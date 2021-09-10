How to Watch All 14 Big Ten Games This Weekend
Week 2 of the Big Ten football season is upon us, and we have a full slate on Saturday with all 14 teams playing nonconference games.
For the first time in 27 years, we have two games where we have a showdown of top-15 teams, No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State and No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State.
Several other teams are looking forward to bouncing back from tough losses, most notably Indiana and Northwestern, and others are looking to stay sharp and get to 2-0, like Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State.
Here is how to watch all 14 games on Saturday, and it's worth getting a head start on finding your games on TV because there are several games on the Big Ten Network at the same time, and hunting for the network's secondary stations can be a challenge at times. Here is BTN's link to finding your game: CLICK HERE
Saturday's early games
Illinois at Virginia
- Next game: Illinois (1-1) vs. Virginia (1-0) at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
- Gametime, TV: 11 a.m. ET on ACC Network.
- Announcers: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), and Jalyn Johnson (sideline).
- Fanduel point spread: Virginia is a 10.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon. The over/under is 56.5. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE
Oregon at Ohio State
- Next game: No. 12 Oregon (1-0) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
- Gametime, TV: Noon ET on FOX.
- Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (sideline).
- Fanduel point spread: Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite on Friday afternoon, up a tick from the 14-point line on Monday morning. The over/under is 63.5 now, down just a bit from the 64 line on Monday. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE
Miami of Ohio at Minnesota
- Next game: Miami of Ohio (0-1) vs. Minnesota (0-1) at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- Gametime, TV: Noon ET on ESPNU.
- Announcers: John Schriffen (play-by-play) and Rene Ingoglia (analyst)
- Fanduel point spread: Minnesota is a 19.5 favorite on Friday afternoon, down a notch from the 20.5-point line on Monday. Since the opening line, it has been announced that start Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim is out for the year. The over/under is 53.5, down three points from the 56.5 line on Monday. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE
Indiana State at Northwestern
- Next game: Indiana State (1-0) vs. Northwestern (0-1) at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.
- Gametime, TV: Noon ET on Big Ten Network.
- Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Howard Griffith (analyst) and Michelle McMahon (sideline).
- Fanduel point spread: Northwestern is a 26.5-point favorite on Friday afternoon, according to the Fanduel.com website. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE
Youngstown State at Michigan State
- Next game: Youngstown State (1-0) vs. Michigan State (1-0) at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
- Gametime, TV: Noon ET on Big Ten Network.
- Announcers: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst) and Coley Harvey (sidelines).
- Fanduel point spread: There is no point spread on the game on the FanDuel.com site.
Rutgers at Syracuse
- Next game: Rutgers (1-0) vs. Syracuse (1-0) at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.
- Gametime, TV: 2 p.m. ET on ACC Network
- Announcers: Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst), and Dana Boyle (sideline).
- Fanduel point spread: Rutgers is a 1.5-point favorite on Friday afternoon, the same as Monday. The over/under has moved up a notch to 51.5 from 50.5. Same thing with looking around here, too, depending on your lean. For instance, the Draftkings line is 2.5 points and 52.5. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE
Saturday's late afternoon games
Purdue at Connecticut
- Next game: Purdue (1-0) vs. Connecticut (0-2) at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn.
- Gametime, TV: 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.
- Announcers: Ed Cohen (play-by-play), Randy Cross (analyst), and Josh Martin (sideline).
- Fanduel point spread: Purdue is a 33.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon, up from 33 on Monday. The over/under has dropped dramatically, from 64.5 on Monday to 57.5 on Friday. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE
Ball State at Penn State
- Next game: Ball State (1-0) vs. No. 11 Penn State (1-0) at Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.
- Gametime, TV: 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.
- Announcers: Steve Jones (play-by-play), Jack Ham (analyst) and Brian Tripp (sideline).
- Fanduel point spread: Penn State is a 22.5-point favorite as of Friday afternoon, the same as Monday. The over/under have moved a lot, though, going up four points to 57.5. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE
Buffalo at Nebraska
- Next game: Buffalo (1-0) vs. Nebraska (1-1) at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
- Gametime, TV: 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Fanduel point spread: Nebraska is a 14.5 point favorite on Friday afternoon, up two points from the opening line on Monday. The over/under is 54.5, up three points from the Monday line. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE
Iowa at Iowa State
- Next game: No. 10 Iowa (1-0) vs. No. 9 Iowa State (1-0) at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.
- Gametime, TV: 4:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
- Announcers: Rece Davis (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline)
- Fanduel point spread: Iowa State is a 4.5-point favorite on Friday afternoon. The over/under is 46.5, two points higher now than it was on Monday. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE
Saturday's night games
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin
- Next game: Eastern Michigan (1-0) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (0-1) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- Gametime, TV: 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.
- Announcers: Dan Hellie (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst).
- Fanduel point spread: Wisconsin is a 25.5-point favorite on Thursday morning, up one point from the opening line on Monday. The over/under is 52.5, up two points from Monday. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE
Idaho at Indiana
- Next game: Idaho (1-0) vs. Indiana (0-1) at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- Gametime, TV: 7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
- Announcers: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), and Elise Menaker (sideline).
- Fanduel point spread: There is no point spread on the game on the FanDuel.com site because of Indiana's FCS opponent. It's one of four games this week with no betting line.
Howard at Maryland
- Next game: Howard (0-1) vs. Maryland (1-0) at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
- Gametime, TV: 7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network
- Announcers: Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Matt McGloin (analyst), and Krystle Rich (sideline).
- Fanduel point spread: There is no point spread on the game on the FanDuel.com site.
Washington at Michigan
- Next game: Washington (0-1) vs. Michigan (1-0) at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Gametime, TV: 8 p.m. ET on ABC
- Announcers: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline).
- Fanduel point spread: Michigan is a 6.5-point favorite as of Thursday morning, up slightly from 6 points on Monday. The over/under has dropped significantly, from 51 to 48.5. This is another shop-around game, too. For instance, the line is 7 on Draftkings, and some half-points are bigger than others. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE
