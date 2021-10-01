Big Ten Power Rankings (Week 5): New Leader at the Top With Penn State

With Iowa's offense sputtering and everything seemingly in place at Penn State, there's a new team at the top of our Big Ten Power Rankings in Week 5. Other movement includes big falls by Wisconsin at Minnesota, two epic failures so far this season. Too harsh? Weigh in with your thoughts.

Penn State and Iowa are both undefeated and have a pair of signature wins, but there's been a little shuffling at the top in my Week 5 Big Ten power rankings, with Nittany Lions knocking the Hawkeyes out of the top spot — at least for now.

Both teams are 4-0, but a couple of things coming into play in dropping the Hawkeyes a notch. First, they struggled for long stretches of last week's win against Colorado State, and I still have concerns as to how good their offense is.'

And secondly, those signature wins the first week of the season have lost some of their luster now that Indiana and Iowa State seem to have been greatly overrated in the preseason.

So the Nittany Lions are the new No. 1, the third team to hold that crown. (Ohio State was No. 1 the first two weeks). The ranking doesn't really mean much, of course, because Penn State and Iowa play each other in Iowa City in Week 6, so we can let the power ranking get determined on the field.

Here are the Big Ten power rankings as we head into Week 5 action, with last week's result, records, game time and TV information, point spreads, ranking and nuggets to know about each team:

1. Penn State Nittany Lions *** Last Week: 2

Last game: Penn State 37, Villanova 17 on Sept. 25 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.

Penn State 37, Villanova 17 on Sept. 25 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. Records: 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten

4-0 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten Next game: Indiana (2-2) at No. 4 Penn State, 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.

Indiana (2-2) at No. 4 Penn State, 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa. TV: ABC

ABC SISportsbook.com point spread: Penn State is a 12.5-point favorite as of Friday morning. The over/under is 52.5. CLICK HERE

Penn State is a 12.5-point favorite as of Friday morning. The over/under is 52.5. National rankings: No. 4 in the AP poll, No. 6 in Coaches poll, No. 12 in Sagarin ratings

No. 4 in the AP poll, No. 6 in Coaches poll, No. 12 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 4

4 Highest/lowest ranking: 1/4

1/4 The skinny: There's really no issue in my mind in moving the Nittany Lions to the top. They have those two great wins — Wisconsin on the road and home against ranked Auburn from the SEC — and last's final score was deceiving. It was 37-3 at one point. Penn State has a tough stretch here, facing Indiana and Iowa the past two weeks. Credit to veteran quarterback Sean Clifford, who's been very good so far this year.

2. Iowa Hawkeyes *** Last Week: 1

Last game: Iowa 24, Colorado State 14 on Sept. 25 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa 24, Colorado State 14 on Sept. 25 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Records: 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten

4-0 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten Next game: No. 5 Iowa at Maryland (4-0), 8 p.m. ET Friday, Oct. 1 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

No. 5 Iowa at Maryland (4-0), 8 p.m. ET Friday, Oct. 1 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 SISportsbook.com point spread: Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite as of Friday morning. The over/under is 47.5. CLICK HERE

Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite as of Friday morning. The over/under is 47.5. National rankings: No 5 in the Associated Press poll and No. 5 in the Coaches polls; No. 6 in Sagarin ratings

No 5 in the Associated Press poll and No. 5 in the Coaches polls; No. 6 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 5

5 Highest/lowest ranking: 1/5

1/5 The skinny: The Hawkeyes trailed at halftime against 1-3 Colorado State, which is bothersome, but what really caught my eye — and I didn't like it — was that the Hawkeyes rushed for only 57 yards on 32 carries. Even taking out Spencer Petras' sack yardage — a stupid NCAA stat rule — they still averaged just 2.5 yards per carry. I'm starting to have concerns as to whether this offense really is good enough to contend for a Big Ten title.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes *** Last Week: 3

Last game: Ohio State 59, Akron 7 on Sept. 25 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State 59, Akron 7 on Sept. 25 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Records: 3-1 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten

3-1 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten Next game: No. 11 Ohio State at Rutgers (3-1), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

No. 11 Ohio State at Rutgers (3-1), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com point spread: Ohio State is a 15-point favorite as of Friday morning. The over/under is 58. CLICK HERE

Ohio State is a 15-point favorite as of Friday morning. The over/under is 58. National rankings: No. 11 in the Associated Press poll and No. 10 in the Coaches poll. No. 7 in Sagarin ratings.

No. 11 in the Associated Press poll and No. 10 in the Coaches poll. No. 7 in Sagarin ratings. Preseason B1G power ranking: 1

1 Highest/lowest ranking: 1/3

1/3 The skinny: Kyle McCord was impressive in his first career start at Ohio State, throwing for 319 yards on just 13 completions. Big plays came in bunches for the Buckeyes against an overmatched Akron team. It looks liked C.J. Stroud (shoulder) will be back in the starting lineup on Saturday at Rutgers, according to BuckeyesNow.com

4. Michigan Wolverines *** Last Week: 4

Last game: Michigan 20, Rutgers 13 on Sept. 25 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan 20, Rutgers 13 on Sept. 25 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Records: 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten

4-0 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten Next game: No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin (1-2), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin (1-2), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. TV: FOX

FOX SISportsbook.com point spread: Wisconsin is a 2-point favorite in the opening line as of Friday morning. The over/under is 43.5. CLICK HERE

Wisconsin is a 2-point favorite in the opening line as of Friday morning. The over/under is 43.5. National rankings: No. 14 in both the AP poll and Coaches poll. No. 4 in Sagarin ratings

No. 14 in both the AP poll and Coaches poll. No. 4 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 7

7 Highest/lowest ranking: 4/7

4/7 The skinny: Michigan had its first tight game, but came away with a win over Rutgers to stay unbeaten. They've had a good September, but now it gets tougher, starting with a road trip to Wisconsin. I'm stunned the Wolverines are underdogs. Big opportunity Saturday to make more noise on the national stage. Is Jim Harbaugh's team for real?

5. Michigan State Spartans *** Last Week: 6

Last game: Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20 in overtime on Sept. 25 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20 in overtime on Sept. 25 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Records: 4-0 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten

4-0 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten Next game: Western Kentucky (1-2) at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

Western Kentucky (1-2) at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 SISportsbook.com point spread: Michigan State is an 11-point favorite in the game on the SISportsbook site. The over/under is 63.5. CLICK HERE

Michigan State is an 11-point favorite in the game on the SISportsbook site. The over/under is 63.5. National rankings: No. 17 in the AP poll and tied for No. 16 in the Coaches poll. No. 37 in Sagarin ratings

No. 17 in the AP poll and tied for No. 16 in the Coaches poll. No. 37 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 13

13 Highest/lowest ranking: 5/13

5/13 The skinny: Michigan State needed overtime to get past Nebraska, which was very surprising. Running back Kenneth Walker was held in check, gaining just 61 yards for the Spartans on 19 carries, and if they can't run the ball with authority, this is a very average team. I saw Western Kentucky last week in person, and they can throw the ball and score some points. The Spartans will have to re-establish that running game this week. I wouldn't be surprised if they run for 200 yards or more.

6. Maryland Terrapins *** Last Week: 7

Last game: Maryland 37, Kent State 16 on Sept. 25 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

Maryland 37, Kent State 16 on Sept. 25 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. Records: 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten

4-0 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten Next game: No. 5 Iowa (4-0) at Maryland, 8 p.m. ET Friday, Oct. 1 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

No. 5 Iowa (4-0) at Maryland, 8 p.m. ET Friday, Oct. 1 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 SISportsbook.com point spread: Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite as of Friday morning. The over/under is 47.5. CLICK HERE

Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite as of Friday morning. The over/under is 47.5. National rankings: Receiving votes in both polls and would be ranked No. 27 in the AP poll and No. 30 in the Coaches poll. No. 34 in Sagarin ratings

Receiving votes in both polls and would be ranked No. 27 in the AP poll and No. 30 in the Coaches poll. No. 34 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 11

11 Highest/lowest ranking: 6/11

6/11 The skinny: Maryland is 4-0, so it deserves credit for that. Now we're about to find out just really how good they are, with a showdown of unbeatens on Friday night with Iowa coming to town. This is a major statement game for the Terrapins, especially in that national TV window on Friday night. The nation will be watching.

7. Indiana Hoosiers *** Last Week: 8

Last game: Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 31 on Sept. 25 at Houchens Industries/L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky.

Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 31 on Sept. 25 at Houchens Industries/L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. Records: 2-2 overall, 0-1 in Big Ten

2-2 overall, 0-1 in Big Ten Next game: Indiana at No. 4 Penn State (4-0), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.

