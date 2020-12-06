Big Ten Daily (Dec. 6): Will Conference Break Its Own Rules to Appease Ohio State?

If Michigan can't suit up against Ohio State this weekend, the Buckeyes aren't going to have the six game required to qualify for the Big Ten Championship Game. Is that Big Ten rule etched in stone or written in pencil? We'll find out Monday, more than likely.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 4-ranked Ohio State did its part Saturday, getting its fifth game in during a 52-12 beatdown of Michigan State in East Lansing. Now they need one more game to qualify for the Dec. 19 Big Ten Championship Game, according to Big Ten rules.

Big Ten rules? They're supposed to be etched in stone, but now it appears the stodgy league office might have simply written that six-game rule in pencil, and they're ready to wield a huge eraser. Brett McMurphy, a college football insider for The Stadium, said that the Big Ten athletic directors might change the rule during there weekly meeting on Monday.

The problem is that now Michigan is having COVID-19 problems of its own, and the Wolverines are supposed to tangle with the Buckeyes this weekend in Columbus. Michigan couldn't play its game with Maryland on Saturday, and it's looking unlikely that they will be able to — or really want to — travel to Columbus next weekend.

Could Michigan be that thorn in the paw for Ohio State and cancel the game, leaving Ohio State stuck at five games? Sure they can. There's no way they can beat Ohio State on the field, so this might be the best way to thumb their collective noses at their arch-rival.

The Big Ten will have three options this weekend. They are:

1.) For starters, they can simply waive the rule and let the 5-0 Buckeyes play Northwestern in the title game. The Wildcats already have clinched the Big Ten West.

2.) They can try to find a sixth game for the Buckeyes. Minnesota couldn't play last week either, and the Gophers are scheduled to play Nebraska this week. If Minnesota can't go, would the Cornhuskers be up for playing Ohio State again?

3.) They can be true to their word and say a rule is a rule, and not let Ohio State be eligible. Indiana, who would be 7-1 with a win over Purdue, would be a respectable title-game participant. No one else can win seven games in this truncated season.

Ohio State fans will argue, of course, that they beat Indiana 42-35 back on Nov. 21. But shouldn't there be some sort of reward for Indiana playing its entire schedule, especially with all the success they've had?

The league has had to cancel at least one game every week this season, outside of Week 1. Last week was the first time that two games had to be canceled. Indiana is one of just four Big Ten teams to play every week. Penn State, Rutgers and Iowa are the others.

McMurphy said that Big Ten athletic directors are going to bring up the rules change during their weekly virtual meeting on Monday. It's going to be interesting to see if they're willing to break their own rules. It's not something the league usually does.

Stay tuned.

Penn State gets 900th career victory

Penn State joined an exclusive club Saturday, becoming just the eighth major college football program to win its 900th game, routing Rutgers 23-7 in Piscataway, N.J.

Penn State, which already ranked eighth nationally in victories, reached the milestone in its 134th season. Penn State joined Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Nebraska in the 900-wins club.

The Nittany Lions figured to hit the mark much earlier this season, but they started 2020 with five straight losses. Now they've won two in a row, beating Michigan and Rutgers, and they'll finish the season next week against Michigan State.

"This program isn't a losing program. That's just not who we are,'' Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said.

Penn State's defense has been much better the past two weeks. Michigan threw for just 112 yards, and Rutgers had 122.

Penn State's defense held Rutgers to 3-for-15 on third down (though its offense barely was better at 4-for-15) and stopped three fourth-down conversions. The Lions were particularly good on fourth-and-short, halting Rutgers twice on first-half attempts from its own 45-yard line. Those plays proved to be defining moments.

Penn State also stuffed Michigan on a fourth-and-short to preserve that victory, showing more physicality and gap integrity from its defense.

"That [Rutgers] offense had pretty much been able to move the ball and score points on everybody, and our defense was able to play really at a high level," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "Even when we turned the ball over on our side of the field, our defense stepped up in sudden change defense and played extremely well."

Week 8 schedule in the Big Ten

