Big Ten Power Rankings (Week 6): Showdown For Supremacy in 1-versus-2 Matchup

For four weeks now, it's been very clear that the two best teams in the Big Ten have been Penn State and Iowa, and the differences between the two have been razor thin.

Both had two wins over ranked teams — at least at the time — in September, and both have looked very solid and opportunistic on defense. Both offenses will leave you scratching your heads at times, but there are enough weapons to be scary at times.

All the talk about who's better? It doesn't really matter now because they play on Sunday, with 5-0 and No. 4 ranked Penn State hooking up with No. 3 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

For the third time in three weeks, I've flopped the order of these two, and Iowa is my new No. 1 after that huge beatdown of Maryland on the road. Both are really good, and my margin between these two is crazy small. So I'm glad that we'll determine who's best on the field on Saturday.

Ohio State fans, of course, are happy with their team now and are wondering what the fuss is all about.

We've got four teams on a bye this week, Indiana, Purdue, Minnesota and Northwestern, and they could all use it.

Here are the Big Ten power rankings as we head into Week 6 action, with last week's result, records, game time and TV information, point spreads, ranking and nuggets to know about each team:

1. Iowa Hawkeyes *** Last Week: 2

Last game: Iowa 51, Maryland 14 on Friday, Oct. 1 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

Iowa 51, Maryland 14 on Friday, Oct. 1 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. Records: 5-0 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten

5-0 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten Next game: No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) at No. 3 Iowa, 4: p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) at No. 3 Iowa, 4: p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. TV: FOX

National rankings: No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches polls, No. 4 in Sagarin ratings

No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches polls, No. 4 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 5

5 Highest/lowest ranking: 1/5

1/5 The skinny: The Hawkeyes completely embarrassed Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa last Friday, picking him off five times, and causing two other turnovers as well. They're back to No. 1 again because this defensive unit really is something special. Iowa's offense is good but not great, but there are going to be many Saturdays where the defense will win games on their own. It's happened a bunch already — and will probably happen again this week against Penn State.

2. Penn State Nittany Lions *** Last Week: 1

Last game: Penn State 24, Indiana 0 on Oct. 2 at Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.

Penn State 24, Indiana 0 on Oct. 2 at Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa. Records: 5-0 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten

5-0 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten Next game: No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa (5-0, 2-0), 4: p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa (5-0, 2-0), 4: p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. TV: FOX

National rankings: No. 4 in both the AP and Coaches polls, No. 7 in Sagarin ratings

No. 4 in both the AP and Coaches polls, No. 7 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 4

4 Highest/lowest ranking: 1/4

1/4 The skinny: Don't get too harsh with me about this demotion in the power rankings. I watched Penn State look really good against Indiana with my own eyes last Saturday, but the margin between these top two teams has been razor thin for several weeks now. Those signature wins at Wisconsin and against Auburn aren't carrying as much weight now, and I still have concerns about Penn State running the ball. Win on Saturday, and I'll move them right back up.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes *** Last Week: 3

Last game: Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13 on Oct. 2 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13 on Oct. 2 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. Records: 4-1 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten

4-1 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten Next game: Maryland (4-1, 1-1) at No. 11 Ohio State, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Maryland (4-1, 1-1) at No. 11 Ohio State, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. TV: FOX

National rankings: No. 7 in both the AP and Coaches polls, No. 5 in Sagarin ratings.

No. 7 in both the AP and Coaches polls, No. 5 in Sagarin ratings. Preseason B1G power ranking: 1

1 Highest/lowest ranking: 1/3

1/3 The skinny: Ohio State fans have three words for all this talk about Penn State and Iowa being the two best teams in the Big Ten — Hold My Beer! Ohio State looked really good again, and they seem to be figuring out their defensive lapses. They shouldn't have any trouble with Maryland, but we'll learn more after the bye week with games against Indiana, Penn State and Nebraska. On our "Big Ten Roundtable'' podcast this week, BuckeyesNow publisher Brendan Gulick said he still thinks Ohio State is the best team in the league. We'll have to see about that.

