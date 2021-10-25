Banged-Up Indiana Opens As Underdog For Game at Maryland on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is coming off a rough 54-7 loss to powerhouse Ohio State, and there are still serious health concerns at both quarterback in the secondary. Because of that, the Hoosiers are actually underdogs in their Saturday showdown in College Park, Md., against the Maryland Terrapins.

According to our SISportsbook.com gambling website, Maryland is favored by 2.5 points. It's something of a surprise because the 4-3 Terrapins have been really struggling themselves, losing three games in a row to Iowa, Ohio State and Minnesota.

The Terrapins have given up 151 points in their last three games, an average of 50.3 points per game. That's good news for the Hoosiers, who have the worst offense in the Big Ten, averaging just 7.0 points per game in their league losses to Iowa, Penn State, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Indiana staggered out of the rain after the loss to Ohio State with serious concerns at the quarterback position. Starter Michael Penix Jr. separated an AC joint in his left throwing shoulder on Oct. 2 at Penn State and has yet to return. Backup Jack Tuttle has started the past two games in his absence, but was injured while throwing a touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot on Indiana's first drive against Ohio State on Saturday night.

Indiana then had to turn to true freshman Donaven McCulley at quarterback. He had some nice runs, but the Lawrence North product completed just 1-of-6 passes. Even walk-on Grant Gremel from Noblesville, Ind. was pressed into duty, and he completed 3-of-4 passes for just nine yards.

The X-rays taken at Memorial Stadium on Tuttle's lower leg injury were negative, but he also had an MRI done on Sunday to evaluate any possible ligament damage. No results have been announced, but Indiana coach Tom Allen is scheduled to meet with the media on Monday at 11:45 a.m. ET, and he is expected to give an update on his status then.

Here are the details on Saturday's game between the Hoosiers and the Maryland Terrapins.

Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4 in the Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins, (4-3, 1-3 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Maryland Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

TV: Big Ten Network

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Maryland is a 2.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 50.

Big Ten showdowns in Week 9

It's a big weekend in the Big Ten, with all 14 teams back in action. All of the heavyweights in the league are playing each other, highlighted by showdowns between Michigan and Michigan State in East Lansing, Penn State taking on Ohio State in Columbus and Iowa traveling to Wisconsin in a huge Big Ten West matchup.

