have been extreme. Indiana contended for the Big Ten in 2020 and 2024. Indiana was near the bottom of the Big Ten from 2021-23.
Through it all, offensive lineman Mike Katic was a constant. Mostly as a center, but also as a guard.
He’s the only player among the 2020s Top 16 who participated in all five seasons. He blocked and protected for Indiana’s two iconic quarterbacks of the decade – Michael Penix and Kurtis Rourke.
Katic qualified for consideration based on that longevity. He ranked first in overall snaps and second in accumulative Pro Football Focus score for the half-decade.
Over his career, Katic wasn’t beloved by Pro Football Focus for his on-field performance. His 62.8 overall average is second-lowest among anyone who made the top 16. His peak score of 73.7 for the 2024 season – the only time he broke the 70 threshold required to be considered – is also the second-lowest among the top 16.
Katic only received one major Big Ten honor in his career as he was third team All-Big Ten as named by the media in 2024.
And yet? This list would seem incomplete without Katic, who stood the test of time. His best season is undoubtedly his 2024 campaign, when he helped Indiana’s offense reach previously unheard of glories – including being ranked second nationally in pass efficiency among other offensive superlatives.
One of the reasons Katic made the top 16 – he was in a three-way tie for 16th purely by the numbers – was because his leadership was important for the 2024 team.
Not only did he set the tone as a grizzled veteran anchoring Indiana’s offensive line in 2024, but he also set an important locker room tone. While Cignetti brought in his James Madison players to forge his culture among the players he inherited, he leaned on Katic and a few others to hammer home Indiana’s traditions to the new players.
It was all part of the sum that led to a greater whole. Katic did it all while wearing his giddiness about Indiana’s success on his sleeve.
He was that guy on the roster who felt much as the fans did – he was seemingly as amazed as anyone that he was part of bringing an elite level of winning to Indiana. No one was more thankful for the Hoosiers’ 2024 success than Katic.
Katic has now called it a career. He’s entered the social media influencer world with Barstool, using his fun-loving personality to maximum effect.
Katic may not have been an All-American or even the most effective player on the offensive line in a given season, but he lived and breathed the good and the bad of Indiana football in the 2020s. And when the time came for him to be good? He rose to the occasion.
