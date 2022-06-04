Big Ten Roundup: Big Ten Football's Top 50 Incoming Freshmen

Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan each welcome in top 10 football recruiting classes for the class of 2022. As incoming freshmen work their way onto the field this offseason, here are the Big Ten's top 50 recruits, according to 247Sports.

1. LB C.J. Hicks (No. 7 overall) – Ohio State

2. S Sonny Styles (No. 12 overall) – Ohio State

3. CB Will Johnson (No. 14 overall) – Michigan

4. DL Dani Dennis-Sutton (No. 29 overall) – Penn State

5. RB Nick Singleton (No. 31 overall) – Penn State

6. QB Drew Allar (No. 32 overall) – Penn State

7. QB Devin Brown (No. 43 overall) – Ohio State

8. DL Derrick Moore (No. 49 overall) – Michigan

9. S Xavier Nwankpa (No. 53 overall) – Iowa

10. WR Kaden Saunders (No. 55 overall) – Penn State

11. EDGE Kenyatta Jackson (No. 60 overall) – Ohio State

12. EDGE Omari Abor (No. 63 overall) – Ohio State

13. EDGE Dasan McCullough (No. 75 overall) – Indiana

14. WR Kaleb Brown (No. 79 overall) – Ohio State

15. S Keon Sabb (No. 84 overall) – Michigan

16. OT Joey Brunner (No. 85 overall) – Wisconsin

17. WR Kyion Grayes (No. 88 overall) – Ohio State

18. LB Gabe Powers (No. 101 overall) – Ohio State

19. OT Tegra Tshabola (No. 104 overall) – Ohio State

20. LB Jaishawn Barham (No. 119 overall) – Maryland

21. OT Drew Shelton (No. 122 overall) – Penn State

22. EDGE Caden Curry (No. 123 overall) – Ohio State

23. DL Aaron Graves (No. 128 overall) – Iowa

24. DL Hero Kanu (No. 129 overall) – Ohio State

25. WR Caleb Burton (No. 132 overall) – Ohio State

26. WR Tyler Morris (No. 133 overall) – Michigan

27. WR Darrius Clemons (No. 144 overall) – Michigan

28. WR Kojo Antwi (No. 151 overall) – Ohio State

29. RB Kaytron Allen (No. 155 overall) – Penn State

30. S Zeke Berry (No. 170 overall) – Michigan

31. QB Brady Allen (No. 173 overall) – Purdue

32. OL Carson Hinzman (No. 175 overall) – Ohio State

33. LB Moses Walker (No. 176 overall) – Rutgers

34. ATH Mehki Flowers (No. 181 overall) – Penn State

35. CB Jyaire Brown (No. 191 overall) – Ohio State

36. Alex VanSumeren (No. 199 overall) – Michigan State

37. OL Jacob Allen (No. 212 overall) – Rutgers

38. WR Shaleak Knotts (No. 216 overall) – Maryland

39. DL Nic Caraway (No. 217 overall) – Purdue

40. LB Jimmy Rolder (No. 220 overall) – Michigan

41. WR Anthony Ivey (No. 223 overall) – Penn State

42. S Cristian Driver (No. 225 overall) – Penn State

43. QB Katin Houser (No. 229 overall) – Michigan State

44. WR Germie Bernard (No. 231 overall) – Michigan State

45. RB Ramon Brown (No. 233 overall) – Maryland

46. LB Anthony Johnson (No. 234 overall) – Rutgers

47. WR Reggie Fleurima (No. 238 overall) – Northwestern

48. TE Jerry Cross (No. 243 overall) – Penn State

49. CB Trevell Mullen (No. 245 overall) – Indiana

50. CB Jaeden Gould (No. 253 overall) – Nebraska