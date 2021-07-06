Big Ten Daily: Minnesota Transfer Marcus Carr Has Four Preferred Destinations

Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr reportedly has four preferred programs, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson will return to the program and withdraw from the 2021 NBA Draft and Purdue basketball players are leading their U19 FIBA World Cup teams in Latvia. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten Conference.

After withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and electing to transfer from Minnesota, Marcus Carr has narrowed down his top programs to four teams. According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Carr is considering Kansas, Texas, Louisville and Kentucky.

Last season, Carr was a bright spot for the Golden Gophers as the team struggled to find consistent success. He started all 29 games and scored 19.4 points per contest as Minnesota finished with a 14-15 record.

Carr initially entered the transfer portal in March after coach Richard Pitino was fired from Minnesota. He spent the last two seasons with the Golden Gophers. As of now, he has not announced when he will transfer.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson Withdraws From NBA Draft

After a stellar freshman season with Michigan Basketball, Hunter Dickinson elected to test the waters and enter the NBA Draft process. But the Wolverines' star made the decision to return to college basketball on Tuesday.

"There was a lot of flip-flopping from me, it was a really tough decision. When you’re talking about the rest of your life, it’s a really hard decision,” Dickinson said in an interview with Stadium Jeff Goodman. “I had a lot of nights just up at night thinking about this decision. I felt like coming back, doing one more year, was the safest approach for me.

“I really enjoyed last year. That was something that was a factor. Even though we didn’t have a normal year because of COVID and everything, I really enjoyed the basketball part of things and next year, hopefully, having it be a more normal year. I just feel like giving it one more year was the best option for me.”

Dickinson was among the Big Ten Conference's top performers as a freshman during the 2020-21 season. The 7-foot center averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting just under 60% from the floor. He recorded six double-doubles and scored a career-high 28 points in a victory over Minnesota in January.

His accolades helped earn him Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors while also being named second-team All-American selection. Dickinson returns to a Michigan program that is entering its third season under coach Juwan Howard.

The Wolverines won the Big Ten regular-season title last year and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The team made a trip to the Elite Eight before losing at the hands of UCLA.

Purdue Players Lead USA, Canada in FIBA U19 World Cup

Boilermaker basketball players Zach Edey, Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst helped the USA and Canada U19 basketball teams to undefeated records during the group stage of the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Riga Latvia this past week.

Through three matchups, Ivey is averaging a team-high 15 points while also recording four rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Furst has put up eight points, five rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

After the group stage, the USA finished with the best record in Group A ahead of Turkey Australia and Mali.

After the team's three games, Ivey has amassed 45 points, 12 rebounds, six steals, five assists and three blocked shots. Furst was a strong presence in the rotation, registering 24 points, 15 rebounds and four assists during the group stage.

For more on the USA U19 FIBA World Cup Team, CLICK HERE.

In the same span, Edey is averaging 14.7 points and 16 rebounds per game for the Canada team. The 7-foot-3 center has recorded three double-doubles in as many games.

After the group stage, Canada finished with the best record in Group A and sits ahead of Senegal, Lithuania and Japan. Lithuania still has to play Japan, but both teams suffered losses when they played Canada.

For more on the Canada U19 FIBA World Cup Team, CLICK HERE.

All 16 teams competing in the tournament will advance to the bracket stage and play in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the Quarter-Finals on Friday while the losers drop to the Classification Games to compete for places 9-16.

The Semi-Finals are scheduled for Saturday, with the Finals taking place on Sunday. The complete game schedule for all teams can be found HERE.

