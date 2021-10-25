Point Spreads: Opening Lines For All Big Ten Games in Week 9

It's impossible to punch your ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game in October, but on our final Saturday of the month, we've got three games featuring the league's six heavyweights that might go a long way to determining who plays in the title game in Indianapolis on Dec. 4.

Michigan and Michigan State hook up in East Lansing in a battle of unbeatens. Both teams are 7-0 and ranked in the top-10. The two other Big Ten East powers, Ohio State and Penn State, square off in primetime on Saturday night in Columbus.

And in the wide-open Big Ten West, Iowa heads to Madison to take on the surging Wisconsin Badgers. After a bye week, Iowa is trying to bounce back from its only loss of the season, a 24-7 defeat to unranked Purdue on Oct. 16.

Here is the complete Week 9 schedule in the Big Ten, with the opening point spreads as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website.

Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 9

No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State

No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 in the Big Ten) at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 4-0 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. TV: FOX

FOX SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan is a 4-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 51. CLICK HERE

No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin

No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 in the Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 2-2 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. TV: ESPN

ESPN SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 3-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is a season-low 37 points. CLICK HERE

Rutgers at Illinois

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-4 in the Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini, (3-5, 2-3 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Illinois is a 1-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43. CLICK HERE

Indiana at Maryland

Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4 in the Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins, (4-3, 1-3 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Maryland Stadium in Champaign, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Maryland is a 2.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 50. CLICK HERE

Minnesota at Northwestern

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 3-1 in the Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Minnesota is a 7.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43.5. CLICK HERE

Purdue at Nebraska

Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 2-2 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 1-4 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Nebraska is a 7-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 49.5. CLICK HERE

No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State