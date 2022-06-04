Big Ten Roundup: Big Ten Football's Top 50 Incoming Freshmen
Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan each welcome in top 10 football recruiting classes for the class of 2022. As incoming freshmen work their way onto the field this offseason, here are the Big Ten's top 50 recruits, according to 247Sports.
1. LB C.J. Hicks (No. 7 overall) – Ohio State
2. S Sonny Styles (No. 12 overall) – Ohio State
3. CB Will Johnson (No. 14 overall) – Michigan
4. DL Dani Dennis-Sutton (No. 29 overall) – Penn State
5. RB Nick Singleton (No. 31 overall) – Penn State
6. QB Drew Allar (No. 32 overall) – Penn State
7. QB Devin Brown (No. 43 overall) – Ohio State
8. DL Derrick Moore (No. 49 overall) – Michigan
9. S Xavier Nwankpa (No. 53 overall) – Iowa
10. WR Kaden Saunders (No. 55 overall) – Penn State
11. EDGE Kenyatta Jackson (No. 60 overall) – Ohio State
12. EDGE Omari Abor (No. 63 overall) – Ohio State
13. EDGE Dasan McCullough (No. 75 overall) – Indiana
14. WR Kaleb Brown (No. 79 overall) – Ohio State
15. S Keon Sabb (No. 84 overall) – Michigan
16. OT Joey Brunner (No. 85 overall) – Wisconsin
17. WR Kyion Grayes (No. 88 overall) – Ohio State
18. LB Gabe Powers (No. 101 overall) – Ohio State
19. OT Tegra Tshabola (No. 104 overall) – Ohio State
20. LB Jaishawn Barham (No. 119 overall) – Maryland
21. OT Drew Shelton (No. 122 overall) – Penn State
22. EDGE Caden Curry (No. 123 overall) – Ohio State
23. DL Aaron Graves (No. 128 overall) – Iowa
24. DL Hero Kanu (No. 129 overall) – Ohio State
25. WR Caleb Burton (No. 132 overall) – Ohio State
26. WR Tyler Morris (No. 133 overall) – Michigan
27. WR Darrius Clemons (No. 144 overall) – Michigan
28. WR Kojo Antwi (No. 151 overall) – Ohio State
29. RB Kaytron Allen (No. 155 overall) – Penn State
30. S Zeke Berry (No. 170 overall) – Michigan
31. QB Brady Allen (No. 173 overall) – Purdue
32. OL Carson Hinzman (No. 175 overall) – Ohio State
33. LB Moses Walker (No. 176 overall) – Rutgers
34. ATH Mehki Flowers (No. 181 overall) – Penn State
35. CB Jyaire Brown (No. 191 overall) – Ohio State
36. Alex VanSumeren (No. 199 overall) – Michigan State
37. OL Jacob Allen (No. 212 overall) – Rutgers
38. WR Shaleak Knotts (No. 216 overall) – Maryland
39. DL Nic Caraway (No. 217 overall) – Purdue
40. LB Jimmy Rolder (No. 220 overall) – Michigan
41. WR Anthony Ivey (No. 223 overall) – Penn State
42. S Cristian Driver (No. 225 overall) – Penn State
43. QB Katin Houser (No. 229 overall) – Michigan State
44. WR Germie Bernard (No. 231 overall) – Michigan State
45. RB Ramon Brown (No. 233 overall) – Maryland
46. LB Anthony Johnson (No. 234 overall) – Rutgers
47. WR Reggie Fleurima (No. 238 overall) – Northwestern
48. TE Jerry Cross (No. 243 overall) – Penn State
49. CB Trevell Mullen (No. 245 overall) – Indiana
50. CB Jaeden Gould (No. 253 overall) – Nebraska
