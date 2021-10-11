Big Ten Places 5 Teams in AP Top-10; Iowa Up to No. 2 After Huge Win Over Penn State

Several Big Ten teams are off to impressive starts, and it shows in this week's Associated Press top-25 poll, where five Big Ten teams are now ranked in the top 10 for the first time ever. The AP poll has been around since 1936, and the only league to have five teams in the top-10 previously has been the SEC, which has done it 23 times.

The league's best right now is Iowa, which moved up to No. 2 in the poll after an impressive come-from-behind 23-20 win over Penn State on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. This is the Hawkeyes' highest ranking since they were No. 1 in 1985.

The Hawkeyes are now 6-0, and don't have a ranked team left on their schedule, so their path to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis seems pretty clear.

Georgia (6-0) is the new No. 1 in the poll after the previous No. 1 — Alabama — lost to unranked Texas A&M 41-38 on Saturday night. This is the first time Georgia has been ranked No. 1 since 2008.

Penn State remained in the top-10 despite the loss, and it is joined by Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State in the hierarcy. The five teams are a combined 28-2 thus far, with the only losses being Penn State at Iowa and Ohio State's home loss to Oregon.

Here is the complete Associated Press poll for Sunday, Oct. 10. The Big Ten teams are in bold:

Georgia (6-0) – Last week: 1 Iowa (6-0) – Last week: 2 Cincinnati (5-0) – Last week: 5 Oklahoma (6-0) – Last week: 6 Alabama (5-1) — Last week: 1 Ohio State (5-1) – Last week: 7 Penn State (5-1) – Last week: 5 Michigan (6-0)– Last week: 9 Oregon (4-1) — Last week 8 Michigan State (6-0)– Last week: 11 Kentucky (6-0) – Last week: 16 Oklahoma State (5-0) – Last week: 12 Ole Miss (4-1) – Last week: 17 Notre Dame (5-1) – Last week: 14 Coastal Carolina (6-0) – Last week: 15 Wake Forest (6-0) — Last week: 19 Arkansas (4-2) — Last week: 13 Arizona State (5-1) — Last week 22 BYU (5-1) – Last week: 10 Florida (4-2) – Last week: 20 Texas A&M (4-2) – Last week: NR N.C. State (4-1) — Last week: 23 SMU (6-0) – Last week: 24 San Diego State (5-0) – Last week: 25 Texas (4-2) – Last week: 21

Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, Texas-San Antonio 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Appalachian State 2, Air Force 2, Pittsburgh 1

Dropped from rankings: Auburn 18