4. Michigan Wolverines *** Last Week: 4

Last game: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17 on Oct. 2 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17 on Oct. 2 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Records: 5-0 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten

5-0 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten Next game: No. 14 Michigan at Nebraska (3-3, 1-2), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

No. 14 Michigan at Nebraska (3-3, 1-2), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. TV: ABC

National rankings: No. 9 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the Coaches poll. No. 6 in Sagarin ratings

No. 9 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the Coaches poll. No. 6 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 7

7 Highest/lowest ranking: 4/7

4/7 The skinny: This final score is a little deceiving, with Michigan piling on late. The Wolverines are 5-0, but it's hard to really gauge how good they are. They've done what they've supposed to do so far, and beating Wisconsin on the road is a good thing, but I think we're learning pretty well now that this Badgers offense isn't very good. Wolverines better be on upset alert on Saturday at Nebraska.

5. Michigan State Spartans *** Last Week: 5

Last game: Michigan State 48, Western Kentucky 31 on Oct. 2 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan State 48, Western Kentucky 31 on Oct. 2 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Records: 5-0 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten

5-0 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten Next game: Michigan State at Rutgers (3-2, 0-2), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

Michigan State at Rutgers (3-2, 0-2), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network

National rankings: No. 11 in both the AP and Coaches polls, No. 31 in Sagarin ratings

No. 11 in both the AP and Coaches polls, No. 31 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 13

13 Highest/lowest ranking: 5/13

5/13 The skinny: Michigan State continues to find ways to win, and Spartan Nation has to be thrilled with the 5-0 start. This is a tricky game on Saturday. Rutgers actually beat Michigan State a year ago, and this one's on the road. It'll be a good barometer for how mature this team is.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Then there should be an intentional huge pause here, because this is a five-team league right now. Everyone else stinks. Last week's teams ranked No. 6 through No. 10 all lost, so how could I move any of them up?

6. Maryland Terrapins *** Last Week: 6

Last game: Iowa 51, Maryland 14 on Friday, Oct. 1 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

Iowa 51, Maryland 14 on Friday, Oct. 1 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. Records: 4-1 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten

4-1 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten Next game: Maryland at No. 11 Ohio State (4-1, 2-0), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Maryland at No. 11 Ohio State (4-1, 2-0), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. TV: FOX

National rankings: Receiving votes in the Coaches poll. No. 54 in Sagarin ratings

Receiving votes in the Coaches poll. No. 54 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 11

11 Highest/lowest ranking: 6/11

6/11 The skinny: Maryland had a lot of optimism heading into that big showdown with Iowa last Friday, but they were thoroughly embarrassed. And now comes Ohio State, which is no place to try to figure out your problems. It'll be interesting to see how the Terps bounce back. Is there another five-touchdown rout on the horizon?

7. Indiana Hoosiers *** Last Week: 7

Last game: Penn State 24, Indiana 0 on Oct. 2 at Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.

Penn State 24, Indiana 0 on Oct. 2 at Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa. Records: 2-3 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten

2-3 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten This week: Bye week

Bye week Next game: Michigan State at Indiana, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Michigan State at Indiana, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. TV: TBA

TBA SISportsbook.com point spread: TBA

TBA National rankings: No longer receiving votes in either poll. No. 53 in Sagarin ratings

No longer receiving votes in either poll. No. 53 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 2

2 Highest/lowest ranking: 2/8

2/8 The skinny: Indiana has now lost three games this season, and all to teams currently ranked in the top-five, No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 Cincinnati. That's not a terrible thing, but the truth is, the Hoosiers have looked brutal offensively, especially in those two Big Ten losses. Indiana really needs to get that side of the ball going, and it's likely that they'll have to do it with Jack Tuttle at quarterback after Michael Penix Jr. suffered a separated shoulder in the loss to Penn State. Make-or-break time for the Hoosiers

8. Nebraska Cornhuskers *** Last Week: 11

Next game: Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7 on Oct. 2 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7 on Oct. 2 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Records: 3-3 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten

3-3 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten Next game: No. 14 Michigan (5-0, 2-0) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

No. 14 Michigan (5-0, 2-0) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. TV: ABC

National rankings: No. 40 in Sagarin ratings.

No. 40 in Sagarin ratings. Preseason B1G power ranking: 9

9 Highest/lowest ranking: 8/14

8/14 The skinny: Nebraska has been playing pretty well the past month, and they continue to move up in the rankings. They're playing at a level that should allow them to contend with Michigan, and an upset is very possible, especially if they can finish strong. That's never something you can count on with Nebraska, but maybe they're starting to turn the corner.