Indiana at No. 4 Penn State (4-0), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa. TV: ABC

ABC SISportsbook.com point spread: Penn State is a 12.5-point favorite as of Friday morning. The over/under is 52.5. CLICK HERE

Penn State is a 12.5-point favorite as of Friday morning. The over/under is 52.5. National rankings: No longer receiving votes in the AP poll. Received two votes in the Coaches poll, and would be ranked tied for No. 45. No. 55 in Sagarin ratings

No longer receiving votes in the AP poll. Received two votes in the Coaches poll, and would be ranked tied for No. 45. No. 55 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 2

2 Highest/lowest ranking: 2/8

2/8 The skinny: It was nice to see Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. look so sharp in the win over Western Kentucky, completing a career-high 35 passes for 373 yards. Still have concerns about Indiana's defense, which still hasn't had a statement game yet this year. They're healthy heading to Penn State, with it looking likely that cornerback Jaylin Williams (concussion) is good to go. It's time for this defense to step up, like they did on many occasions during the memorable 6-1 season a year ago.

8. Wisconsin Badgers *** Last Week: 5

Last game: Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13 on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13 on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Records: 1-2 overall, 0-1 in Big Ten

1-2 overall, 0-1 in Big Ten Next game: No. 14 Michigan (4-0) at Wisconsin, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

No. 14 Michigan (4-0) at Wisconsin, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. TV: FOX

FOX SISportsbook.com point spread: Wisconsin is a 2-point favorite in the opening line as of Friday morning. The over/under is 43.5. CLICK HERE

Wisconsin is a 2-point favorite in the opening line as of Friday morning. The over/under is 43.5. National rankings: Receiving votes in the AP poll, would be ranked No. 37. Would be No. 31 in the Coaches poll. No. 30 in Sagarin ratings

Receiving votes in the AP poll, would be ranked No. 37. Would be No. 31 in the Coaches poll. No. 30 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 3

3 Highest/lowest ranking: 3/8

3/8 The skinny: The Badgers fell apart late and wound up getting blown out by Notre Dame last Saturday, and now here comes the unbeaten Wolverines in a huge early Saturday showdown. This offense has been completely unimpressive in September, which is something of a surprise. It's not easy to just hit the switch in this league, but it's time for the Badgers to get rolling. As I mentioned above, I'm surprised the Badgers are favored in this game. They've shown me nothing so far. Saturday might be a good time to change that.

9. Purdue Boilermakers *** Last Week: 9

Last game: Purdue 13, Illinois 9 on Sept. 25 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue 13, Illinois 9 on Sept. 25 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Records: 3-1 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten

3-1 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten Next game: Minnesota (2-2) at Purdue, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Minnesota (2-2) at Purdue, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com point spread: Purdue is a 2.5-point favorite as of Friday morning. Over/under is 47. CLICK HERE

Purdue is a 2.5-point favorite as of Friday morning. Over/under is 47. National rankings: No. 43 in Sagarin ratings

No. 43 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 10

10 Highest/lowest ranking: 7/10

7/10 The skinny: Purdue barely beat a bad Illinois team, and once again there are quarterback concerns in West Lafayette. Do they have two good quarterbacks, or none? Purdue's defense is dramatically better this year, and that unit is carrying this team. Now they get the struggling Gophers, who have been a thorn in the side of Jeff Brohm since he arrived on campus. Big day for the Boilers.

10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights *** Last Week: 10

Last game: Michigan 20, Rutgers 13 on Sept. 25 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan 20, Rutgers 13 on Sept. 25 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Records: 3-1 overall, 0-1 in Big Ten

3-1 overall, 0-1 in Big Ten Next game: No. 11 Ohio State at Rutgers (3-1), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

No. 11 Ohio State at Rutgers (3-1), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com point spread: Ohio State is a 15-point favorite as of Friday morning. The over/under is 58. CLICK HERE

Ohio State is a 15-point favorite as of Friday morning. The over/under is 58. National rankings: Received six votes in the AP poll and would be ranked No. 37. No. 35 in Sagarin ratings

Received six votes in the AP poll and would be ranked No. 37. No. 35 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 12

12 Highest/lowest ranking: 10/12

10/12 The skinny: Rutgers got its first loss of the season, but they deserve a lot of credit for hanging tough at Michigan. There's no doubt that Greg Schiano is turning this program around little by little. A tough matchup this week with Ohio State coming to Jersey, but it's certainly a golden opportunity to show the world how far they've come.

