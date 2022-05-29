Skip to main content
2023 Three-Star Quarterback Broc Lowry Commits to Indiana

Broc Lowry, the top-ranked quarterback from the state of Ohio, committed to Indiana on Thursday. Lowry is a three-star recruit out of Canfield High School, and he's the No. 53 quarterback in the class of 2023.

Photo courtesy of Broc Lowry

Indiana head coach Tom Allen gained his first quarterback for the class of 2023 on Thursday when Broc Lowry committed to Indiana.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Lowry is a three-star recruit from Canfield, Ohio. He is the top quarterback recruit from the state of Ohio, the 53rd-ranked quarterback in the country and the No. 952 player in the class of 2023.

Lowry chose Indiana over Buffalo, Dartmouth, Illinois State, Iowa State, Toledo, Western Michigan and Youngstown State. Lowry is Indiana's third commitment in the class of 2023. He joins Sam West, a three-star tight end from Greensburg, Ind. and William Larkins, a three-star offensive lineman from Hollywood, Fla. 

As an all-state performer in his junior season at Canfield High School, Lowry completed 130-of-201 passes for 1,921 yards and 17 touchdowns. He's also a rushing threat, adding 871 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Lowry led Canfield to an 11-2 record last season. 

Lowry competed at the Nike Elite 11 QB Regioal Camp at Massillon High School on April 9. Here are Lowry's highlights from the event.

