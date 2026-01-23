Indiana Football QB Fernando Mendoza Announces NFL Draft Decision

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football quarterback Fernando Mendoza's time in Bloomington has officially come to a close.

Mendoza announced he's entering the 2026 NFL Draft in a social media video Friday morning, posted between appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night and Good Morning America on Friday morning.

"Coming to Indiana was a leap of faith, a leap that led me to going 16-0 with my boys and a national championship," Mendoza said in the video. "And has now led me here, the moment where I get to dream bigger. Thank you to my family, the teammates that pushed me and the coaches that took a chance on me. It is only with your support and the glory of God that I am here today.

"With trust in my foundation and gratitude for every person that has helped me reach this moment, I am ready to take the next step. My LinkedIn status is now, 'Open to work.' I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft."

Mendoza transferred from the University of California, Berkeley, to Indiana on Dec. 24, 2024. He spent just under 13 months as a Hoosier, but he'll forever be ingrained in program history.

The Miami native became Indiana's first-ever Heisman Trophy winner and first recipient of the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, second Indiana player to win Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, led the Hoosiers to their first Big Ten Championship Game victory and, of course, their first national championship.

Mendoza capped his career by winning Offensive Player of the Game in the Hoosiers' Peach Bowl victory over Oregon and College Football Playoff National Championship Game victory over Miami.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Mendoza completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards, a nation-leading 41 touchdowns and only six interceptions to go along with 276 yards and seven scores on the ground.

Fernando Mendoza's NFL Draft projection

Mendoza is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, a selection that currently belongs to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tom Brady, who Mendoza idolized growing up, is a minority owner for the Raiders.

Come draft weekend in April, Mendoza has a strong chance to snap a few lengthy droughts.

It's been 32 years since an Indiana player went in the first round of the NFL draft, and only five Indiana players have been selected in the opening frame since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. None went in the top five.



The Hoosiers' lone No. 1 pick came in 1938, when the Cleveland Rams selected Corbett Davis.



Babe Laufenberg, who went No. 168 overall to the now-Washington Commanders in 1983, is the highest-drafted quarterback in program history. Among those who finished their college career in Bloomington, the Hoosiers have never had a quarterback drafted earlier than the sixth round.

Mendoza guided the Hoosiers to new heights on the field and became America's darling off it. He's forever Bloomington royalty — and now has the chance to represent Indiana at the sport's highest level.