Point Spreads For Big Ten Games in Week 6, Including Big Showdown at Iowa

It's a tiny point spread for the epic showdown between Iowa and Penn State, as the two unbeatens hook up in Iowa City in the best game of the week in the Big Ten in Week 6. Here are the opening lines, plus game times and TV information.

For the first five weeks of this college football season, the two teams in the Big Ten who just keep looking better and better are the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions. But now, something's got to give.

On Saturday in Iowa City, the two unbeatens get together, and it should be a doozy. Both have two signature wins over ranked teams so far, and both cruised to impressive wins last week to move to 5-0. Iowa is currently ranked No. 3 in the country, with Penn State a tick behind at No. 4.

It's clearly the highlight of Week 6 in the Big Ten, which has a relatively light schedule. There are just five games on the docket, all conference showdowns, with Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern and Minnesota all are on a bye week.

Here are the opening point spreads for the Big Ten games in Week 6, with game times and TV as well.

Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 6

Maryland at Ohio State

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Maryland (4-1, 1-1 in Big Ten) at Ohio State (4-1, 2-0 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 21-point favorite as of Monday on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 68. CLICK HERE

Michigan State at Rutgers

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Michigan State (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) at Rutgers (3-2, 0-2 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

TV: Big Ten Network

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan State is a 5-point favorite as of Monday on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 51. CLICK HERE

Wisconsin at Illinois

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2 in Big Ten) at Illinois (2-4, 1-2 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

TV: Big Ten Network

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 10-point favorite as of Monday on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 41.5. CLICK HERE

Penn State at Iowa

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Penn State (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) at Iowa (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten), 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: FOX

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Iowa is a 2-point favorite as of Monday on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 41.5. CLICK HERE

Michigan at Nebraska

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Michigan (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) at Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

TV: ABC

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan is a 3-point favorite as of Monday on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 52. CLICK HERE