Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Football Will Have Full Capacity, Tailgating During 2021 Season

Ohio Stadium plans for full capacity during the 2021 football season, Rutgers freshman wide receiver x Davis was injured in a fight this weekend and Michigan State forward Aaron Henry is projected as a second-round NBA Draft pick. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten Conference.

After an unusual 2020 football season that featured Big Ten stadiums with limited attendance due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith plans to return to full capacity this year.

"We're going all the way live," Smith said in an interview with 10TV on Tuesday. "We're tailgating. We don't see any change in what we had prior to COVID. Now, we're hopeful that we don't end up in a situation where we have a huge spike as a result of the Delta variants. But right now, we're all the way live. We're a full stadium, full tailgating, full nine yards."

Ohio Stadium houses well over 100,000 fans at full capacity, which ranks third in the entire country.

Buckeye fans won't be able to enjoy a home atmosphere during Week 1 of the 2021 season as the team travels to Minnesota, but Ohio State's home opener is scheduled for Sept. 11 in a pivotal nonconference matchup with Oregon.

Most Big Ten programs are on track for a year of normalcy this upcoming season, barring any major setbacks. As of now, it appears that fans will be back to the stadiums to root for their teams.

Rutgers WR Injured in a Fight Over the Weekend

According to Ahmad Austin of the Press of Atlantic City, Carnell Davis, a freshman wide receiver for the Rutgers football program, was reportedly injured during a fight this past weekend.

Davis was involved in a physical altercation with another man and knocked unconscious. The other individual has not yet been identified, but a video of the event was recorded.

“Apparently there were some words exchanged between Carnell & some other older guy,” the person who posted the video said on Facebook. “The guy provoked Carnell by saying sexual harassment things to Carnell about his mom. Carnell obviously questioned him on it.” The guy initiated the first move, shoving Carnell, the Facebook user said in the post. “Carnell responded by defending himself with hands up.”

Officials from Rutgers football commented on the video and mentioned that Davis is recovering.

“Our main concern is Carnell’s health and well-being,” a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. “He is home with his family and continues to make progress in his recovery. We look forward to getting him back on campus soon.”

Davis is a three-star recruit from Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida.

CBS Projects Aaron Henry as a Second-Round Draft Pick

The 2021 NBA Draft is a little more than three weeks away, and Michigan State's Aaron Henry is being projected as a potential second-round draft pick. He ranks as the No. 34 prospect in the draft, according to CBS Sports.

Henry, a 6-foot-6 forward for the Spartans, entered the 2021 NBA Draft after his junior year with the program. He is aiming to be the program's fifth draft pick in the last four years.

He participated in the NBA Draft Combine last month, giving him an opportunity to receive feedback from professional scouts and coaches. Henry averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in 2020-21.

Aaron Henry Draft Outlook From CBS Sports:

STRENGTHS

Efficient offensively without being ball-dominant or high-usage

Size, wingspan and athleticism to suggest he can guard 1-4

Unselfish enough to embrace role

WEAKNESSES

Not skilled enough at 3-point shooting or defense to be top-flight "3 and D" prospect

Needs to fine tune shot-creating ability for late-clock moments

PRO COMPARISON: Rodney Hood