9. Wisconsin Badgers *** Last Week: 8

Last game: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17 on Oct. 2 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17 on Oct. 2 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Records: 1-3 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten

1-3 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten Next game: Wisconsin at Illinois (2-4, 1-2), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

Wisconsin at Illinois (2-4, 1-2), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

National rankings: No longer receiving votes in either poll. No. 36 in Sagarin ratings

No longer receiving votes in either poll. No. 36 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 3

3 Highest/lowest ranking: 3/9

3/9 The skinny: The Badgers just can't get anything going offensively, and now up-and-down quarterback Graham Mertz is hurt, too. They have to win these next three games against Illinois, Army and Purdue just to start feeling good about themselves again.

10. Purdue Boilermakers *** Last Week: 9

Last game: Minnesota 20, Purdue 13 on Oct. 2 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Minnesota 20, Purdue 13 on Oct. 2 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Records: 3-2 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten

3-2 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten This week: Bye week

Bye week Next game: Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. TV: ABC

ABC SISportsbook.com point spread: TBA

TBA National rankings: No. 64 in Sagarin ratings

No. 64 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 10

10 Highest/lowest ranking: 7/10

7/10 The skinny: Lose at home to Minnesota? Come on, that just can't happen if you're talking about being better and being a bowl team for sure. That's a tough one to get back. Purdue has now lost four games in a row to Minnesota, and eight of the last nine. The bye week comes at a good time, but coming out if it is No. 3-ranked Iowa. That'll be a tough test for the Boilers at raucous Kinnick Stadium.

11. Rutgers Scarlet Knights *** Last Week: 10

Last game: Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13 on Oct. 2 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13 on Oct. 2 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. Records: 3-2 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten

3-2 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten Next game: Michigan State (5-0, 2-0) at Rutgers, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

Michigan State (5-0, 2-0) at Rutgers, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network

National rankings: No longer receiving votes in the AP poll. No. 55 in Sagarin ratings

No longer receiving votes in the AP poll. No. 55 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 12

12 Highest/lowest ranking: 10/12

10/12 The skinny: That's a tough ask for Rutgers, getting Michigan and Ohio State on consecutive weekends. Giving up 45 points in a half is embarrassing, regardless of opponent, and three Noah Vedral interceptions are a problem, too.

12. Minnesota Golden Gophers *** Last Week: 12

Last game: Minnesota 20, Purdue 13 on Oct. 2 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Minnesota 20, Purdue 13 on Oct. 2 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Records: 3-2 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten

3-2 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten This week: Bye week

Bye week Next game: Nebraska at Minnesota, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Nebraska at Minnesota, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 16 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 SISportsbook.com point spread: TBA

TBA National rankings: No. 58 in Sagarin ratings

No. 58 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 8

8 Highest/lowest ranking: 8/12

8/12 The skinny: Minnesota hasn't been very good this season, but that was a good win on the road at Purdue, and maybe it's the start of something good after the bye week. They didn't move up after a win, though, because of what happened more in the first four weeks. Show me more after the break.

13. Northwestern Wildcats *** Last Week: 13

Next game: Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7 on Oct. 2 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7 on Oct. 2 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Records: 2-3 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten

2-3 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten This week: Bye week

Bye week Next game: Rutgers at Northwestern, on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

Rutgers at Northwestern, on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill. TV: TBA

TBA SISportsbook.com point spread: TBA

TBA National rankings: No. 93 in Sagarin ratings

No. 93 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 6

6 Highest/lowest ranking: 6/13

6/13 The skinny: Northwestern's youth really showed up in the blowout loss at Nebraska, and this 2021 freefall continues. The Wildcats have a much-needed bye week, and they really need to come out and grab in run over Rutgers after the break.

14. Illinois Fighting Illini *** Last Week: 14

Last game: Illinois 24, Charlotte 14 on Oct. 2 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

Illinois 24, Charlotte 14 on Oct. 2 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Records: 2-4 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten

2-4 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten Next game: Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2) at Illinois, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2) at Illinois, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

National rankings: No. 92 in Sagarin ratings.

No. 92 in Sagarin ratings. Preseason B1G power ranking: 14

14 Highest/lowest ranking: 10/14

10/14 The skinny: Illinois let Charlotte hang around for far too long last week, but it was a win none the less, which is a good thing, because they're going to be hard to come by the rest of the way.

