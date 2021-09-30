Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud On Track To Start At Rutgers After Good Week Of Practice

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said on Thursday that he expects redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud to start against Rutgers after missing last week’s win over Akron with a shoulder injury.

“I thought C.J.’s had a good week of work, so we’re looking forward to getting him back on the field this week,” Day said during his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan. “I think stepping away has been good, too. It allowed him an opportunity to heal up and rest his shoulder, but also (offered) a different perspective watching practice.”

Day noted during his press conference earlier this week that Stroud would start against the Scarlet Knights if he was fully healthy, and it appears practice that afternoon only solidified that thinking.

“I thought he knocked a little bit of the rust off on Tuesday,” Day said during his lightning round media availability after the radio show. “He finally got into a rhythm halfway through practice on Tuesday and then had a good day yesterday.”

The win over the Zips wasn’t only beneficial for Stroud’s shoulder, but it also gave backup quarterback Kyle McCord and Jack Miler some valuable playing time. McCord was named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week after he threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns, while Miller led two second-half scoring drives.

“I think it goes a long way that these guys have now been in a game,” Day said. “We still have to play more to have a body of work, but it’s good for them to have a reference point of what the consequences are of doing something or not doing something or the rewards from preparing or not preparing because you don’t really quite understand until you get into a game.

“There are some good lessons learned there and anytime we can do that, we want to do that and make sure those guys get those reps.”

Stroud garnered the same freshman honors after first two games of the season, as he threw for a combined 778 yards and seven touchdowns in the win at Minnesota and home loss to Oregon. He was clearly bothered by the shoulder injury in the win over Tulsa in Week 3, though, throwing for a season-low 185 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

“When you watch the game from the sideline and you just see things from that lens, it helps,” Day said. “I’m hoping that pays off here.”

