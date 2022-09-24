Skip to main content

Big Ten Roundtable (Episode 4): Ohio State Primed For Conference Opener, Nebraska's Search

No. 3-ranked Ohio State cruised through its nonconference schedule and now they get busy with Wisconsin in their Big Ten opener. We'll break that game down on our Big Ten Roundtable podcast, and talk about the Nebraska coaching search and some surprises that are stepping up around the league.
It's time for Episode 4 of the Big Ten Roundtable podcast, and we've got a great show today as we head into some big conference showdowns this weekend.

We have two great guests this week, with Brendan Gulick from Buckeyes Now breaking down the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are off to a 3-0 start as they prepare to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. 

Brendan takes us inside the Ohio State offense and how effective they've been, even while dealing with some injuries on the outside. We also breakdown the first conference game of the season with Wisconsin, a team with plenty of their own questions.

Also on the show this week is Brett McMurphy of the Action Sports Network. Brett talks about the Nebraska coaching search and who might be the best fit for the Cornhuskers. We also break down the top of the Big Ten, and wonder who might step up at all to challenge Ohio Stat and Michigan.

Brett has a lot of nice things to say about Penn State and Minnesota, and wonders why there's still so much hype about Michigan State.

It's a great show this week, so enjoy it all. It's hosted by FanNation/Sports Illustrated publisher Tom Brew. We also end the show with a complete rundown of all the action in Week 4 for the Big Ten teams. There are definitely several big games to pay attention to on Saturday.

Here's the complete Big Ten schedule for the weekend:

  • SATURDAY'S GAMES
  • Maryland at No. 4 Michigan, Noon ET (TV: FOX)
  • Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Minnesota at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Indiana at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)
  • Iowa at Rutgers, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
  • Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ABC)
  • Miami of Ohio at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Florida Atlantic at Purdue, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • THURSDAY'S RESULT
  • Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0

Watch the entire Big Ten Roundtable podcast here

