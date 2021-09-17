Big Ten: Here's How to Watch Maryland and Illinois on Friday Night
Week 3 in the Big Ten starts early tonight, with Maryland making its first-ever trip to Champaign to take on Illinois. Here's everything you need to know, including game time, TV and the latest point spread, plus nuggets on the game.
Here's everything you know about how to watch the Maryland Terrapins and the Illinois Fighting Illini, and some key details on the game:
How to watch Maryland vs. Illinois
- Who: Maryland Terrapins vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
- When: Friday night, 9:05 p.m. ET. This will be Illinois’ fourth Friday night game in the last five years.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- Stream: Watch FuboTV
- TV Announcers: Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (analyst)
- Point spread: Maryland is a 7-point favorite over Illinois, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. The over/under is 61.
- This year's records: Maryland 2-0, 0-0 in the Big Ten; Illinois 1-2, 1-0 in the Big Ten
- Last season's records: Maryland 2-3; Illinois 1-2
- Last meeting: Maryland 63, Illinois 33 on Oct. 27, 2018 in College Park, Md.
- Series history: Maryland leads the series, 1-0. This is the first meeting between the two schools in Champaign.
- Coaches: Mike Locksley is in his third season as the head coach at Maryland, and he has an 8-17 record there thus far, and is 4-16 in the Big Ten. He was the interim coach at Maryland in 2015, and also coached three years at New Mexico from 2009 to 2011. ... Bret Bielema is in his first season as the head coach at Illinois. He has coached at Wisconsin for seven season, and Arkansas for five, and has a career record of 98-60. He had four seasons of double-digit wins at Wisconsin.
- Rankings: Neither team is ranked, although Maryland is receiving votes in the Coaches Poll after opening the season with two straight victories. In Tom Brew's Week 3 Big Ten power rankings, Maryland was ranked No. 9, and Illinois is No. 14. For the complete Big Ten power rankings, CLICK HERE
- Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be a 73 degrees with clear skies at kickoff.
- Maryland Nugget: Maryland is one of only two teams in the FBS to have a top-15 total offense and total defense, with Auburn being the other team. The Terps are only allowing 235.5 yards per game on defense through two games, the ninth-best mark in the country and are averaging 535.0 yards of offense per game, the 13th-best mark in the country
- Illinois Nugget: Illinois is looking for its first 2-0 start in the Big Ten since 2011, when the Illini started with back-to-back wins against Northwestern (38-35), and at Indiana (41-20) to jump to No. 16 in the AP top 25 poll on Oct. 9, 2011.