11. Nebraska Cornhuskers *** Last Week: 12

Last game: Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20 in overtime on Sept. 25 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20 in overtime on Sept. 25 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Records: 2-3 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten

2-3 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten Next game: Northwestern (2-2) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Northwestern (2-2) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com point spread: Nebraska is an 11.5-point favorite in the game on the SISportsbook site as of Friday morning. The over/under is 51.5. CLICK HERE

Nebraska is an 11.5-point favorite in the game on the SISportsbook site as of Friday morning. The over/under is 51.5. National rankings: No. 54 in Sagarin ratings.

No. 54 in Sagarin ratings. Preseason B1G power ranking: 9

9 Highest/lowest ranking: 9/14

9/14 The skinny: These last two losses, to Oklahoma and now in overtime at Michigan State, were tough to swallow because the Cornhuskers played pretty well. When you can gain 442 yards against the Spartans, you should win. The Cornhuskers have three winnable games in October, and it starts Saturday with Northwestern. It's time for the Huskers to start winning these tight games late.

12. Minnesota Golden Gophers *** Last Week: 11

Last game: Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10 on Sept. 25 at TCF Field in Minneapolis, Minn.

Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10 on Sept. 25 at TCF Field in Minneapolis, Minn. Records: 2-2 overall, 0-1 in Big Ten

2-2 overall, 0-1 in Big Ten Next game: Minnesota at Purdue (3-1), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Minnesota at Purdue (3-1), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com point spread: Purdue is a 2.5-point favorite as of Friday morning. Over/under is 47. CLICK HERE

Purdue is a 2.5-point favorite as of Friday morning. Over/under is 47. National rankings: No. 74 in Sagarin ratings

No. 74 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 8

8 Highest/lowest ranking: 8/12

8/12 The skinny: Minnesota's putrid performance on Saturday might have been the worst of the year for any Big Ten team. They were 31-point favorites against Bowling Green and lost outright. Three turnovers certainly hurt, and what's up with Tanner Morgan going just 5-for-13 passing for 59 yards? This Minnesota passing attack — a misnomer, for sure — has completely disappeared.

13. Northwestern Wildcats *** Last Week: 13

Last game: Northwestern 35, Ohio 6 on Sept. 25 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

Northwestern 35, Ohio 6 on Sept. 25 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. Records: 2-2 overall, 0-1 in Big Ten

2-2 overall, 0-1 in Big Ten Next game: Northwestern at Nebraska (2-3), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Northwestern at Nebraska (2-3), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com point spread: Nebraska is an 11.5-point favorite in the game on the SISportsbook site as of Friday morning. The over/under is 51.5. CLICK HERE

Nebraska is an 11.5-point favorite in the game on the SISportsbook site as of Friday morning. The over/under is 51.5. National rankings: No. 81 in Sagarin ratings

No. 81 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 6

6 Highest/lowest ranking: 6/13

6/13 The skinny: Northwestern looked good in the rout of Ohio, and maybe it's a sign that the turnaround is about to start. I thought this team would be better, and they've been a disappointment. It's going to be interesting to see what the Wildcats do against Nebraska and Rutgers in their next two games. Are they ready to make a move? Only if that defense is better and the quarterback play gets turned up a notch.

14. Illinois Fighting Illini *** Last Week: 14

Last game: Purdue 13, Illinois 9 on Sept. 25 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue 13, Illinois 9 on Sept. 25 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Records: 1-4 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten

1-4 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten Next game: Charlotte (3-1) at Illinois, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct 2 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

Charlotte (3-1) at Illinois, Noon ET on Saturday, Oct 2 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com point spread: Illinois is an 11.5-point favorite as of Friday morning. Over/under is 54. CLICK HERE

Illinois is an 11.5-point favorite as of Friday morning. Over/under is 54. National rankings: No. 88 in Sagarin ratings.

No. 88 in Sagarin ratings. Preseason B1G power ranking: 14

14 Highest/lowest ranking: 10/14

10/14 The skinny: Illinois hung tough against Purdue, but just couldn't find enough offense to pull out the upset in the 13-8 defeat, their fourth loss in a row. Only 100 yards passing for Brandon Peters, which won't cut it. It's the last nonconference game of the season, and the Illini desperately need a win Saturday against Charlotte.

Previous Big Ten Power Rankings