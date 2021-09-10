How to Watch All 14 Big Ten Games This Weekend

The second week of the Big Ten football schedule is chock full of nonconference games, with all 14 teams in action, including two – Ohio State and Iowa – that have huge top-15 showdowns. Here's how to watch all 14 games, with gametimes, TV, announcers and the latest on the point spreads.

Week 2 of the Big Ten football season is upon us, and we have a full slate on Saturday with all 14 teams playing nonconference games.

For the first time in 27 years, we have two games where we have a showdown of top-15 teams, No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State and No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State.

Several other teams are looking forward to bouncing back from tough losses, most notably Indiana and Northwestern, and others are looking to stay sharp and get to 2-0, like Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State.

Here is how to watch all 14 games on Saturday, and it's worth getting a head start on finding your games on TV because there are several games on the Big Ten Network at the same time, and hunting for the network's secondary stations can be a challenge at times. Here is BTN's link to finding your game: CLICK HERE

Saturday's early games

Illinois at Virginia

Illinois (1-1) vs. Virginia (1-0) at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

Illinois (1-1) vs. Virginia (1-0) at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Gametime, TV: 11 a.m. ET on ACC Network.

11 a.m. ET on ACC Network. Announcers: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), and Jalyn Johnson (sideline).

Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), and Jalyn Johnson (sideline). Fanduel point spread: Virginia is a 10.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon. The over/under is 56.5. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Oregon at Ohio State

No. 12 Oregon (1-0) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

No. 12 Oregon (1-0) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Gametime, TV: Noon ET on FOX.

Noon ET on FOX. Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (sideline).

Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (sideline). Fanduel point spread: Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite on Friday afternoon, up a tick from the 14-point line on Monday morning. The over/under is 63.5 now, down just a bit from the 64 line on Monday. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Miami of Ohio at Minnesota

Miami of Ohio (0-1) vs. Minnesota (0-1) at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Miami of Ohio (0-1) vs. Minnesota (0-1) at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Gametime, TV: Noon ET on ESPNU.

Noon ET on ESPNU. Announcers: John Schriffen (play-by-play) and Rene Ingoglia (analyst)

John Schriffen (play-by-play) and Rene Ingoglia (analyst) Fanduel point spread: Minnesota is a 19.5 favorite on Friday afternoon, down a notch from the 20.5-point line on Monday. Since the opening line, it has been announced that start Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim is out for the year. The over/under is 53.5, down three points from the 56.5 line on Monday. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Indiana State at Northwestern

Indiana State (1-0) vs. Northwestern (0-1) at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

Indiana State (1-0) vs. Northwestern (0-1) at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. Gametime, TV: Noon ET on Big Ten Network.

Noon ET on Big Ten Network. Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Howard Griffith (analyst) and Michelle McMahon (sideline).

Fanduel point spread: Northwestern is a 26.5-point favorite on Friday afternoon, according to the Fanduel.com website. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Youngstown State at Michigan State

Youngstown State (1-0) vs. Michigan State (1-0) at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

Youngstown State (1-0) vs. Michigan State (1-0) at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Gametime, TV: Noon ET on Big Ten Network.

Noon ET on Big Ten Network. Announcers: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst) and Coley Harvey (sidelines).

Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst) and Coley Harvey (sidelines). Fanduel point spread: There is no point spread on the game on the FanDuel.com site.

Rutgers at Syracuse

Rutgers (1-0) vs. Syracuse (1-0) at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Rutgers (1-0) vs. Syracuse (1-0) at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Gametime, TV: 2 p.m. ET on ACC Network

2 p.m. ET on ACC Network Announcers: Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst), and Dana Boyle (sideline).

Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst), and Dana Boyle (sideline). Fanduel point spread: Rutgers is a 1.5-point favorite on Friday afternoon, the same as Monday. The over/under has moved up a notch to 51.5 from 50.5. Same thing with looking around here, too, depending on your lean. For instance, the Draftkings line is 2.5 points and 52.5. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Saturday's late afternoon games

Purdue at Connecticut

Purdue (1-0) vs. Connecticut (0-2) at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn.

Purdue (1-0) vs. Connecticut (0-2) at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn. Gametime, TV: 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Announcers: Ed Cohen (play-by-play), Randy Cross (analyst), and Josh Martin (sideline).

Ed Cohen (play-by-play), Randy Cross (analyst), and Josh Martin (sideline). Fanduel point spread: Purdue is a 33.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon, up from 33 on Monday. The over/under has dropped dramatically, from 64.5 on Monday to 57.5 on Friday. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Ball State at Penn State

Ball State (1-0) vs. No. 11 Penn State (1-0) at Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.

Ball State (1-0) vs. No. 11 Penn State (1-0) at Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa. Gametime, TV: 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Announcers: Steve Jones (play-by-play), Jack Ham (analyst) and Brian Tripp (sideline).

Steve Jones (play-by-play), Jack Ham (analyst) and Brian Tripp (sideline). Fanduel point spread: Penn State is a 22.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon, the same as Monday. The over/under have moved a lot, though, going up four points to 57.5. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Buffalo at Nebraska

Buffalo (1-0) vs. Nebraska (1-1) at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Buffalo (1-0) vs. Nebraska (1-1) at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Gametime, TV: 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network Fanduel point spread: Nebraska is a 14.5 point favorite on Friday afternoon, up two points from the opening line on Monday. The over/under is 54.5, up three points from the Monday line. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Iowa at Iowa State

No. 10 Iowa (1-0) vs. No. 9 Iowa State (1-0) at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

No. 10 Iowa (1-0) vs. No. 9 Iowa State (1-0) at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Gametime, TV: 4:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

4:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Announcers: Rece Davis (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline)

Fanduel point spread: Iowa State is a 4.5-point favorite on Friday afternoon. The over/under is 46.5, two points higher now than it was on Monday. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Saturday's night games

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

Eastern Michigan (1-0) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (0-1) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Eastern Michigan (1-0) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (0-1) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Gametime, TV: 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Announcers: Dan Hellie (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst).

Dan Hellie (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst). Fanduel point spread: Wisconsin is a 25.5-point favorite on Thursday morning, up one point from the opening line on Monday. The over/under is 52.5, up two points from Monday. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Idaho at Indiana

Idaho (1-0) vs. Indiana (0-1) at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.



Idaho (1-0) vs. Indiana (0-1) at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Gametime, TV: 7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. Announcers: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), and Elise Menaker (sideline).

Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), and Elise Menaker (sideline). Fanduel point spread: There is no point spread on the game on the FanDuel.com site because of Indiana's FCS opponent. It's one of four games this week with no betting line.

Howard at Maryland

Howard (0-1) vs. Maryland (1-0) at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

Howard (0-1) vs. Maryland (1-0) at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. Gametime, TV: 7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network

7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network Announcers: Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Matt McGloin (analyst), and Krystle Rich (sideline).

Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Matt McGloin (analyst), and Krystle Rich (sideline). Fanduel point spread: There is no point spread on the game on the FanDuel.com site.

Washington at Michigan

Washington (0-1) vs. Michigan (1-0) at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Washington (0-1) vs. Michigan (1-0) at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Gametime, TV: 8 p.m. ET on ABC

8 p.m. ET on ABC Announcers: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline).

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline). Fanduel point spread: Michigan is a 6.5-point favorite as of Thursday morning, up slightly from 6 points on Monday. The over/under has dropped significantly, from 51 to 48.5. This is another shop-around game, too. For instance, the line is 7 on Draftkings, and some half-points are bigger than others. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

