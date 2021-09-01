Updated Big Ten Point Spreads for Week 1

All 14 Big Ten teams are in action in Week 1, and there are four important conference games on the opening-week schedule that's so loaded it starts on Thursday night with Ohio State traveling to Minnesota.

Here's the latest on the 10 games this weekend involving Big Ten games:

Week 1 Big Ten games

The rest of the Big Ten jumps into action this week after we got a little taste in Week 0 with Illinois' 30-22 win over Nebraska. The Week 1 schedule starting on Thursday night. Here's the list of Week 1 games coming up. The list includes matchups, national rankings, game times, TV and point spreads as of Wednesday morning courtesy of FanDuel.com.

Thursday, Sept. 2

TEMPLE at RUTGERS: 6:30 p.m. ET at Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network. Rutgers is a 14.5-point favorite according to Fanduel.com . The line has moved from 13.5 to 14.5 since Monday. The over/under is 52.

Friday, Sept. 3

MICHIGAN STATE at NORTHWESTERN: 9 p.m. ET, at Evanston, Ill. TV: ESPN. Northwestern is a 3.5-point favorite according to FanDuel. The over/under is at 44.5 points. This line has bounced between 3 and 3.5 points throughout the week.

Saturday, Sept. 4

NO. 19 PENN STATE at NO. 12 WISCONSIN: Noon ET at Madison, Wisc. TV: FOX. Wisconsin is a 5.5-point favorite according to FanDuel. The line was 4.5 last week. The over/under is at 49.5.

Noon ET at Lincoln, Neb. TV: Big Ten Network. There is no line on the game, according to FanDuel. NO. 17 INDIANA at NO. 18 IOWA: 3:30 p.m. ET at Iowa City, Iowa. TV: Big Ten Network. Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite according to FanDuel. This line opened at 5.5 points and has gotten down as low as 3 points. The over/under is 45.5

