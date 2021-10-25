    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Point Spreads: Opening Lines For All Big Ten Games in Week 9

    Point Spreads: Opening Lines For All Big Ten Games in Week 9

    The six heavyweights in the Big Ten are squaring off against each other in three epic showdowns in Week 9, with the path to the league title game possibly becoming clearer after the weekend. Here are the opening point spreads for all Big Ten games, including start times, TV information and more.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    It's impossible to punch your ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game in October, but on our final Saturday of the month, we've got three games featuring the league's six heavyweights that might go a long way to determining who plays in the title game in Indianapolis on Dec. 4.

    Michigan and Michigan State hook up in East Lansing in a battle of unbeatens. Both teams are 7-0 and ranked in the top-10. The two other Big Ten East powers, Ohio State and Penn State, square off in primetime on Saturday night in Columbus.

    And in the wide-open Big Ten West, Iowa heads to Madison to take on the surging Wisconsin Badgers. After a bye week, Iowa is trying to bounce back from its only loss of the season, a 24-7 defeat to unranked Purdue on Oct. 16. 

    Here is the complete Week 9 schedule in the Big Ten, with the opening point spreads as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website.

    Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 9

    No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 in the Big Ten) at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 4-0 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
    • TV: FOX
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan is a 4-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 51. CLICK HERE

    No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 in the Big Ten) at  Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 2-2 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
    • TV: ESPN
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 3-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is a season-low 37 points. CLICK HERE

    Rutgers at Illinois

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-4 in the Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini, (3-5, 2-3 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. 
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Illinois is a 1-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43. CLICK HERE

    Indiana at Maryland

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4 in the Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins, (4-3, 1-3 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Maryland Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Maryland is a 2.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 50. CLICK HERE

    Minnesota at Northwestern

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 3-1 in the Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Minnesota is a 7.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43.5. CLICK HERE

    Purdue at Nebraska

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 2-2 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 1-4 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
    • TV: ESPN2
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Nebraska is a 7-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 49.5. CLICK HERE

    No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State 

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2, 2-2 in the Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (3-4, 1-3 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. 
    • TV: ABC
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 17.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 59.5. CLICK HERE

    OhioStateChrisOlaveIndianaTDCelebration
    Football

    Point Spreads: Opening Lines For All Big Ten Games in Week 9

    just now
    IndianaDonavenMcCulleyOhioStateJTuimoloau
    Football

    Banged-Up Indiana Opens As Underdog For Game at Maryland on Saturday

    43 seconds ago
    IllinoisChaseBrownPennState
    Football

    Big Ten: Penn State Drops 13 Spots in AP Poll After Bad Home Loss to Illinois

    15 hours ago
    IndianaTomAllenSidelineOhioState
    Football

    Report Card: This One's So Bad, They Should Be Grounded for 2 Weeks With No Dessert

    16 hours ago
    IndianaMicahMcFaddenOhioStateEvanPryor
    Football

    My Two Cents: Great Idea, Let's Flush This 'Ugly' Loss Right Now

    18 hours ago
    Quarterback Donaven McCulley hands the ball off to Stephen Carr.
    Football

    Indiana's Painful Quarterbacks Carousel Contributes to Worst Loss of Season

    22 hours ago
    OhioStateCJStroudIndianaTDpass
    Football

    Indiana Embarrassed Every Way Possible in 54-7 Loss to No. 5 Ohio State

    Oct 23, 2021
    IndianaFansIowa
    Football

    Indiana 2021 Football Schedule

    Oct 23, 2021